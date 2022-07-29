Killeen police searching for suspect in indecent exposures 'around town'

The Killeen police Special Victims Unit is searching for a man who is allegedly "exposing himself around town."

Police said they received multiple reports in reference to a man exposing himself around town.

"In one instance a citizen was able to obtain a photograph of the male," said police. "The suspect was wearing a do-rag on his head, white t-shirt, and jogging pants."

Detective Holtzclaw with Killeen police is asking anyone with information to call 254-200-7969.

"Also, anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Indecent Exposure, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com ," said police.