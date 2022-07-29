Supply chain issue delays Clayton County Schools clear backpack requirement

www.fox5atlanta.com
HAPPENING NOW: Thousands of students in 12 north Georgia districts head back to school
Students in a dozen school districts are heading back to the classroom on Monday morning. Monday is the first day of school for thousands of students in Atlanta Public Schools, Cobb, Cherokee, Fannin, Greene, Lumpkin, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Paulding, Pickens and Rockdale counties. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Monday brings back-to-school for several metro districts
Just like that, the summer is over for thousands of metro Atlanta school children. The first day of school is Monday for many. Those includes students in Atlanta Public Schools, as well as in Cherokee and Cobb counties. School systems in Clayton, Gwinnett and Henry counties open their doors Wednesday....
CBS 46
Dozens of families provided school supplies at MiAsia Symone’s backpack drive
UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) - With the school year just around the corner, several back-to-school drives and events have taken place in the metro Atlanta area this weekend. Dozens of families received back-to-school supplies at the back-to-school backpack drive and block party hosted by prominent Streetz 94.5 FM radio personality MiAsia Symone and the BMW of South Atlanta on Sunday.
CBS 46
Back-to-school events in metro Atlanta offer hundreds of families relief amid rising inflation costs
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of students across the metro Atlanta area are now stocked up on school supplies for Monday’s first day of classes. Several groups and organizations are holding events in the coming weeks that in some cases offer free school supplies to help give you a lift as you get your student prepared to go back to school.
fox5atlanta.com
Back-to-school giveaways support metro-Atlanta students
ATLANTA - Metro Atlanta students are heading back to school and families are making last-minute preparations for the new school year. There are several events helping families get all the supplies they need: Backpacks, pens, paper, and folders. On Sunday, a giveaway on Northside Drive supports Atlanta Public Schools students...
Gov. Kemp says teachers could receive money for supplies for upcoming school year
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp visited teachers at Ola High School in Henry County to kick off the new school year and announce a statewide back-to-school supply supplement. On Friday, the governor visited the school to share his well wishes as teachers...
CBS 46
Gov. Kemp issues $125 teacher supplement to offset classroom costs
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Teachers at Holly Springs Elementary in Douglasville made final preparations for the first day of school next week. And with soaring inflation, it’s a costly proposition this year for fourth-grade teacher Katie Winslett. “There’s a lot of things on our Amazon list, our personal list,...
nypressnews.com
DeKalb County to distribute boxes of food, clear book bags, and school supplies
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (ATLANTA NOW NEWS AT 10) — DeKalb County Government officials are working together with the DeKalb County School District and local faith leaders to distribute about 5,000 book bags filled with school supplies along with fresh produce, chicken and lunch box snacks on Saturday, July 30.
Gwinnett County installs cameras intended to crack down on speeding near area schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — One Lawrenceville city says that nearly everyone who drives by Central Gwinnett High School goes too fast after conducting their recent traffic safety study. This school year, the school will be introducing new traffic safety cameras, which they hope will deter drivers from speeding. Central...
Thousands of families gather for APS Back-to-School bash at Georgia World Congress Center
ATLANTA — It’s back to class on Monday for the state’s largest school district. On Saturday, Atlanta Public Schools lined up in big numbers to take part in the district’s largest Back-to-School Bash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 partnered...
cobbcountycourier.com
School board candidate Pozniak called up for active Army reserve duty for six weeks
Dr. Catherine Pozniak, the Democratic candidate for Cobb County Board of Education Post 4 announced in a press releases that has been called up for six weeks of active duty as a captain in the United States Army Reserve. According to the press release, “Pozniak is a captain in the...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia boy makes lemonade stand to help pay for medical bills
LOCUST GROVE, Ga, - There's only so much you can do when life gives you lemons. Eleven-year-old Teddy Counihan of Locust Grove, Georgia has had his fair share. Last October, his mother died. This year, the day after Mother's Day, he was hit by a car while riding his bike around the neighborhood.
Pine straw scammers charging metro homeowners thousands for ‘hundreds’ of bales
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police in one metro Atlanta city are telling residents to be on the lookout for scammers charging thousands of dollars to spread pine straw at your house. Roswell police say the scammer comes up to your door and offers to lay pine straw throughout the yard at five dollars per bale.
Governor Kemp announces grants for Georgia teachers
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp announced additional funding for teachers across the state Friday. The state will give all full-time teachers $125 to buy classroom supplies. The money is part of Georgia's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund. Previously, the money had been used to help students with...
thecitymenus.com
Coweta School Lunch Information for The 2022-23 School Year
Coweta County schools will begin the new school year with regular school breakfasts and lunches for students. “I am excited about starting a new school year again, and returning to a normal school year that feels fresh and free and exciting,” Said Robin Goad, Coweta’s new School Nutrition Coordinator for the system.
