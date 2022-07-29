Police searching for a drive-by shooting suspect
CHIPLEY, Fla. (The Washington County News) — Investigators are searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting, Chipley Police said Friday.
Warrants have been issued for Antonio Dewayne Brigham, 24, of Chipley, for shooting into or throwing a deadly missile into dwelling, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Police said the incident happened at Church Avenue and Seventh Street late Thursday afternoon. Officers arrived on scene to find a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The Chipley Police Department is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brigham to contact them at (850) 638-6310 or call the Washington County Dispatch Center at (850) 638-6111.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 2