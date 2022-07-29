Clear the Shelters 2022 aims to find forever homes for Tampa Bay pets

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of pets are looking for their forever homes and News Channel 8 is On Your Side helping to make that happen through the whole month of August with a national Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive.

The 2022 Clear the Shelters will again feature online donations through partners Greater Good Charities , a global nonprofit, and The Animal Rescue Site , which will host the fundraising and cover all transaction fees so that 100 percent of donations go directly to shelters and rescues in need. Online donations can be made to participating shelters or rescues during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org , which is also accessible via ClearTheShelters.com .

Virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the fourth consecutive campaign through partner WeRescue . The WeRescue app enables users to browse for adoptable pets in their area by breed, gender, size and other factors using their smartphone. Users can also submit their adoption applications and ask questions directly to shelters through the app.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition , a global leader in science-based pet nutrition, is returning as a national sponsor for the fifth year in a row. Joining the campaign this year as a national sponsor is global animal health company Zoetis , the maker of both Simparica Trio and Apoquel.

The Dodo , the leading animal and pet brand, will serve as an exclusive media partner for the sixth campaign.

Details on other 2022 Clear The Shelters campaign highlights and initiatives, including television specials on participating NBC and Telemundo stations, will be announced at a later time. Fundraising totals and the number of pets adoptions will be announced after the conclusion of the campaign.

For more information on Clear The Shelters , including participating animal shelters and rescues, along with details on local events, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com . Clear the Shelters is sponsored locally by Müv-Trusted Florida Movers, California Closets, Spectrum, SPCA, Woodie’s Wash Shack and Bay Paws Pet Resort.

Woodies Wash Shack** has partnered with the Tampa Bay Humane Society. All pet adoptions in the month of August, including their adoption event on Aug. 27, will get some Woodie’s Goodies – including a free car wash.

BRADENTON – Humane Society of Manatee County, 2515 14th Street West

BRADENTON – Manatee County Cat Town, 216 6th Avenue East

BRADENTON – Forget-Me-Not, Inc., 5223 26th St

BRANDON – St. Francis Society, Petsmart, 1133 Causeway Blvd

BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County SPCA, 9075 Grant St

INVERNESS – Citrus County Animal Services, 4030 S. Airport Rd

INVERNESS – Precious Paws Rescue, Inc., 5164 South Florida Avenue

LAKE WALES – Hands Helping Paws Rescue inc, 53 W Bay Blvd S

LAKELAND – SPCA Florida, 5850 Brannen Rd S

LAND O’ LAKES – Pasco County Animal Services, 19640 Dogpatch Lane

LARGO – Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Tampa Bay, 9099 130 th Ave

Ave PLANT CITY – Raining Cats and Dogs Shelter and Sanctuary, Inc., 2708 E SR 60

PORT RICHEY – Runaways Animal Rescue, 8020 Washington St

SARASOTA – The Humane Society of Sarasota County, 2331 15th Street

SARASOTA – Cat Depot, 2542 17th St

SEBRING – Highlands County Sheriffs Animal Services, 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd

SEMINOLE – FLUFF Animal Rescue, Inc, 9400 Seminole Blvd

ST. PETERSBURG – Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, 2911 47th Avenue North

ST. PETERSBURG – Compassion Kind, (please call, website)

ST. PETERSBURG – Rescue Pets of Florida, 7777 Dr MLK Fr St N

TAMPA – St Francis Society, 12835 Citrus Plaza Dr

TAMPA – Humane Society of Tampa Bay, 3607 N Armenia Ave**

TAMPA – Cat Crusaders, 6248 Commerce Palms Dr

VALRICO – Rescue Cats of Florida, 3313 Lithia Pinecrest Rd

VENICE – St. Francis Animal Rescue of Venice, 1925 S Tamiami Trail

WESLEY CHAPEL – Cat Haven Rescue, Inc – Wesley Chapel, 1231 Bruce B Downs Blvd

WESLEY CHAPEL – Rescue Cats of Florida – 6001 Wesley Chapel Blvd

WINTER HAVEN – The Humane Society of Polk County, Inc, 3195 Dundee Rd

WINTER HAVEN – Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control, 7115 De Castro Rd

