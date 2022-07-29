Celtic: Ian Bankier to stand down as chairman at end of 2022

www.bbc.co.uk
Related
BBC
Eilish McColgan column: 'How has Scotland developed athletics stars?'
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app. Scotland has seen a gold rush of world-class athletes over the last few years. But how has our wee nation managed to become a powerhouse in middle-distance running on a global stage?
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England cyclist Matt Walls and spectators injured in horrifying crash
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England cyclist Matt Walls has been released from hospital after he was involved in...
BBC
Transfer news: Barca will move for Silva if De Jong leaves
Chelsea will make an offer for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and, if the midfielder leaves the Nou Camp, the Spanish club will make a move for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva. (Sport - in Spanish), external.
BBC
Lionesses: Euro 22 winners England to face World Cup holders USA at Wembley
European champions England are set to face World Cup holders USA at Wembley on 7 October. The first meeting between the teams at Wembley is subject to Sarina Wiegman's side securing World Cup qualification in September's final two group games. The Lionesses need a point in Austria on Saturday 3...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Aaron Ramsey: Wales international signs for Nice on free transfer
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has joined French side Nice on a free transfer. The 31-year-old was a free agent after the final year of his contract with Italian giants Juventus was "mutually terminated" in July. Ramsey had been linked with a return to former clubs Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest.
BBC
Manchester United 1-1 Rayo Vallecano: Cristiano Ronaldo starts United's final pre-season friendly
Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to mark his return to action with a goal as Manchester United ended their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford. Ronaldo's United future has been the subject of intense debate this summer. The 37-year-old is keen to move away from...
BBC
Travel warnings issued in Leicester ahead of FA Community Shield
Travel warnings have been issued to residents in Leicester as the city prepares to host the FA Community Shield. The match between FA Cup winners Liverpool and Premier League champions Manchester City is being held at the city's King Power Stadium. Leicester is hosting the game while the Women's Euros...
BBC
Norwich detectorists describe Roman gold coin hoard find
"When I turned over the earth and found a yellow, shiny gold coin that had been there for 2,000 years, I had to sit down in the field," said Damon Pye. He was describing the moment he and his wife Denise unearthed the first of an "exceptional" hoard of 11 pre-invasion Roman coins in a field near Norwich.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Biggin Hill: 'Mum was embarrassed about her WW2 medal'
Cpl Elspeth Henderson was among three female comrades to be awarded the Military Medal for bravery in the face of the enemy for their efforts during the Battle of Britain. Why was this honour questioned in some quarters, including by the airwoman herself?. As bombs pounded down on to the...
Comments / 0