CDC approves another vaccine in COVID fight; available beginning Aug. 4 in Plumas County

There are some really wonderful people working for the US Forest Service. It is clear however, that as an agency, its current policies are harming the forest, impacting tourism, and increasing—rather than decreasing— the wildfire threat to our mountain communities. We need to have a serious talk about the emerging science showing that current forest management practices are dangerously counterproductive, undermining the stated goals of these activities. The future of beautiful Plumas County (and the people who live here) is at stake.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO