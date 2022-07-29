Firefighters respond to structure and vegetation fire in north Salinas

www.ksbw.com
One person found dead in ‘suspicious’ car fire
Crews responded to a "suspicious" car fire in San Jose on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD).
Helicopter assists with fire in Los Altos Hills
Fire crews are responding to a fire in Los Altos hills, according to a tweet from Cal Fire.
Person struck by Caltrain in Santa Clara, taken to hospital
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — One person is injured after being struck by a Caltrain train in Santa Clara Saturday afternoon, the agency told KRON4. The victim was taken to the hospital after a southbound train hit the person around 2:30 p.m. The incident happened near Main Street where the surrounding area and train tracks […]
benitolink.com
Hollister resident dies in vehicle crash near Ridgemark
California Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle accident that resulted in the death of Hollister resident Ruben Joshua Flores III, 20. According to Sgt. Bryan Penney with the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office, on July 24, around 2 a.m San Benito County deputies responded to a single vehicle accident on Highway 25, south of Ridgemark.
KSBW.com
Fentanyl pills seized outside RV park off Highway 101 in San Benito County
Hundreds of fentanyl pills have been seized by the San Benito County Sheriff's Department. On Saturday at 2:30 a.m. Sergeant Mull and Deputy Zanella checked on a vehicle near the front entrance of the Monterey RV Park located at 1400 Hwy 101. During the check, they found a hidden compartment...
KSBW.com
High-speed chase Friday night leads to man facing several felonies in Monterey county
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — A high-speed chase of a stolen vehicle led to one arrest in Monterey County Friday night. According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, someone reported their vehicle stolen in the Soledad area. A deputy saw the stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 101 near Old...
5 arrested in Los Gatos in connection with Walnut Creek Apple store robbery
:LOS GATOS -- Police in Los Gatos arrested two people Saturday suspected of stealing items from an Apple store in Walnut Creek, according to authorities. The Los Gatos-Monte Serano Police Department posted on Facebook about the arrests Saturday evening. Police did not provide details on the robbery at the Walnut Creek Apple store beyond the fact that the "grab and run" happened sometime Saturday morning. Later Saturday, officers located the suspect vehicle associated with the crime on Los Gatos Boulevard. Police initiated a high-risk and took the two occupants into custody. A vehicle search uncovered two loaded handguns, including one that was "ghost gun" with its serial number removed and a 30-round high-capacity magazine. As officers conducted their investigation, they learned the occupants were associated to three more subjects in a second vehicle at an adjacent shopping center. Police said that vehicle contained all of the stolen laptops, iPads, and iPhones that were taken from the Walnut Creek Apple Store earlier as well as several bags of marijuana. All five subjects were taking into custody. Police did not identify any of the suspects.
Update: Man dead, another wounded after early morning San Jose shooting
SAN JOSE -- San Jose police have elevated an early morning shooting on Sunday to a homicide, the department announced on Twitter at 8:05 p.m.Initially, the shooting had sent two men to the hospital.Police responded to reports of a shooting at 3:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Umbarger Road.One man self-transported to a medical facility and the other had been receiving care in a hospital for a life-threatening injury, police said at approximately 8 a.m.This is San Jose's 24th homicide this year, the department said.This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E reporting hundreds of customers without power along San Benancio Road
PG&E is reporting hundreds of customers have lost power along San Benancio Road in Monterey County. The post PG&E reporting hundreds of customers without power along San Benancio Road appeared first on KION546.
San Jose restaurant catches fire in early morning
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A San Jose restaurant caught on fire early this morning. The fire started around 4 a.m. and crews have been there ever since. Crews are still here on scene trying to knock down the fire. It’s pretty smoky near the building as they try to knock down the fire. Crews say […]
Man arrested for burglary of King City home
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- King City Police said a man was arrested Friday and statements gathered revealed he was involved in a home burglary that occurred on Tuesday. Police said at 1:50 a.m. Monday, they responded to a burglary on the 1200 block of Amherst Drive. The home residents said when the man entered, they The post Man arrested for burglary of King City home appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Crash kills motorcyclist in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood
SAN JOSE -- A motorcyclist was killed in San Jose Monday in a collision with a vehicle in San Jose Thursday morning, police said.Officers responded just after 8 a.m. to the crash at the intersection of Curtner Avenue and Briarwood Drive in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood.San Jose police said the investigation indicated a 2009 Toyota sedan was making a left turn from northbound Briarwood Drive onto westbound Curtner Avenue and collided with a motorcycle heading eastbound on Curtner Avenue.The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman driving the Toyota remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.The motorcyclist's identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after notifying his family. Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.The department said it was the 40th fatal collision and the 42nd victim in the city this year.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published July 27, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 10:48 a.m. Vehicle towed (parked over 72-hours) on King St. 2:22 p.m. Possession of a stolen vehicle on San Antonio Dr. 6:13 p.m. DUI on Bedford Av. 10:36 p.m. Drive-by shooting on N San Lorenzo Av. 10:37 p.m. Battery on Mustang...
salinasvalleytribune.com
CTF officer arrested for child molestation in Soledad
SOLEDAD — A correctional officer at the Correctional Training Facility (CTF) in Soledad has been arrested for child molestation. According to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, two victims reported to deputies that they had been molested as minors by Jose Miguel Andrade Ibarra, who resided in Greenfield at the time before living in Soledad.
