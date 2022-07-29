ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UNCP hosts annual Beginning Teacher Leadership Symposium

 4 days ago
peedeenewsnetwork.com

New School Year at Butler Academy Includes Middle School Launch

Hartsville, S.C., July 29, 2022 — With the first day of the new school year on July 20, Butler Academy (BA for short) officially became a network of two schools serving families in seven counties as it launched its middle school experience. Beginning this year with fifth and sixth grade (and seventh eighth grades coming next year and the year after), BA’s deeply intentional approach to whole-child responsive-classroom education will support scholars and their families through a period that, for many, can sometimes feel quite stressful.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WECT

No school supply lists for Columbus Co. students

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - For the upcoming school year, Columbus County students will not be expected to bring items off of a school supply list, per official release. “Columbus County Schools realizes rising costs have affected all of our families,” said the Columbus County Schools Facebook page. “As a result, schools will not be posting supply lists for the upcoming school year.”
wpde.com

Great things await students at Mullins High School, principal says

MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Great things are in store for students at Mullins High School, according to Mullins High School Principal Joey Smith. Smith said they expect a wonderful year with new programs and positive changes in the school. He added they have a new gospel choir, debate or...
MULLINS, SC
WBTW News13

Scotland County among nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat, according to federal map

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina’s Scotland County is one of the nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat over the next few decades when it comes to housing and transportation, according to a recently released map from federal agencies. The county ranked ninth on the list. The housing and transportation vulnerability list is mostly […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Contests, pageant, parade and duck race keep traditions alive in Fair Bluff at the N.C. Watermelon Festival

The 2022 N.C. Watermelon Festival returned to Fair Bluff Saturday. Robert Worley won the largest watermelon contest with his 193-pound entry. Sawyer Strickland won the sweetest watermelon contest. The 12:30 parade proceeded through downtown, where local royalty, town officials, officials running for election and first responders waved to the audience. Crowns were earned on stage during the festival’s pageant. Fair Bluff Rotary Club raised over $5,000, when 500 rubber ducks flowed down stream in the Lumber River.
FAIR BLUFF, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Cumberland board to consider two new water and sewer districts

Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon on Monday, Aug. 1 again is expected to propose the creation of additional water and sewer districts during a meeting of the county Board of Commissioners. The board meets at 9 a.m. in Room 118 of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse. Cannon's...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Local Doctor Raising Funds for Treatment Device

A local physician is raising money for the purchase of medical equipment to take to Honduras for a good cause. Dr. Susan Aycock is setting up a program in the country for others to learn how to screen and treat cervical pre-cancers. Having a thermal ablation device to leave with the community would complete their training program.
nrcolumbus.com

County reviewing conflict at Mexican restaurant involving Lake EMS chief

Columbus County administrators are looking into an allegation that the chief of Lake Waccamaw EMS used ethnic slurs toward Hispanic staff members of a Whiteville restaurant. “This matter is currently being investigated,” county spokesperson Amanda Prince said Friday afternoon, returning a request for comment. “There will be an official statement next week.”
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

