CDC approves another vaccine in COVID fight; available beginning Aug. 4 in Plumas County

Health Officials Issue South Butte County Rabid Skunk Advisory
(Butte County, CA) – Butte County’s Public Health Animal Control program is issuing a rabid skunk advisory, announcing yesterday that 4 skunks have recently tested positive in south Butte County near the Yuba County line. The Public Health Director reports “The public is urged not to interact with...
112 wells reported dry in Butte County as drought persists
OROVILLE, Calif. — As extreme drought conditions persist across the state, wells are running dry in Butte County, provoking millions of dollars to be spent on addressing them. Josh Jimerfield, deputy administrative officer for the county's office of emergency management (OEM), says that 112 people have reported their dry...
Lassen County News
BLM announces fire restrictions for NE California, NW Nevada public lands
The Bureau of Land Management will implement seasonal fire restrictions to prevent wildfire risk on public lands managed by the Eagle Lake and Applegate field offices in Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Sierra, Shasta and Siskiyou counties in California, and in Washoe County, Nevada beginning Monday, Aug. 1. These seasonal restrictions are in addition to the BLM California fire prevention order and will remain in effect until further notice.
Plumas County News
Where I Stand: Forest Service should be dedicated to healthy forests; event Sunday
There are some really wonderful people working for the US Forest Service. It is clear however, that as an agency, its current policies are harming the forest, impacting tourism, and increasing—rather than decreasing— the wildfire threat to our mountain communities. We need to have a serious talk about the emerging science showing that current forest management practices are dangerously counterproductive, undermining the stated goals of these activities. The future of beautiful Plumas County (and the people who live here) is at stake.
Car crashes into Grass Valley CVS
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A CVS in Grass Valley is closed Sunday evening after a car drove into the store, shown in photos posted to Facebook by the Grass Valley Police Department. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Grass Valley Police officers say they received 911 calls reporting a car that...
Plumas County News
QHS student fair booth raising funds for Costa Rica trip
Stop by the Quincy High School booth in Old Town at the Plumas Sierra County Fair this week, where students will be selling candied peanuts and almonds, sweet and spicy peanuts, delicious fruit kabobs, popcorn and ice cold drinks. Calling themselves the Trojan Travelers, the students are raising money to...
Washington murder suspect located and arrested in Lassen County
“On July 9, 2022, the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office received information from detectives with the Ferndale Police Department in Washington, regarding a homicide that occurred in Ferndale, Washington, on July 7, 2022. Ferndale detectives stated they obtained an arrest warrant for Todd Daniel Andersen, 49, in connection with the homicide. Andersen fled in a gray Dodge Challenger, and could possibly be going to an address in Clear Creek, California (Lassen County). Ferndale detectives stated Andersen was considered to be armed and dangerous.
Some Butte County PG&E customers to lose power due to substation work
MAGALIA, Calif. — On Monday, August 8, nearly 4,000 PG&E customers will lose power while the utility performs work on a substation. According to PG&E, crews will be working on a substation in DeSabla and customers in Magalia, Stirling City, Butte Meadows and a portion of Forest Ranch will experience an outage during the upgrade.
Plumas County News
Quincy Chamber hosts annual fair parade this Saturday
The 75th annual Plumas Sierra County Fair parade rolls down Main Street in downtown Quincy at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 30. Sponsored by the Quincy Chamber of Commerce, the event is a highlight of the fair festivities, with crowds gathered the length of Main Street to see the entries.
Increased chances of thunderstorms, showers for Truckee-Tahoe region
TRUCKEE, CALIF. — Chances have increased for showers and thunderstorms, weather officials said Saturday morning in a special statement. The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting thunderstorms for the Tahoe region on Sunday and last into Tuesday. The storm chances will also help bring above seasonal average temperatures back down into a more normal range.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter July 18-21 – dealing with some very unusual behaviors
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for July 18-21, 2022. July 18. Trying...
2 California inmates killed in separate prison attacks
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two inmates at separate California prisons were killed in weekend attacks by other inmates, corrections officials said Monday. One victim was previously suspected in his cellmate’s death, and two of the four attackers were also suspected in prior slayings, authorities confirmed. The first happened Friday night...
Chico attorney arrested for harboring her fugitive boyfriend
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico attorney was arrested for helping her boyfriend remain a fugitive on several felony arrest warrants, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Stephana Femino, 47 of Chico, was arrested Friday morning outside of the Butte County Superior Court after an arrest...
Police are looking for owner of engagement ring found in Grass Valley
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Grass Valley Police are looking for the owner of a 14K engagement ring after it was found by a good Samaritan. According to a Facebook post from the department, the ring’s gemstone is missing and there’s two small diamonds where the space was once occupied. The Facebook post features two […]
Woman arrested after attempting to kidnap 4-year-old at Butte County preschool
BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — A woman is accused of walking into a Northern California preschool and attempting to kidnap a child, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from July 29, 2022. Dezirae Guthrie, 41, was arrested on Thursday after someone at A Bright Star Preschool in Oroville called...
"They took my tent, my blankets and my clothes," City of Chico clears Comanche Creek
CHICO, Calif. — Comanche Creek homeless encampment was cleared by the City of Chico this morning. Locals said at around 7:30 a.m., city workers driving large dump trucks and tractors razed the area and told the residents to take only what they can carry with them. Over the last...
Music legends booked for Truckee concerts
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee will be rocking next month as legendary funk innovator George Clinton continues his farewell tour by playing at the Truckee River Regional Park’s Salty Gebhardt Amphitheater. At age 81, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is wrapping up a music career that...
