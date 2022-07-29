Commonwealth Games: Ross Murdoch and James Wilby win 200m breaststroke medals

www.bbc.co.uk
Related
English swimmer wins Commonwealth Games gold 6 months after leg amputation
English para-swimmer Alice Tai, who was born with club foot, had her right leg amputated from below the knee in January.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England cyclist Matt Walls and spectators injured in horrifying crash
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England cyclist Matt Walls has been released from hospital after he was involved in...
Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Swimming updates as Adam Peaty suffers shock first defeat since 2015
Alex Yee fired England to mixed team relay triathlon gold at the Commonwealth Games after a tremendous first leg helped build a lead that Sophie Coldwell, Sam Dickinson and Georgia Taylor-Brown refused to relinquish across one hour 16 minutes.Wales and Australia settled for silver and bronze at Sutton Park on Sunday with Dave Ellis and his guide Luke Pollard winning the men’s para event, while Katie Crowhurst and guide Jessica Fullagar, took the women’s title for England too.England’s Matt Walls was involved in a terrifying accident at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday morning when he was catapulted over the...
BBC
Commonwealth Games 2022: Jake Jarman wins third gold in men's floor final
Watch as England's Jake Jarman becomes a triple Commonwealth Games champion by winning gold in the men's floor final in Birmingham. Live coverage across the BBC. Available to UK users only.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Commonwealth Games: NI gymnast Rhys McClenaghan wins pommel horse silver medal
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Rhys McClenaghan secured Northern Ireland's third medal of the Commonwealth Games with a silver...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England's men take gold in lawn bowls triples
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's men beat Australia 14-12 in a tense match in the lawn bowls triples...
BBC
Commonwealth Games 2022: Sevens gold for South Africa 'really amazing' - Siviwe Soyizwapi
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. The captain of South Africa men's rugby sevens side says winning gold at the...
BBC
Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia beat Wales to table tennis bronze in women's team event
Watch the highlights as Australia beat Wales to Commonwealth Games bronze in the women's team event of the table tennis. Australia overcame the Welsh team of Charlotte Carey, Chloe Thomas Wu Zhang and Anna Hursey 3-0 to finish third. Afterwards Carey told BBC Sport Wales that the team were "gutted"...
BBC
Adam Peaty suffers shock Commonwealth Games defeat as team-mate James Wilby wins 100m breaststroke
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's James Wilby shattered team-mate Adam Peaty's hold on the 100m breaststroke title with...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Shannon Archer wins gymnastics bronze & Scots guarantee three silvers
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Shannon Archer claimed Scotland's first ever individual women's Commonwealth Games artistic gymnastics medal by...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England's Adam Peaty reaches 50m breaststroke semi-finals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Adam Peaty reached the 50m breaststroke semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games but then conceded...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Wales win 10th medal with bowls bronze
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Bowls trio Owain Dando, Ross Owen and Jonathan Tomlinson claimed Wales' 10th medal of...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England's Chris Murray wins men's 81kg weightlifting gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Chris Murray won gold for England after lifting a new Commonwealth Games record in...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Fiji reman on course for rugby sevens double
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Fiji remain on course for a Commonwealth Games rugby sevens double after reaching the...
BBC
Norwich detectorists describe Roman gold coin hoard find
"When I turned over the earth and found a yellow, shiny gold coin that had been there for 2,000 years, I had to sit down in the field," said Damon Pye. He was describing the moment he and his wife Denise unearthed the first of an "exceptional" hoard of 11 pre-invasion Roman coins in a field near Norwich.
BBC
Euro 2022: Chloe Kelly to be offered freedom of Ealing
England footballer Chloe Kelly is set to be offered the freedom of a London borough after winning Euro 2022. Kelly, who scored the winning goal against Germany in Sunday night's final, is to be offered the freedom of Ealing in west London. The Manchester City forward grew up in the...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Sophie Unwin left in tears after not being awarded bronze medal despite third-place finish
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Sophie Unwin has been fined for protesting against a decision to not award...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Neah Evans and John Archibald win cycling silvers for Scotland
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland's Neah Evans and John Archibald both won Commonwealth Games silver on a medal-filled...
BBC
Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - Wales beat Scotland
Gary Rose, Jonathan Jurejko, Lorraine McKenna and Jess Anderson. Right, that's all from our coverage of the third day of the Commonwealth Games but we will be back bright and early tomorrow to cover all the action on day four. Tonight at the Games is on now on BBC One...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Scotland's Jack Carlin 'disappointed' despite silver
When Jack Carlin crossed the line in second place in the keirin final, something about his body language told you he was not happy. The bowed head and slumped shoulders, before a belated rise to lift his hand in the air and take the acclaim of the Olympic velodrome crowd, did not scream elation.
Comments / 0