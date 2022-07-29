ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nashville man sentenced to federal prison for cyberstalking victims using Instagram

By Sydney Keller
fox17.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fox17.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox17.com

Missing man found at hospital under John Doe identity

----- A Silver Alert is put out for a missing missing from South Nashville. Ron Clay, 75, walked away from a senior living facility on Sam Boney Drive at 7 a.m. Sunday, according to Metro Nashville police. He reportedly has dementia. Clay has green eyes, gray hair, is 5’10” and...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Former longtime MNPD police chief dies on his birthday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Former Metro Nashville Police Department Chief of Police Joe Casey died Sunday. It was his 96th birthday. Casey, whose health has recently been failing, had been appointed a patrolman in 1951 before serving as chief in Nashville from 1973 until he retired in 1989. MNPD Chief John...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man accused of killing his wife inside their Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 65-year-old woman was found dead inside her home overnight Friday. Metro Police have arrested her husband in connection to the murder. Officers were called to the couple's home on Boyd Drive around 3 a.m. Friday where they found Sylvia Bryant dead on the floor. Police said she had trauma to her face and a TV was laying on top of her chest.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram#Prison#Fbi#Cyberstalking#Stalk
fox17.com

Shooting investigation underway on Bell Road in Antioch

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on Bell Road in Antioch. The shooting was reported around 2:35 a.m. Monday. Metro Communications says that one person has been transported from the scene, the cause of their injuries isn't known. Details regarding a suspect...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Two fugitives arrested for drive-by Nashville shooting which left one victim injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two fugitives from Sumner County were arrested for a drive-by shooting Monday in Cheatham Place public housing that left one man injured. Metro Police said both fugitives, 24-year-old Jordan David of Murfreesboro and 21-year-old Steven O'Neal of Gallatin, had guns and an assortment of drugs in the Kia Forte sedan they were driving at the time of the shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

18-year-old charged with 2019 murder arrested for armed carjacking, now in adult system

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old charged with murder in 2019 was arrested Thursday night for carjacking, now placing him in the adult system. Metro Police said the suspect, Brian Thompson, is alleged to have conspired with a 17-year-old in an armed carjacking of a 2014 model Chevrolet Camaro around 2 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Brick Church Pike and Westchester Drive.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Murfreesboro woman killed in two-car crash, other driver arrested

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- Police suspect alcohol or speed may have played a part in a woman's death in Murfreesboro. Brittany Cole, 30, of Murfreesboro, was making a left hand turn out of the Mapco on Memorial Boulevard at Clark Blvd. at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the investigation by Murfreesboro police, when a car driven by 33-year-old Robert Ryder, also of Murfreesboro, collided with her car.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Man dies after vehicle hits tree, catches fire in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man died Thursday afternoon after a single-vehicle car crash n Cuthbertson Road near Nolensville Pike in South Nashville. Metro Police said the victim was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe when, for reasons unknown, the SUV left the roadway, hit a tree and caught fire.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy