Chipley, FL

Police searching for a drive-by shooting suspect

By Diane Robinson / The Washington County News
 2 days ago

CHIPLEY, Fla. (The Washington County News) — Investigators are searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting, Chipley Police said Friday.

Warrants have been issued for Antonio Dewayne Brigham, 24, of Chipley, for shooting into or throwing a deadly missile into dwelling, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Police said the incident happened at Church Avenue and Seventh Street late Thursday afternoon. Officers arrived on scene to find a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Chipley Police Department is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brigham to contact them at (850) 638-6310 or call the Washington County Dispatch Center at (850) 638-6111.

