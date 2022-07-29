Corps of Engineers building, parking garage to be added at Mobile Civic Center property

www.al.com
Bar-B-Q hot news in Baldwin County
Out-of-state investors paid $1.8 million for 198 acres in Sandy Creek Farms at 23720 U.S. 98 in Elberta, according to Realtors. David and Angie Swiger of Swiger & Company Realtors represented the sellers and Tammy Johnson of eXp Realty southern branch worked for the buyers. The acreage included two parcels, one 78-acre site with road frontage on Highway 98, and another 120 acres with a pond. The property also includes three lakes and both parcels can be accessed from Keichler Road.
Weeks Bay land purchase protects 314 acres from Baldwin Co. development
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The impacts of growth remain major challenges in Baldwin County, but millions have been spent to preserve coastal land near Weeks Bay in Fairhope which could have ended up in a developer's hands. Farmland and forests in Baldwin County are dwindling, and new home...
‘Amtrak expects to be able to run the train’: Mississippi city to reactivate train station for Gulf Coast
The coastal Mississippi city of Bay St. Louis is hosting a groundbreaking on Monday to celebrate the “reactivation” of the city’s Amtrak train station that has been mothballed since Hurricane Katrina ravaged the Gulf Coast nearly 17 years ago. U.S. Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg...
Mobile MPO votes to support Port Authority’s plan to transport containers to Montgomery via rail
A plan to increase railroad transportation from the Port of Mobile to other parts of the state cleared another hurdle yesterday. On Wednesday, The Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board voted unanimously to support the Alabama State Port Authority’s plan to move containers coming into the Port of Mobile to Montgomery via rail—a plan that will dramatically decrease the number of container trucks on I-65, the MPO says.
WALA-TV FOX10
3 Mobile council members offer alternate redistricting proposal
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With a deadline looming to adjust the City Council’s district boundaries, three councilmen have offered an alternative proposal. The plan, sponsored by District 2 Councilman William Carroll, District 1 Councilman Cory Penn and District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds, is close to a map proposed by a community coalition that opposes the proposal made by Mayor Sandy Stimpson.
NBC 15 Exclusive: Why flooding in Foley is considered a public safety emergency
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — We reported major flooding issues last week off of County Road 12 in Foley. Residents believe it’s being caused by drainage issues. In this NBC 15 exclusive we find out the real problem and why Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich is calling it a public safety emergency.
Volunteers cleanup school ahead of first day in Mobile County
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re in the final days of summer vacation. Classes start in less than a week for Alabama’s largest school system, Mobile County. Volunteers were getting ready at Mary B. Austin Elementary School Saturday morning. Whether it’s raking up debris from the courtyard or spreading mulch, these volunteers are spreading cheer at […]
New I-10 Bridge and Bayway plan approved
A new I-10 bayway and bridge over Mobile River took a giant leap forward today as Metropolitan Planning Organizations on both sides of the bay approved the project.
Community group sends thousands of complaints to IRS, Alabama AG about Lake Forest HOA
LAKE FOREST, Ala. (WPMI) — You may remember a few months back, NBC 15 reported live from a community gathering in the Lake Forest subdivision in Baldwin County. the largest subdivision in the state of Alabama. A group of residents called "Lake Forest Strong" brought forth their complaints about the property owners association board of directors, and what the group claims are unscrupulous dealings.
Churches help with back-to-school needs as classes begin this week for Mobile County
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students in Mobile County Public Schools start classes this week. As families have their last week of summer freedom, local churches are stepping in to help those in need. A group of children and parents make their way down an aisle of backpacks. It’s part of Pathway Church’s annual backpack giveaway. […]
Woman killed in Pascagoula River boating accident
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, officials responded to a fatal boating accident in Pascagoula River. Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says authorities responded to an area in the East Pascagoula River north of Moss Point some time after 7 p.m. According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the accident...
Man shot in Mobile Sunday dead
UPDATE: 9:44 PM: Mobile police have released new details about the man killed on Parkway Drive Sunday morning. Police say officers responded to the area near Dog River around 11:00 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found the 21-year-old in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later […]
A Change in Latitude
Welcome to Latitude Margaritaville Watersound, a 55-and-better community inspired by the lyrics of legendary singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation. Latitude Margaritaville Watersound has captured the imagination of today’s vibrant 55-and-better homebuyers who are growing older … but not up.
New homeless shelter opens in Pensacola
A new homeless shelter opened Friday in Pensacola.
Mississippi officials: Boating accident claims life of woman
One woman is dead in a fatal boating accident on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The accident occurred in the Pascagoula River north of Moss Point. Emergency crews responded to the boating accident shortly after 7 p.m. Officials with the Jackson County Coroner’s Office report that the accident involved a single...
Backed by $3.5M grant, Ala. city seeks to stem youth violence
MOBILE, Ala. — Public school, police and university officials came together Wednesday in Mobile to launch a five-year youth violence initiative funded by a $3.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health. Principal partners in the effort are the University of South Alabama, the Mobile County Public School...
Reality Check: Drivers, residents say there's nothing pleasant about Pleasant Valley Rd.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Every day, drivers go up and down Pleasant Valley Road in Mobile. It's a two-lane road that doesn't have sidewalks and on each side of the narrow road are deep drainage ditches. Residents in the area say this has been a problem for years and they need support from local officials. People in the area say driving down Pleasant Valley Road is anything but pleasant. People can't even walk or drive along this road without having the fear of being hit or falling into a ditch.
Man shot dead on Parkway Drive in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said a man was gunned down Sunday morning on Parkway Drive. Officers were called to the scene around 11 a.m. When they arrived, they found the victim in a vehicle dead from a gunshot wound. No arrests have been made. Investigators have not released...
Officials seek help in finding woman accused of embezzling thousands from her employer
A Mississippi woman is wanted after she reportedly embezzled thousands of dollars from her employer. Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seek the public’s help in finding Kaitlyn Louise Eakin. On June 23, 2022, a complaint was made that Eakin embezzled over $2,700 from her job as...
Mangroves in the Western Panhandle
Mangroves in the northern Gulf of Mexico are a relatively new thing for most coastal counties. Some residents are aware they are arriving and are not concerned. Some are aware and are actually excited about it. Some are aware and are concerned. Some are not aware. And others have no idea what a mangrove is. Let’s start with that group.
