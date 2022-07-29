ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Celtic: Ian Bankier to stand down as chairman at end of 2022

BBC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Eilish McColgan column: 'How has Scotland developed athletics stars?'

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app. Scotland has seen a gold rush of world-class athletes over the last few years. But how has our wee nation managed to become a powerhouse in middle-distance running on a global stage?
SPORTS
BBC

Lionesses: Euro 22 winners England to face World Cup holders USA at Wembley

European champions England are set to face World Cup holders USA at Wembley on 7 October. The first meeting between the teams at Wembley is subject to Sarina Wiegman's side securing World Cup qualification in September's final two group games. The Lionesses need a point in Austria on Saturday 3...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Sport#Chairman#Celtic#Glenkeir Whiskies Ltd#Scottish Premiership#Apple Android
BBC

Aaron Ramsey: Wales international signs for Nice on free transfer

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has joined French side Nice on a free transfer. The 31-year-old was a free agent after the final year of his contract with Italian giants Juventus was "mutually terminated" in July. Ramsey had been linked with a return to former clubs Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Travel warnings issued in Leicester ahead of FA Community Shield

Travel warnings have been issued to residents in Leicester as the city prepares to host the FA Community Shield. The match between FA Cup winners Liverpool and Premier League champions Manchester City is being held at the city's King Power Stadium. Leicester is hosting the game while the Women's Euros...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Norwich detectorists describe Roman gold coin hoard find

"When I turned over the earth and found a yellow, shiny gold coin that had been there for 2,000 years, I had to sit down in the field," said Damon Pye. He was describing the moment he and his wife Denise unearthed the first of an "exceptional" hoard of 11 pre-invasion Roman coins in a field near Norwich.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Biggin Hill: 'Mum was embarrassed about her WW2 medal'

Cpl Elspeth Henderson was among three female comrades to be awarded the Military Medal for bravery in the face of the enemy for their efforts during the Battle of Britain. Why was this honour questioned in some quarters, including by the airwoman herself?. As bombs pounded down on to the...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy