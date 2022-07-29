Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air

www.wkyt.com
Eastern Kentucky Flooding: Ohio Task Force 1 conducted day three of operations
JACKSON , KY — Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) continued operations in their third day of search and rescue efforts in the flooded counties of Southeastern Kentucky, according to a news release. On Sunday, the task force conducted search and rescue operations near the Hindman/Knott County line in Kentucky.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. sheriff sends warning to those planning to loot
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for looting Thursday night after historic flooding hit. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said it happened in the Lower Lost Creek area. The people involved were taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. He said our communities are hurting and his office will not tolerate this type of activity.
Kentucky floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship
The North Fork of the Kentucky River reached 20.9 feet (6.4 meters) in Whitesburg - more than 6 feet (1.8 meters) over the previous record
WBKO
BGFD deploys personnel to aid in flooding search and rescue operations
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Bowling Green Fire Department’s Facebook page, a team of 10 personnel were deployed Saturday morning to Breathitt County, KY. BGFD was there to help aid in search and rescue operations due to flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Officials say they are now...
wymt.com
Flooding in McRoberts leaves locals shocked and scared
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes collided with homes, vehicles slammed into guardrails and more images of destruction are visible in McRoberts, a small community in Letcher County. The damage is so bad that it leaves locals speechless. “Look at this, look at this home,” McRoberts local Amanda Smith said while...
clayconews.com
ClayCoNews Commentary regarding Doug Phelps and Brent Willoughby of Southeastern Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY (July 31, 2022) ClayCoNews Commentary - In the attached video you will see and hear the opinions and comments of two gentlemen who continue to document the demise of the Hoskins Cemetery. Doug Phelps is a true amateur historian who donates his time and money preserving cemeteries and...
clayconews.com
FATALITY MULTIPLE VEHICLE COLLISION SATURDAY NIGHT ON KENTUCKY 461 IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
MOUNT VERNON, KY (July 31, 2022) – KSP is reporting that on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:41 PM, the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a three-vehicle collision that occurred on KY 461 Lake Cumberland Road in Rockcastle County. This accident resulted in one fatality. The...
WSAZ
Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
wymt.com
KSP investigating deadly crash in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in Rockcastle County. Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials responded to a three-car crash on KY-461 Lake Cumberland Road. One person was killed in the crash. According to police, 22-year-old Austin R. Smith...
WKYT 27
People of central Ky. working to help those in EKY
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the floodwater across eastern Kentucky starts to recede, the damage and the need for help in eastern Kentucky is clear. “I’ve never seen such devastation,” said Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2728 member, Brian Amburgey. People from across Kentucky and beyond state lines,...
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
WKYT 27
ARH hosts flood relief drive in Lexington, some employees unaccounted for
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare is collecting donations to send down to Perry County to help their employees and families they serve. If you’d like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, they’re being accepted at their Lexington office at 2260 Executive Dr. Officials...
More than 2 dozen dead after flash floods in Kentucky
Hundreds are seeking shelter and more than two dozen have died after historic flooding in Kentucky.
wymt.com
Several ARH employees unaccounted for following floods
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - At least 61 Appalachian Regional Hospital employees have ‘lost everything’ according to CEO Hollie Phillips. Phillips also said 30 employees are missing, hoping that number will decrease as phone and internet are restored. Kentucky State Police has information on how to report missing loved...
WKYT 27
‘We lost everything:’ flooding causes devastating damage in Breathitt Co.
JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Town Hill Road community in Jackson was underwater Friday evening. By Saturday morning, most of the water from the flooding had receded, making the devastating damage left behind extremely clear. Bethany Smith and Jesse Nickell were evicted from their home last month. They moved into...
Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by recent massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, flash flood warnings were issued for at least eight eastern Kentucky counties. The National Weather Service said radar indicated up to 4 inches (10.2 centimeters) of rain fell Sunday in some areas, with more rain possible. Beshear said the death toll climbed to 28 on Sunday from last week’s storms, a number he expected to rise significantly and that it could take weeks to find all the victims. Thirty-seven people were unaccounted for as search and rescue operations continued early Sunday, according to a daily briefing from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. A dozen shelters were open for flood victims in Kentucky with 388 occupants.
In flooded Ky. mountain town, residents rescued each other
As flash floods swept through Whitesburg, one resident said the community banded together to save their neighbors.
WKYT 27
Death toll increases to three in Perry County, all were identified
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle confirmed one flood victim turned out to be his great aunt. 82-year-old Nellie Mae “Nell” Howard was killed in flash flooding early Thursday morning. Howard was at her daughter’s home near a creek in the Chavies community.
Death toll in Kentucky floods rises to 28; Beshear warns more rain incoming
July 31 (UPI) -- At least 28 people have died following severe flooding in eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday. Beshear announced the new death toll Sunday evening, increasing the number of fatalities by two from hours earlier. At least four children were among the dead, he said. "The...
WSAZ
Walmart commits $750,000 in relief to those impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding
KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Walmart has made a pledge to donate money to parts of Eastern Kentucky rocked by devastating storms. Saturday President and CEO of Walmart U.S. John Furner posted to social media that Walmart is on the ground providing resources for their associates, as well as community members impacted by flooding. The post went on to say that Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are also committing $750,000 in water, supplies, and funding to organizations providing relief.
