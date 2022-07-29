UNCP hosts annual Beginning Teacher Leadership Symposium

www.uncp.edu
peedeenewsnetwork.com
New School Year at Butler Academy Includes Middle School Launch
Hartsville, S.C., July 29, 2022 — With the first day of the new school year on July 20, Butler Academy (BA for short) officially became a network of two schools serving families in seven counties as it launched its middle school experience. Beginning this year with fifth and sixth grade (and seventh eighth grades coming next year and the year after), BA’s deeply intentional approach to whole-child responsive-classroom education will support scholars and their families through a period that, for many, can sometimes feel quite stressful.
WECT
No school supply lists for Columbus Co. students
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - For the upcoming school year, Columbus County students will not be expected to bring items off of a school supply list, per official release. “Columbus County Schools realizes rising costs have affected all of our families,” said the Columbus County Schools Facebook page. “As a result, schools will not be posting supply lists for the upcoming school year.”
wpde.com
Great things await students at Mullins High School, principal says
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Great things are in store for students at Mullins High School, according to Mullins High School Principal Joey Smith. Smith said they expect a wonderful year with new programs and positive changes in the school. He added they have a new gospel choir, debate or...
cbs17
NC Central University professor accepts new role in the Biden administration
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As a kid, Dr. Henry McKoy had big dreams while he grew up in a rural area of Fayetteville. “I grew up on a dirt road in a house that didn’t have any indoor plumbing,” he said. McKoy said that young kid then...
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville City Council to receive update on Market House repurposing
The Fayetteville City Council on Monday, Aug. 1 is expected to receive an update on the proposed repurposing of the Market House. The council meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall. The Market House has been a divisive issue for years, mainly because of its history of slaves being sold there.
Parker Byrd named to HSOT All-State Baseball Third Team
LAURINBURG – Former Scotland shortstop, Parker Byrd, was named to HSOT’s All-State Baseball Third Team on Monday. During his senior year with the Scots, he recorded a .383 batting average with 31 hits, 27 RBIs and 21 runs. With those 31 hits, eight were doubles, two were triples, and one was a home-run.
wpde.com
Back to School: The vaccines your child needs in SC before classes start
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Classes will soon be starting on the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee, and South Carolina DHEC is advising students get vaccinated. On Monday, students in Florence, Darlington and Marion counties will go back to class. The first day for kids in Horry County is August 15.
Scotland County among nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat, according to federal map
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina’s Scotland County is one of the nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat over the next few decades when it comes to housing and transportation, according to a recently released map from federal agencies. The county ranked ninth on the list. The housing and transportation vulnerability list is mostly […]
nrcolumbus.com
Contests, pageant, parade and duck race keep traditions alive in Fair Bluff at the N.C. Watermelon Festival
The 2022 N.C. Watermelon Festival returned to Fair Bluff Saturday. Robert Worley won the largest watermelon contest with his 193-pound entry. Sawyer Strickland won the sweetest watermelon contest. The 12:30 parade proceeded through downtown, where local royalty, town officials, officials running for election and first responders waved to the audience. Crowns were earned on stage during the festival’s pageant. Fair Bluff Rotary Club raised over $5,000, when 500 rubber ducks flowed down stream in the Lumber River.
Up and Coming Weekly
Cumberland board to consider two new water and sewer districts
Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon on Monday, Aug. 1 again is expected to propose the creation of additional water and sewer districts during a meeting of the county Board of Commissioners. The board meets at 9 a.m. in Room 118 of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse. Cannon's...
columbuscountynews.com
Local Doctor Raising Funds for Treatment Device
A local physician is raising money for the purchase of medical equipment to take to Honduras for a good cause. Dr. Susan Aycock is setting up a program in the country for others to learn how to screen and treat cervical pre-cancers. Having a thermal ablation device to leave with the community would complete their training program.
WMBF
‘It’s just a very good blessing:’ Pastor pays for gas giveaway in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) - Residents in Fairmont had the chance to receive free gas on Thursday - and it was all thanks to a local pastor. Jerrod Moultrie, senior pastor of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, said he simply wants to spark positive change in Fairmont. “I’m hoping that people...
COVID cases increase; testing ends at Richmond County Health Department, home testing encouraged
ROCKINGHAM — Although new COVID case numbers continue to rise, the Richmond County Health Department will no longer offer on-site testing. Health Director Cheryl Speight said the department was informed late Thursday that testing would end at 2 p.m. Friday. According to Speight, the state is trying to secure...
Robeson County commissioner deny zoning request for rehab facility near Parkton
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners brought plans to establish a drug rehab center near Parkton to a grinding halt dur
nrcolumbus.com
County reviewing conflict at Mexican restaurant involving Lake EMS chief
Columbus County administrators are looking into an allegation that the chief of Lake Waccamaw EMS used ethnic slurs toward Hispanic staff members of a Whiteville restaurant. “This matter is currently being investigated,” county spokesperson Amanda Prince said Friday afternoon, returning a request for comment. “There will be an official statement next week.”
WECT
Columbus County investigating EMS chief’s alleged racist comments
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - As more details come to light on offensive comments an EMS chief made at a Mexican restaurant, Columbus County leaders have launched an investigation into the incident. Shannon Worrell is a chief of Lake Waccamaw Fire & Rescue Auxiliary. Just over a week ago, he and...
Several local counties at high risk for COVID-19, CDC says
CHARLOTTE — Rates of COVID-19 are on the rise again in the Carolinas and many local communities are now considered in the high level for spread, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. A dozen counties in Channel 9′s coverage area are at high COVID-19 levels, CDC...
Grammy award-winner coming to Dunn
NASHVILLE, TENN. — The unmistakable sound of multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be featured in Dunn,
cbs17
Strike threat looms as Fayetteville’s Goodyear plant puts 24-hour extension on contract
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — With a 5-year contract coming to its expiration at 6 p.m. Friday, employees of the Goodyear tire plant in Fayetteville gathered outside its doors to demand one thing — “a fair contract.”. A CBS 17 crew at the scene has heard the same...
Fayetteville native is part of Navy warfare exercise
A Fayetteville native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, Rim of the Pacific. Airman Destiny LanfordPhoto by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Carter, Navy Office of Community Outreach.
