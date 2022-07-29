T-Birds hosting soccer camps for kids in August

oilcity.news
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
oilcity.news
(GALLERY) Best hooves forward at Natrona County 4-H horse show
CASPER, Wyo. — Members of Natrona County’s 4-H Program and Future Farmers of America showed off some noble steeds Saturday at their annual horse show. Taking place at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, the event began with the halter and showmanship classes. In the halter class, competitors displayed their horses’ physical traits, with judges measuring “how well built [the] horse is, are they correct for their breed, all of that,” as parent volunteer Ashtan Christensen previously explained.
oilcity.news
Casper College seeking bands, musicians for recording studio opportunity
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper College is seeking local bands and musicians interested in having their music recorded by students. “We are looking for these artists to work with Casper College students in our recording studio to create and produce music,” Larry Burger, sound design instructor at Casper College, said in a press release Tuesday.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: English, Kimble
Gloria Patricia English: March 17, 1960 – July 25, 2022. Gloria Patricia English, age 62, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, after a battle with cancer. Gloria was born in Detroit, Michigan, although her heart belonged to Wyoming and the “big, open sky.” She lived there until moving with her family to Maryland.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Veteran opens aquaponics garden shop in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A Casper garden shop will celebrate its grand opening this weekend. The concept stemmed from a veteran using gardening and aquaponics to help battle his symptoms of PTSD. Budd Pitt is working to make hydro and aquaponics more accessible in Wyoming. After learning about...
oilcity.news
Obituary: Melody Bachus
Melody “Wheelchair Melody” Bachus: 1974 – 2022. Melody Bachus was born to Sandra and Narvel “Bill” Schulz in Denver, Colorado, on Sunday, December 15, 1974. Melody lived all over the United States until settling in Douglas. She was a woman with a quick wit, a large heart, and a life passion of helping people whenever and however she could. Although Melody has passed, her spirit lives on in her family through the tenacious love she filled them with.
oilcity.news
Obituary: Elizabeth Smith
Elizabeth Smith, formerly of Casper and now of Mesa, Arizona, passed away July 11 after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family. She was born to David and Barbara Parrish in 1956 in Omaha, Nebraska. Liz graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School and, later in life, The School of Hard Knocks. With Honors.
oilcity.news
(GALLERY) Downtown Balloon Festival brings balloon pilots, live music, fun to David Street Station
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper citizens flocked to David Street Station on Saturday evening to enjoy Downtown Balloon Fest. The family-friendly event included food and beverage vendors, live music from Kaspen Haley and the Boxelder Stomp Band, and hot-air balloon pilots from the Casper Balloon Roundup. A huge number of...
PHOTOS: Central Wyoming Kennel Club Dog Show
The Central Wyoming Kennel Club Dog Show is happening now! It will continue tomorrow and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Casper Fairgrounds.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Wyoming Game and Fish stocks 1,000 Snake River cutthroat into remote Mystery Lake as last step in restoration
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently stocked 1,000 Snake River cutthroat trout into Mystery Lake in the Teton Wilderness. The stocking of the cutthroat trout is the final step in efforts to restore the lake, a project that began in 2016, Game and Fish said on Thursday. The project began with removing non-native fish, which mainly included rainbow trout, as such fish are a threat to the native cutthroat. Rainbow trout not only compete with cutthroat but can also hybridize, Game and Fish noted.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Protesters gather at Casper wellness clinic after Wyoming court abortion ruling
CASPER, Wyo. — The vandalized Wellspring Health Access clinic on 2nd Street in Casper was a magnate for both pro-choice and pro-life protesters on Thursday following a Wyoming Ninth District Court ruling on Wednesday that issued a temporary restraining order blocking Wyoming’s abortion ban from taking effect. According...
oilcity.news
Casper to see over-90-degree weekend heat; thunderstorms possible
CASPER, Wyo. — Western and central Wyoming could see some thunderstorms on Friday, Saturday and again on Monday and into the new week, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. In Casper, the weekend is expected to bring back over-90-degree heat, a trend that is...
Crumbl Cookies: first Cheyenne store is coming soon!
Crumbl Cookies sign hangs on the soon-to-be Crumbl Cookies space -Optopolis. If you've visited the Frontier Mall recently and passed by the northwest mall entry, you may have noticed a new sign at the former AT&T space!
oilcity.news
No injuries at fire on Meadowlark Drive, says Casper Fire-EMS
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS responded to a structure fire on the 3000 block of Meadowlark Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday, the entity stated in a press release sent that evening. “Occupants were home at the time of the fire and had evacuated prior to firefighters’ arrival,” the release...
oilcity.news
Captain Patrick McJunkin retiring after 25 years of service with Casper Fire-EMS Department
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS Department Captain Patrick McJunkin is retiring after 25 years of service, the department said on Friday. A retirement party to thank McJunkin for his service to Casper will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at Fire Station 3, 2140 E. 12th St.
oilcity.news
Drier weather may increase smoke over Sugarloaf fire; containment still 0%; helicopters and tankers assisting
CASPER, Wyo. — With drier weather moving into the area of the Sugarloaf fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest, crews expect to see an increase in smoke, according to a Saturday morning news release from fire managers. The fire is still 516 acres in size with 0% containment, and personnel are working to remove vegetation — which could act as fuel — from the south line of the blaze.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (7/28/22–7/29/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
VIDEO: Here’s How A Hot Air Balloon is Broken Down After It Lands
This week has been full of hot air, thanks to the Casper Balloon Roundup. The roundup's first year occurred in 2005 and it's been a fixture of a Casper summer ever since (minus a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19). This year, it came back with a vengeance, as balloons from...
Dear City of Casper: Thank You for Fixing ‘Outer Drive’
I know it is your job to keep our streets and roads up to par, but lately it seems like you've been reading my mind. Which is to say, you awesome folks have been fixing things before I've even had a chance to complain about them and I am indeed grateful for your hard work.
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (7/15/22–7/22/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from July 15 through July 22. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news
Flash flooding likely as up to 1.5 inches of rain fall on Mullen Fire burn scar in Snowy Range
CASPER, Wyo. — Life-threatening flash flooding is likely for the communities of Albany, Woods Landing, and others in the Snowy Range as thunderstorms dropped over an inch of rain within an hour on the Mullen Fire burn scar area, according to the National Weather Service. By 8:14 p.m. Thursday,...
