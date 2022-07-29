Ethereum NFT Sales Hold Steady in July as Trading Volume Sinks Further

decrypt.co
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
themarketperiodical.com
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: Wait for the Right Time, SHIB Will Surely Climb Faster Above Narrow Range
The Shiba INU price is still dominated by hedge traders as it remains in a narrow horizontal range. The Money Flow Index is moving towards the extreme greed zone above the 80-level. SHIB token trading volume fell 10% to $365 million in the past 24 hours. The price of Shiba...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How Bitcoin Can Reach $10,000,000 per BTC, According to Crypto Researcher
The crypto world is abuzz after a chart predicting an astronomical Bitcoin (BTC) price made the rounds on social media. Documenting Bitcoin shared with their 799,700 Twitter followers a chart listing store-of-value assets, making the case that BTC could perhaps reach a price tag of $10 million. The crypto enthusiast...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos At Their COVID-19 Pandemic Lows, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The stock market has performed very well in the past couple of years, and virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY total return since its COVID-19 bottom on March 23, 2000 is 83.6%. However, as well as stocks have performed...
If You Had $10,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $10,000 to invest,...
How Much $1000 In Ethereum Classic Will Be Worth If The Crypto Reaches All-Time Highs Before Ethereum Merge
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was pulling back slightly for the second 24-hour trading period in a row after skyrocketing a whopping 75% higher between Tuesday and Thursday’s sessions. Benzinga pointed out on Thursday that a period of consolidation was likely to take place, at least for the crypto to print a higher low.
bitcoinist.com
Investors Jump Ship From Shiba Inu (SHIB) And Dogecoin (DOGE) To Buy Presale Star Degrain (DGRN) Tokens
Investing in the brand-new, inflated cryptocurrency market is risky. However, investors would be unwise to completely ignore web3 developments since they may significantly impact how society evolves in the future. In this article, you’ll learn about three notable web3 projects, some web3-based cryptocurrency initiatives, and which web3 initiative would be the most outstanding investment choice for this year.
dailycoin.com
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why
The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders sell to buy into Degrain (DGRN) presale
Finding the ideal asset to invest in can be difficult, particularly given the rate of deflation, which has only risen due to the recent decline in cryptocurrency values on the crypto market. However, it’s critical to realize that losses were spread out evenly and that your trading career is not over yet.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s Next for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and One Altcoin That Over Exploded 225%: Top Crypto Trader
A widely followed trader is exploring the near-term outlook of the two largest-crypto assets and one altcoin that has recently printed massive gains. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), the trader known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,600 Twitter followers that the flagship crypto asset could sustain its bullish momentum if it manages to overcome a key resistance level.
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Says Those Unhappy With Ethereum's Evolution Can Use This Alternative: 'A Totally Fine Chain'
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin invited people to use the Ethereum Classic ETC/USD blockchain if they prefer Proof-of-Work networks. What Happened: Speaking at the EthCC conference in Paris, Buterin discussed the upcoming Merge, an event that would mark the Ethereum blockchain’s transition from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake. Buterin referred to...
Bitcoin Ends A Bullish July: Here's What To Watch Heading Into August
Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading mostly flat during Sunday’s 24-hour session in continued consolidation after surging 15% over the course of Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions. The consolidation is helping to keep Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI) from soaring up into overbought territory at the 70% mark. Bitcoin has...
Cathie Wood Dumps $75M Of Coinbase Stock At Massive Loss After Long Being Bullish
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday liquidated a large chunk of Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares amid a sell-off in the cryptocurrency exchange triggered by reports of an SEC probe into the listing of unregistered securities in its platform. Ark’s Unprofitable Trade: Ark sold 1.42 million Coinbase shares, with...
NEWSBTC
Cryptos That Could Make You A Millionaire In Q4 2022. Gnox (GNOX), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Fantom (FTM) And BitTorent (BTT)
With over 17000 cryptocurrencies already in existence and the potential for more, it is safe to say that the cryptocurrency industry will continue to grow. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency development are at the forefront of technological advancement. If you invest in these three cryptocurrencies at the right time and hold...
bitcoinmagazine.com
As Bear Market Persists, Public Miners Struggle To Outperform Bitcoin Price
Public bitcoin mining companies have been an unusually prominent fixture of the crypto market for the past couple of years as investors, media and regulators observe their financial growth and operational expansions. While share prices for nearly all of these companies significantly outperformed bitcoin during the latest bullish market trend, the opposite effect is clearly in play now as public miners try to weather the on-going bear cycle. In fact, none of these companies have managed to outperform bitcoin so far in 2022.
Cryptocurrency Ethereum Classic Decreases More Than 7% Within 24 hours
Ethereum Classic's ETC/USD price has decreased 7.76% over the past 24 hours to $36.51. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 46.0%, moving from $24.88 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for...
decrypt.co
Charles Schwab to Launch Crypto-Themed ETF on New York Stock Exchange
Charles Schwab will launch its first crypto-themed ETF next week, saying it offers the lowest expense ratios in the category. After being dubious of crypto for some years, Charles Schwab will launch its Schwab Crypto Thematic Index next week. The fund, which will trade on the New York Stock Exchange...
Benzinga
A Look At Coinbase, Riot Stocks As Bitcoin And Ethereum Signal Indecision
Coinbase Global, Inc COIN and Riot Blockchain, Inc RIOT were trading down over 2% and 3%, respectively, on Monday in sympathy with Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, which were falling over 2% and 4%, respectively. The apex cryptos, when their charts are compared to each other, are showing indecision on...
