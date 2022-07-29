Nashville man sentenced to federal prison for cyberstalking victims using Instagram

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 65-year-old woman was found dead inside her home overnight Friday. Metro Police have arrested her husband in connection to the murder. Officers were called to the couple's home on Boyd Drive around 3 a.m. Friday where they found Sylvia Bryant dead on the floor. Police said she had trauma to her face and a TV was laying on top of her chest.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO