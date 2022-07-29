Boone receiver Aidan Mizell commits to Florida Gators

Boone receiver Aidan Mizell committed to the Gators on Friday, while holding gators, at the Dover Shores Neighborhood Center. Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Boone receiver Aidan Mizell seemed a bit lost during his college commitment ceremony Friday at the Dover Shores Neighborhood Center. Flanked by family members and coaches, Mizell dished out his thank-yous and then said, “For the next three or four years I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at ...”

He paused and looked around, appearing somewhat baffled. Then he got up and said, “I’ll be right back,” and he ducked behind the Boone High backdrop set up for the event. Once he re-emerged from behind the banner, Mizell didn’t have to say anything.

He was decked out in a white Florida T-shirt plus an orange Gators hat, and tucked in each arm was a live juvenile Gator from Gatorland.

“That was actually my dad,” Mizell said of his father Will Mizell coming up with the live gators idea. “I said he was crazy but it worked out.

“It was a difficult decision. I loved all my options and all the coaches who have recruited me. I just felt like for me and my family it was the best decision. I believe in coach [Billy] Napier and he will do great things at Florida. We are going to win a national championship, so I just want to be part of it.

“It’s just that family environment. Everyone there, even alumni, is real close and I just like that about the school.”

He’s been a big part of the UF family throughout his years. Parents, Will Mizell and Ebony Robinson-Mizell, first met as members of the Gators track and field team. Ebony was a high-caliber sprinter and Will a decathlete and jumper.

Mizell, however, said his parents were not directing him to commit to their alma mater. He is still excited to continue to family pipeline to Gainesville.

“Oh absolutely. I have a bunch of Gator clothing, so it’s nice not having the throw that away,” he said.

He picked the Gators over fellow SEC counterparts Alabama and Tennessee, and he said it was the conference he wanted to play in all along.

“I want to go against the best and the SEC has the best,” Mizell said. “I always dreamed of playing in the SEC, so that was an easy choice.”

Besides Napier, Mizell also was influenced to commit to UF by the way coaches Keary Colbert, Patrick Toney and Corey Raymond recruited him.

“They talked about real stuff, not just about football,” Mizell said. “They talked to my family. We have a group with my parents and they were always making jokes and stuff.”

Mizell especially likes wide receivers coach Colbert.

“He just had the No. 1 receiver drafted in the last class,” Mizell said of Drake London, who was picked by the Atlanta Falcons out of USC. “He was real good at developing talent over at USC.”

Mizell, who was offered scholarships from several schools early in the process, including Alabama, said Florida had an uphill battle when the Gators finally came into the picture.

“They absolutely had to play from behind. When I got the [Florida] offer, I thought nothing of it,” he said. “But they got me on a visit and then they got me on an OV [official visit], which really changed my perspective.”

The 6-3, 185-pound senior receiver and track star, who rocketed up football recruiting charts after scoring 18 touchdowns on 47 catches last fall, confirmed his elite speed when he ran a school record time of 46.99 seconds in the 400-meter dash at the Florida Relays on the Gators campus in April.

When asked what his 40-yard dash time was, Mizell said, “I don’t have one.”

He has big goals for himself this upcoming season. Mizell is shooting for 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Mizell, who is ranked No. 12 in the Sentinel’s 2023Central Florida Super60 , is the second Central Florida player to commit to the Gators in the past two days. He joins No. 6-ranked Osceola cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson.

That Gators added another area player Saturday in West Orange cornerback Jordan Castell , who is ranked No. 7.

He announced his decision on the UF campus.

Chris Hays covers college football recruiting at the Sentinel and he can be reached at chays@orlandosentinel.com .