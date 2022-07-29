Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brunswick, Charles City, City of Chesapeake, City of Emporia by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-29 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hanover; Henrico A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL GOOCHLAND...NORTHWESTERN HENRICO AND WEST CENTRAL HANOVER COUNTIES At 147 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Wyndham, or 10 miles east of Goochland, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Law Enforcement reported a funnel cloud between Pouncey Tract and Howardsmille Road near Rockville. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Tuckahoe and Wyndham around 155 PM EDT. Ashland, Randolph Macon College, Glen Allen and Laurel around 210 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Rockville, Gilman, Vontay, Johnsons Springs, Goodall, Elmont, Short Pump and Dumbarton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

HANOVER COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO