Migrant woman turns up dead after search in West Texas desert

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A search for the missing daughter of a migrant couple found near Sanderson, Texas, ended with Border Patrol finding the woman dead in the desert.

The search began on Wednesday shortly after National Guard encountered the parents near U.S. Highway 90 in Terrell County. The couple told authorities that their daughter stayed behind in the desert and requested help in locating her, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

Border agents proceeded to the woman’s last known location and discovered she had died.

“Big Bend Sector agents as well as other West Texas law enforcement agencies made a huge effort to try and save this person’s life,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin. “The passing of this young lady is tragic. I would like to stress how dangerous the terrain and weather can be for migrants or anyone in this region.”

Sanderson is 84 miles east of Alpine and 300 miles east-southeast of El Paso.

