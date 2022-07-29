ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California not ready to declare emergency over monkeypox

By Associated Press
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40T4vR_0gy2CWDW00

DON THOMPSON and JANIE HAR
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials are pressing for more vaccine and acting with “utmost urgency” to slow the spread of the monkeypox virus, but they have not decided whether to declare a statewide emergency as the city of San Francisco announced on Thursday, the state’s public health officer said Friday.

Dr. Tomás Aragón, director of the California Department of Public Health, said they are focused on getting accurate information to the public and expand testing. He said they are taking advantage of the ties forged with local health offices and clinics during the coronavirus pandemic to distribute vaccines quickly.

“We’re looking carefully to decide whether we need to do an official declaration of emergency,” he said at a briefing with reporters. At the moment, the state is “really mobilizing the tremendous resources and infrastructure that we built for COVID, and using it now for monkeypox.”

The monkeypox virus spreads through prolonged and close skin-to-skin contact, including hugging, cuddling and kissing, as well as sharing bedding, towels and clothing. People getting sick so far have been primarily men who have sex with men. But health officials emphasize that the virus can infect anyone.

The type of monkeypox virus identified in this outbreak are rarely fatal, and people usually recover within weeks. But the lesions and blisters caused by the virus are painful, and they can prevent swallowing or bowel movements if in the throat or anus.

“We are getting just a very high volume of folks who are calling with very real fear and anxiety, and people who are calling in very real pain. Those who do have monkeypox and are struggling to get access to treatments,” said Tyler TerMeer, chief executive officer of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation.

On Thursday, San Francisco declared a state of emergency while New York state declared the monkeypox virus an “imminent threat” to public health, paving the way for greater flexibility and speed. The World Health Organization over the weekend declared the monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries a global emergency.

California has reported nearly 800 probable and confirmed cases of more than 3,000 identified in the U.S. Only New York has reported more cases.

The problem has been a national shortage of vaccine. On Friday, the state’s two U.S. senators sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra urging him to provide at least 600,000 additional doses of the monkeypox vaccine to his home state.

California has distributed more than 25,000 vaccine doses, and expects another 72,000, said Aragón.

A spokesperson for the office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state has also contacted the manufacturer directly, with discussions continuing on vaccine supplies, logistics, and how California could get additional doses.

“We’re not even close to where we need to be,” said Newsom last week in an interview with KTVU-TV.

Members of the LGBTQ community have been furious with slow response from government at all levels, and say the world should have been better prepared in manufacturing and stockpiling vaccine. They’ve expressed frustration over the inability to get the vaccine and fears they’re being abandoned yet again in a public health crisis, much as they were with HIV and AIDS.

California Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat who represents San Francisco, has urged the state to declare an emergency, which would provide greater flexibility around testing and vaccinations. But he also said Friday that state leaders have acted with an appropriate sense of urgency.

“At this point, I think local, state, federal, we’re all rowing in the same direction. We just all need to row faster because we have a limited window of time to control this outbreak,” he said.

TerMeer said a state declaration of emergency will be useful when vaccines arrive and resources are needed to quickly inoculate people. But he said the federal government should have declared one early on.

“There will be unfortunate and lasting consequences to our community as a direct result of the federal government’s slow and inadequate response to this outbreak,” he said.

—-

Har reported from Marin County, California.

The post California not ready to declare emergency over monkeypox appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

House passes bill that could see $250M for Salton Sea projects

A bill that could see $250 million go towards projects at the Salton Sea is heading to the Senate. On Friday, the House passed "The Wildfire Response and Drought Resiliency Act." It's a bill that local Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz has been pushing for.  The act includes a bill written by Ruiz that would earmark a quarter The post House passes bill that could see $250M for Salton Sea projects appeared first on KESQ.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KESQ News Channel 3

Eisenhower Health gets high ranking in magazine report

Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage was ranked as the second best hospital in the Inland Empire for 2022-23 and the 21st best in all of California by U.S. News & World Report, it was announced today. Eisenhower Health was the only hospital from the Coachella Valley to be recognized in...
KESQ News Channel 3

First Tee Coachella Valley standouts hand-picked for Leadership Summit in Montana

First Tee Coachella Valley members Braden Bernaldo, 17, and Maleyna Gregorio, 18, were exclusively selected among 40 teenage First Tee chapter members nationwide to attend the second-annual First Tee Leadership Summit. "It's such a blessing to be able to represent the Coachella Valley," said Bernaldo. "The First Tee has helped me have a direction in The post First Tee Coachella Valley standouts hand-picked for Leadership Summit in Montana appeared first on KESQ.
MONTANA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

High Desert man missing since July 10, vehicle found without battery near Arizona border

Loved ones are asking for the community's support in locating a High Desert man last seen on July 10 but whose car was found nearly two hours away near the Arizona border. Jamal Middleton 36, was last heard from on July 10 at the Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree. According to family, he was The post High Desert man missing since July 10, vehicle found without battery near Arizona border appeared first on KESQ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Vaccines
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
Sacramento, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley residents prepare for potential flash flooding

We continue to see sign of an oncoming storm all throughout the Coachella Valley, and we're sharing some tips on how to prepare for potential flooding. Storm clouds were seen all throughout the valley Saturday. Palm Springs resident, Zane who's lived in the Coachella Valley his entire life says rain tends to come as a The post Valley residents prepare for potential flash flooding appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs offers to buy land originally planned for COD West Valley Campus as long as project is finished on new property

The City of Palm Springs has sent a proposal to the College of the Desert offering to buy the land originally planned to become the West Valley Campus, so long as the college completes the project in its new property. "The residents of the Western Coachella Valley are frustrated. They want to see a campus The post Palm Springs offers to buy land originally planned for COD West Valley Campus as long as project is finished on new property appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Sunday: First Alert Weather Alert issued for flooding potential

The First Alert Weather Team has extended a Weather Alert through Sunday evening as the threat of flooding continues around the desert, mountains, and Inland Empire. KESQ Storms have crossed through the High Desert and local mountains in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties throughout the weekend. Damage from rockslides and flooding has been reported, with The post Sunday: First Alert Weather Alert issued for flooding potential appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Staffing concerns as new school year approaches

Children in communities throughout the Coachella Valley are preparing to start the 2022-2023 school year. However, schools in all three districts are still struggling to find enough teachers and other support personnel. Local Control and Accountability Plans released by DSUSD, PSUSD, CVUSD show an ongoing staff shortage is making it hard to fill all open The post Staffing concerns as new school year approaches appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Wiener
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Xavier Becerra
KESQ News Channel 3

More break-ins reported in Palm Springs area

News Channel 3 continues to report break-ins throughout the Palm Springs area. The owner of AIM Mail Center off East Palm Canyon Drive also experienced a theft similar to the ones we recently reported. You can see surveillance video of the other break ins throughout the area here. When AIM Mail Center owner Matt Sater, The post More break-ins reported in Palm Springs area appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Volunteer bakers, donations needed to fulfill birthday cake wishes of underprivileged children

Cake4Kids is in need of volunteers and donations as it prepares for the busier fall months.  The non-profit organization provides cakes for underprivileged children who may not normally receive a cake for special occasions.  “We not oly bake cakes for the birthdays and graduations, but certainly as holidays come up if the agencies have a The post Volunteer bakers, donations needed to fulfill birthday cake wishes of underprivileged children appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy