ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando Sentinel

Boone receiver Aidan Mizell commits to Florida Gators

By Chris Hays, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ROrcZ_0gy2C3ww00
Boone receiver Aidan Mizell committed to the Gators on Friday, while holding gators, at the Dover Shores Neighborhood Center. Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Boone receiver Aidan Mizell seemed a bit lost during his college commitment ceremony Friday at the Dover Shores Neighborhood Center. Flanked by family members and coaches, Mizell dished out his thank-yous and then said, “For the next three or four years I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at ...”

He paused and looked around, appearing somewhat baffled. Then he got up and said, “I’ll be right back,” and he ducked behind the Boone High backdrop set up for the event. Once he re-emerged from behind the banner, Mizell didn’t have to say anything.

He was decked out in a white Florida T-shirt plus an orange Gators hat, and tucked in each arm was a live juvenile Gator from Gatorland.

“That was actually my dad,” Mizell said of his father Will Mizell coming up with the live gators idea. “I said he was crazy but it worked out.

“It was a difficult decision. I loved all my options and all the coaches who have recruited me. I just felt like for me and my family it was the best decision. I believe in coach [Billy] Napier and he will do great things at Florida. We are going to win a national championship, so I just want to be part of it.

“It’s just that family environment. Everyone there, even alumni, is real close and I just like that about the school.”

He’s been a big part of the UF family throughout his years. Parents, Will Mizell and Ebony Robinson-Mizell, first met as members of the Gators track and field team. Ebony was a high-caliber sprinter and Will a decathlete and jumper.

Mizell, however, said his parents were not directing him to commit to their alma mater. He is still excited to continue to family pipeline to Gainesville.

“Oh absolutely. I have a bunch of Gator clothing, so it’s nice not having the throw that away,” he said.

He picked the Gators over fellow SEC counterparts Alabama and Tennessee, and he said it was the conference he wanted to play in all along.

“I want to go against the best and the SEC has the best,” Mizell said. “I always dreamed of playing in the SEC, so that was an easy choice.”

Besides Napier, Mizell also was influenced to commit to UF by the way coaches Keary Colbert, Patrick Toney and Corey Raymond recruited him.

“They talked about real stuff, not just about football,” Mizell said. “They talked to my family. We have a group with my parents and they were always making jokes and stuff.”

Mizell especially likes wide receivers coach Colbert.

“He just had the No. 1 receiver drafted in the last class,” Mizell said of Drake London, who was picked by the Atlanta Falcons out of USC. “He was real good at developing talent over at USC.”

Mizell, who was offered scholarships from several schools early in the process, including Alabama, said Florida had an uphill battle when the Gators finally came into the picture.

“They absolutely had to play from behind. When I got the [Florida] offer, I thought nothing of it,” he said. “But they got me on a visit and then they got me on an OV [official visit], which really changed my perspective.”

The 6-3, 185-pound senior receiver and track star, who rocketed up football recruiting charts after scoring 18 touchdowns on 47 catches last fall, confirmed his elite speed when he ran a school record time of 46.99 seconds in the 400-meter dash at the Florida Relays on the Gators campus in April.

When asked what his 40-yard dash time was, Mizell said, “I don’t have one.”

He has big goals for himself this upcoming season. Mizell is shooting for 1,500 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Mizell, who is ranked No. 12 in the Sentinel’s 2023Central Florida Super60 , is the second Central Florida player to commit to the Gators in the past two days. He joins No. 6-ranked Osceola cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson.

That Gators added another area player Saturday in West Orange cornerback Jordan Castell , who is ranked No. 7.

He announced his decision on the UF campus.

Chris Hays covers college football recruiting at the Sentinel and he can be reached at chays@orlandosentinel.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Gator Country

Graham feels like a priority for the Florida Gators

Billy Napier and his coaching staff have made it a point to make former players feel welcomed around the program once again and that should help the Florida Gators with a legacy recruit in the 2024 class. 2024 linebacker Myles Graham (6-1, 200, Atlanta, GA. Woodward Academy) was on campus...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Gators utilizing Catapult technology in recruiting

Desirrio Riles paced the sideline of Florida’s indoor practice facility on Friday evening, moving from station to station as he participated in drills and tests in front of a host of Gators staff members and other prospects who attended the program’s Friday Night Lights camp. An uncommitted three-star...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Overton had an “awesome” visit with the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have done a great job with filling needs in the 2023 recruiting class already but they’re still looking to add some linebackers to the class. Linebacker Karmelo Overton (6-0, 200, Ozark, AL. Carroll) was on campus on Friday and had fun working out for the staff during Friday Night Lights.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Florida Gators#Track And Field#American Football#College Sports
247Sports

Kugel set to join Florida basketball in August

Florida's top-ranked high school signee in the 2022 class, Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips High School shooting guard Riley Kugel, is expected to arrive on campus in mid-August, a source familiar with the development told Swamp247. A four-star prospect ranked No. 53 in the 2022 cycle and No. 4 among shooting...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida target decommits from Ohio State following Gainesville visit

4-star defensive back Dijon Johnson had been committed to Ohio State since April. On Saturday, Johnson re-opened his commitment. Johnson posted the below message on Twitter Saturday evening. It didn’t take long for 3 seperate 247 analysts to predict Johnson to his home state program of Florida. Recent quarterback and...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Florida Gators land 4 star S Jordan Castell

The Florida Gators are going nuclear on the recruiting trail right now, as they’ve landed three commitments in the last three days. Today, 4 star safety Jordan Castell announced his commitment to the Gators. UF beat out the likes of Alabama, Auburn, and Arkansas for his services. 247 Sports...
WCJB

Gainesville sprinter Tamari Davis sets world Under 20 record in 100m

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WCJB) -Tamari Davis wasn’t satisfied with walking in Memphis this weekend. She also ran--very quickly. Davis, who grew up in Gainesville and attended both Oak Hall and GHS, ran a 10.83 in the 100m on Saturday at the Ed Murphey Classic, setting what appears to be a new world record for women under the age of 20. Davis eclipses a 45-year old mark of 10.87 set by Marlies Oelsner in 1977. Davis is 19 years old and was coming off a fourth place finish at the U.S. Championships last month. Victory in Saturday’s race went to TeeTee Terry, in 10.82.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Former Florida Star Who Collapsed On Court Visiting New College Team

In May, forward Keyontae Johnson entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Saturday morning, Jeff Goodman of Stadium had an update on the former Florida's star future. Per a report from Goodman, Kansas State will host Johnson for a visit this weekend. Johnson collapsed during a game in December of 2020....
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Snowballing Success, Business in Newberry

The City of Newberry expands upon growth in sports tourism and agricultural innovation, while welcoming a mix of new businesses and developments . Business is booming in Newberry, as the sports tourism industry continues to grow, the agricultural innovation sector primes for development, the hospitality industry experiences an uptick and several residential and commercial projects are planned or under construction. 
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville wins award for edible groves program

An idea planted during a community workshop in 2019 suggesting that the City of Gainesville plant fruit-bearing trees in municipal parks has blossomed into a 2022 Florida Municipal Achievement Award from the Florida League of Cities (FLC). The Edible Groves program was launched in 2020 with the planting of 175...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash

Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
alachuachronicle.com

“Just another episode of Developers Gone Wild”

Press release from Edward Bielarski, NPA, for Mayor of the City of Gainesville. Mayoral candidate Ed Bielarski reflects on today’s Gainesville in the video below. “The City Commission talks a good game, however, in the neighborhoods, everybody knows that each day, it’s just another episode of Developers Gone Wild.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

An Alive and Vibrant Downtown Gainesville 

A trip to Gainesville would be incomplete without a visit to the heart of the city. Gainesville’s downtown area is a unique gathering place hosting a variety of dining experiences, celebration venues and spaces for taking in the arts – ranging from live music and theater to exhibits of crafted masterpieces. 
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Gainesville, FL — 20 Top Places!

Gainesville is a gorgeous metropolis in the northern region of the sun-kissed state of Florida. It has an impressive selection of spectacular breakfast joints, perfect for a memorable culinary tour. Try mouth-watering sweet treats, like fruit parfaits, topping-loaded french toasts, buttermilk pancakes, delectable crepes, and more. Opt for savorier dishes...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Video shows car crashing onto beach in Florida

First Baptist Church in Bronson will host a candidate forum for Levy County candidates. A Texas neighborhood is in shock after a 7-year-old boy was found dead inside of a washing machine at his home. Biden downplays fears of recession incoming for U.S. President Joe Biden is downplaying the fears...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy