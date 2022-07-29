Nashville man sentenced to federal prison for cyberstalking victims using Instagram

fox17.com
Related
Missing man found at hospital under John Doe identity
----- A Silver Alert is put out for a missing missing from South Nashville. Ron Clay, 75, walked away from a senior living facility on Sam Boney Drive at 7 a.m. Sunday, according to Metro Nashville police. He reportedly has dementia. Clay has green eyes, gray hair, is 5’10” and...
Former longtime MNPD police chief dies on his birthday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Former Metro Nashville Police Department Chief of Police Joe Casey died Sunday. It was his 96th birthday. Casey, whose health has recently been failing, had been appointed a patrolman in 1951 before serving as chief in Nashville from 1973 until he retired in 1989. MNPD Chief John...
Man accused of killing his wife inside their Nashville home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 65-year-old woman was found dead inside her home overnight Friday. Metro Police have arrested her husband in connection to the murder. Officers were called to the couple's home on Boyd Drive around 3 a.m. Friday where they found Sylvia Bryant dead on the floor. Police said she had trauma to her face and a TV was laying on top of her chest.
Metro Police Chief surprises, commends Nashville bouncer who stopped man with gun
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A downtown bouncer who police say stopped a gunman before he could open fire is getting a big pat on the back Friday. Metro Police Chief John Drake presented Michael Kuhn with an award outside the downtown bar where the security guard works. It was all a surprise.
Shooting investigation underway on Bell Road in Antioch
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on Bell Road in Antioch. The shooting was reported around 2:35 a.m. Monday. Metro Communications says that one person has been transported from the scene, the cause of their injuries isn't known. Details regarding a suspect...
Two fugitives arrested for drive-by Nashville shooting which left one victim injured
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two fugitives from Sumner County were arrested for a drive-by shooting Monday in Cheatham Place public housing that left one man injured. Metro Police said both fugitives, 24-year-old Jordan David of Murfreesboro and 21-year-old Steven O'Neal of Gallatin, had guns and an assortment of drugs in the Kia Forte sedan they were driving at the time of the shooting.
A homeless person chases another man into a downtown Nashville business with a rock
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Security video from a downtown Nashville ice cream shop shows a homeless man being chased by another homeless man with a rock, according to the business owner. This incident happened last Saturday just before 6 p.m. at Mattheessen's ice cream shop on 2nd Ave. The...
18-year-old charged with 2019 murder arrested for armed carjacking, now in adult system
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old charged with murder in 2019 was arrested Thursday night for carjacking, now placing him in the adult system. Metro Police said the suspect, Brian Thompson, is alleged to have conspired with a 17-year-old in an armed carjacking of a 2014 model Chevrolet Camaro around 2 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Brick Church Pike and Westchester Drive.
Murfreesboro woman killed in two-car crash, other driver arrested
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- Police suspect alcohol or speed may have played a part in a woman's death in Murfreesboro. Brittany Cole, 30, of Murfreesboro, was making a left hand turn out of the Mapco on Memorial Boulevard at Clark Blvd. at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the investigation by Murfreesboro police, when a car driven by 33-year-old Robert Ryder, also of Murfreesboro, collided with her car.
Nashville residents start recall petition on Metro Councilman Jonathan Hall
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A petition is circulating among Nashville residents to recall Councilman Jonathan Hall. It comes just months after Metro Council voted to censure Hall for not turning in his financial documents on time. The board agreed Hall violated its Ethics Code. "I just hate that we are here,”...
Humane society down to wire on much-needed animal shelter in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A human society in Middle Tennessee is down to the wire to raise the last remaining funds which would secure a much-needed animal shelter in Smith County. Organizers say a dog training facility has been offered for them to purchase before it goes on...
Man dies after vehicle hits tree, catches fire in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man died Thursday afternoon after a single-vehicle car crash n Cuthbertson Road near Nolensville Pike in South Nashville. Metro Police said the victim was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe when, for reasons unknown, the SUV left the roadway, hit a tree and caught fire.
Top Gun Night Run registration opens for race honoring fallen Blue Angel pilot
SMYRNA, Tenn.--Registration has opened for the annual Top Gun Night Run benefiting Captain Jeff Kuss, the Blue Angels pilot who tragically died while practicing for the Great Tennessee Air Show in 2016. Proceeds from the event go to maintain a memorial in Capt. Kuss' honor, an F/A-18C Blue Angel Hornet...
Nashville's city leaders explain sidewalk ordinance following recent lawsuit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — It’s a 2017 city ordinance that has sparked widespread debate over the years between Metro and developers. Who should pay for sidewalks when a new home is built?. Metro Council member Angie Henderson, stands by this ordinance advocating for more safety and connectivity in...
Dickson County Schools adding safety feature this upcoming school year
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some school districts in Middle Tennessee are just days away from the start of school. This raises the question of what school leaders are doing to keep students and teachers safe in the classroom?. Dickson County Schools will be adding a safety feature to...
