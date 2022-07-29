Corps of Engineers building, parking garage to be added at Mobile Civic Center property

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Every day, drivers go up and down Pleasant Valley Road in Mobile. It's a two-lane road that doesn't have sidewalks and on each side of the narrow road are deep drainage ditches. Residents in the area say this has been a problem for years and they need support from local officials. People in the area say driving down Pleasant Valley Road is anything but pleasant. People can't even walk or drive along this road without having the fear of being hit or falling into a ditch.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO