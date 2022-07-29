ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Salmonella infections linked to shelled peas sold at Wisconsin farmers markets

By Alice Reid
 2 days ago
Six people have become ill and three have been hospitalized in connection to a Salmonella infection associated with shelled peas sold at Wisconsin farmers markets.

According to Wisconsin Department of Health Services, an investigation shows that at least six people were infected with the same strain of Salmonella bacteria after purchasing shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market of Ripon, Wisconsin.

DHS says the peas were sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands and farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison, and Fond du Lac, as well as Green Valley Acres Farm and Company farm stand in Neenah.

Shelled peas are loose, no longer in their pod.

DHS says anyone who purchased shelled (loose) peas from Green Barn Farm Market or Green Valley Acres Farm since July 1, 2022, is advised to not eat them and to throw them away, even if the peas have been frozen.

If you ate any shelled peas purchased from Green Barn Farm Market or Green Valley Acres Farm since July 1, 2022, and are experiencing symptoms of salmonellosis, contact a doctor right away.

Signs and symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and vomiting that lasts for several days. DHS is continuing an investigation into the infections.

