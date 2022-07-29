ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breathitt County, KY

Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air

By WKYT News Staff
WKYT 27
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Eastern Ky. sheriff sends warning to those planning to loot

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for looting Thursday night after historic flooding hit. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said it happened in the Lower Lost Creek area. The people involved were taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. He said our communities are hurting and his office will not tolerate this type of activity.
Flooding in McRoberts leaves locals shocked and scared

MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes collided with homes, vehicles slammed into guardrails and more images of destruction are visible in McRoberts, a small community in Letcher County. The damage is so bad that it leaves locals speechless. “Look at this, look at this home,” McRoberts local Amanda Smith said while...
Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
KSP investigating deadly crash in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in Rockcastle County. Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials responded to a three-car crash on KY-461 Lake Cumberland Road. One person was killed in the crash. According to police, 22-year-old Austin R. Smith...
People of central Ky. working to help those in EKY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the floodwater across eastern Kentucky starts to recede, the damage and the need for help in eastern Kentucky is clear. “I’ve never seen such devastation,” said Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2728 member, Brian Amburgey. People from across Kentucky and beyond state lines,...
ARH hosts flood relief drive in Lexington, some employees unaccounted for

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare is collecting donations to send down to Perry County to help their employees and families they serve. If you’d like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, they’re being accepted at their Lexington office at 2260 Executive Dr. Officials...
Several ARH employees unaccounted for following floods

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - At least 61 Appalachian Regional Hospital employees have ‘lost everything’ according to CEO Hollie Phillips. Phillips also said 30 employees are missing, hoping that number will decrease as phone and internet are restored. Kentucky State Police has information on how to report missing loved...
Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by recent massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, flash flood warnings were issued for at least eight eastern Kentucky counties. The National Weather Service said radar indicated up to 4 inches (10.2 centimeters) of rain fell Sunday in some areas, with more rain possible. Beshear said the death toll climbed to 28 on Sunday from last week’s storms, a number he expected to rise significantly and that it could take weeks to find all the victims. Thirty-seven people were unaccounted for as search and rescue operations continued early Sunday, according to a daily briefing from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. A dozen shelters were open for flood victims in Kentucky with 388 occupants.
Walmart commits $750,000 in relief to those impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding

KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Walmart has made a pledge to donate money to parts of Eastern Kentucky rocked by devastating storms. Saturday President and CEO of Walmart U.S. John Furner posted to social media that Walmart is on the ground providing resources for their associates, as well as community members impacted by flooding. The post went on to say that Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are also committing $750,000 in water, supplies, and funding to organizations providing relief.
