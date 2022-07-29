Hailey Whitters to perform live at the Rocky Tonk

ktvl.com
Klamath Falls News
Impressive footage from the McKinley Fire
There is an abundance of impressive video footage coming out in relation to the McKinney Fire in Northern California west of Yreka. As of 8:00 AM, July 31, 2022, the fire is over 51,000 acres and growing significantly. A variety of footage shows evacuations, timelapses, aerial views, night vision, and...
KDRV
Oregon Shakespeare Festival Going Green
ASHLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Shakespeare Festival is planning on new ways to be more environmentally friendly. OSF is partnering with Lithia & Driveway and other solar panel non-profits to bring electric vehicles and solar panels to the organization. With the Lithia & Driveway partnership, the motor company is...
KTVL
Keeping seniors and other vulnerable groups safe and cool during the heatwave
MEDFORD — With this heatwave that is still in effect, it is important for everyone to stay hydrated and in cool air-controlled environments as much as possible. The residents at Weatherly Inn in Medford not only try to stay cool, but also check up on each other as much as they can.
kqennewsradio.com
TRIPLE DIGITS FRIDAY, NEW RECORD HIGH FOR MEDFORD
Triple digit temperatures continued around southern Oregon Friday, with Medford setting a new record for the date. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 114 degrees at the Medford airport. The previous record for July 29th was 109 degrees, set in 2015. The Roseburg Regional Airport had a high of 102 degrees., The record for the date was 106 degrees, set in 2009.
KTVL
Extreme heat wave cutting business hours for Medford food truck industry
Medford, Ore. — The extreme heat wave is evaporating business for the local food truck industry. Normally, some of the food trucks off Riverside Avenue in Medford would close up shop between 3 pm and 5 pm, but some may have noticed that the parking lot has been empty during those hours.
thatoregonlife.com
Excessive Heat, Thunderstorms, Fire Near Border A Concern For Wildfires In Southern Oregon
While much of Oregon is under heat advisories, Southern Oregon is under excessive heat warnings, red flag warnings, and fire watches this weekend and is preparing for thunderstorms and potential new fires. Many new wildfires have already started due to lightning strikes and dry conditions this weekend in Southern Oregon and Northern California near the border, and are now sending smoke around Southern Oregon.
Klamath Falls News
McKinney and China 2 Fire Update for July 31, 2022
YREKA, Calif. - Activity on both fires moderated into the evening as a heavy smoke inversion settled over the fire. The fire became active again at about midnight. Crews were actively engaged in structure protection overnight, especially in the Klamath River area. Little progression was observed on the fire’s edge closest to Yreka City.
KTVL
Pacific Crest Trail hikers evacuated from the McKinney Fire
Siskiyou County, CA — Hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) have been evacuated as part of the PCT is included in the evacuations for the McKinney Fire in northern Siskiyou County. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Search And Rescue (SAR) and Rogue Valley Transportation District (RVTD) officials assisted...
‘Dangerous’ fire near Oregon border destroys a dozen homes, intensifies overnight
The fast-moving McKinney fire in northern California burned down at least a dozen residences in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line, according to fire officials. Wildlife was seen fleeing the area to avoid the flames. “It’s continuing to grow with erratic winds and thunderstorms in the area...
KTVL
Updates on shelters, animals, donations, crisis information for wildfires
Siskiyou County, Calif. — The Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services posted updates on shelters, animals, donations, and crisis information for wildfires in Siskiyou County. Evacuations:. No additional evacuations at this time. All evacuations areas stand today. To access the evacuation areas map and road closures, go to Zone...
kqennewsradio.com
HEAT ADVISORY/EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN REGION
A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning remains in place for southern Oregon through most of the weekend. An Urgent Weather Message from the National Weather Service said for central Douglas County, a Heat Advisory has been extended through 9:00 p.m. Sunday. Overnight lows continue to be warmer than normal, mainly in the 60s. Although temperatures will be somewhat cooler on Sunday, the long duration of the heat added with potential smoke impacts from the McKinney Fire in northern California may prevent relief from the heat.
kqennewsradio.com
HOT WEATHER CONTINUES WITH MEDFORD SETTING A RECORD HIGH FOR THE DATE
Hot weather continues in much of southern Oregon with Medford setting a record high for the date on Thursday, while Roseburg did not. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 111 degrees in Medford. The previous record for July 28th was 108 degrees, set in 2009. Roseburg got to 99 degrees. The record for the date was also 108 degrees. It too was set during a heat wave in 2009.
ijpr.org
Rejoining a landscape: Southern Oregon coalition moves forward with I-5 wildlife crossings
One morning in late March, Charlie Schelz, an ecologist with the Bureau of Land Management, hiked across a steel railroad bridge that spans Interstate 5 near Siskiyou Summit, four-and-a-half miles from the Oregon-California border. Gravel crunched under his feet as a ceaseless river of cars and trucks roared below. At the end of the bridge, Schelz set down his backpack and unlocked the cable that secured a trail camera to a tree.
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE Update: McKinney Fire approximately 52,000 acres, 0% contained
Siskiyou County, CA — UPDATED August 1 at 3:30 a.m. The McKinney Fire is now mapped at 52,498 acres and remains 0% contained. Yesterday, a heavy smoke inversion over the McKinney Fire area helped limit the growth, but that inversion also kept aircrafts mostly grounded. Crews worked above Fort...
KTVL
UPDATED: Shackleford Fire burning near Fort Jones in Siskiyou County
Siskiyou County, Calif. — UPDATED July 31 at 9:00 a.m. According to CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit, the Shackleford Fire off Shackleford Rd. and Big Meadows Creek, west of Fort Jones is now 27 acres. "With abundant lighting moving through the area, Air attack continues to call in new starts...
kezi.com
Active fire dubbed Potter Fire burning in Willamette National Forest
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.-- The Willamette National Forest Service is reporting a new fire Sunday dubbed the Potter Fire. According to officials, the fire is burning near Potter Mountain on the Middle Fork Ranger District of the Willamette National Forest. The fire is burning around 60 acres with spotting, torching and...
iheart.com
Smokey Days Increased In 2021
The 2021 wildfire season continued a pattern of more acres burned in Oregon creating poor air quality for longer periods of time. These are among the findings in a newly updated report from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. The annual report, Wildfire Smoke Trends and the Air Quality Index,...
Maps: See where the McKinney Fire is burning in Northern California
The McKinney Fire broke out Friday afternoon in Northern California's Siskiyou County, northwest of the town of Yreka, and exploded overnight, triggering evacuations.
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: China 2 Fire and Evans Fire merge in Siskiyou County
Seiad Valley, Calif. — The China 2 Fire has combined with the nearby Evans Fire, 2-3 miles west of Seiad Valley, CA and is estimated to be between 300 and 350 acres. "Access to this fire is difficult, due to very rugged terrain," Klamath National Forest states. "4 engines, 2 crews, and miscellaneous overhead are assigned to the fire. Though resources are limited because the majority of available personnel are aggressively working to slow the fast-moving #McKinneyFire, committed personnel are working proactively on the China 2 ignition."
Mount Shasta Herald
Smoke from wildfires impacts air quality across California and Oregon, advisories issued
Smoke from the McKinney Fire has begun to blanket northern California and the southwest corner of Oregon and is forecasted to worsen and continue moving up the state over the next several days, according to weather officials. By late Sunday afternoon, Yreka clocked in with the highest hazardous air quality...
