Monkeypox vaccines arrive at Hampton Roads health departments

Hilton Park Beach in Newport News under 5th swimming advisory of the season due to bacteria
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Health officials said it isn't safe to swim at the Hilton Park Beach or Huntington Park Beach in Newport News Thursday due to water quality issues. Those are the beaches at 225 River Road and 361 Hornet Circle. The Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts (HPHD)...
Virginia Beach Democratic Committee announces new caucus that focuses on diversity, inclusion
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on June 21, 2022. The Virginia Beach Democratic Committee announced on Monday that they will launch a new caucus that is focused on equity and accessibility in the city. The Virginia...
Mathews County veterinarian hand-delivers first sand tiger shark pup to be born in captivity
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Dr. Bob George lives in Mathews County, but one of his greatest accomplishments of 2022 happened down in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He hand-delivered the first sand tiger shark pup to be born in captivity. That baby, now named Rip, is making waves among marine...
Health leaders say rise in COVID-19 cases pushes need for new strategies against variants
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It's a pattern public health leaders say they expected to see mid-summer. Cities across Hampton Roads are seeing higher community levels of COVID-19. Those cities include Portsmouth, Suffolk, Isle of Wight, and Southampton County. Chesapeake's Public Health Emergency Coordinator Jerry Tucker said he and his team...
Hampton Roads residents send supplies to family members hurt in the Philippines earthquake
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Many people in the Hampton Roads Filipino community are looking for updates on their family members. On Wednesday, a 7-magnitude earthquake hit the Philippines' northern city of Luzon. “We are all very shocked and devastated and concerned about our family," said Dr. Cynthia Romero. Many...
Norfolk PD ran a recruitment ad in a NYC Subway car. Here's for how long, and how much it cost
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said it had about 230 unfilled positions at the end of July. One of the ways the department is trying to fill those spots is from a recently purchased ad on the New York City Subway. On June 10, the verified account...
Alumni preserve history, legacy of beloved high school in Newport News
HAMPTON, Va. — Memories from a local school live on. More than 100 years have passed since Huntington High School (HHS) opened in Newport News. Those with connections to the former HHS marked a special day, filling the ballrooms at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton for a celebration.
Beating the heat | Homeless shelter in Portsmouth adjusts to hot weather
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Another hot day in Hampton Roads has many people staying indoors. Those experiencing homelessness are also seeking cool places to stay. One of them is at a shelter run by Portsmouth Volunteers for the Homeless. “It’s ridiculous to be out there,” Shirley Ricks said.
The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office's 'Elite Unit' hits the water with help from an adaptive watersport company
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Members of the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office's Elite Unit enjoyed a fun day out on the water with some help from Virginia Beach Adaptive Watersports. Major David Rosado of the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office said it’s about crafting a unique experience for people with intellectual disabilities.
Dog found lying ill on blanket in Virginia Beach park; Animal Control searching for who left him there
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: Some viewers may find this story graphic. We do include a full picture of the dog further down in this story, which shows more wounds on his body. Virginia Beach Animal Control is trying to figure out who left a male beagle laying...
Volunteer-led search for missing Newport News mom begins; police chief weighs in on investigative process
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In a heat index higher than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, Joe Slabinski spent his Thursday searching. “We tell the rest of the world we’re better than everyone else, and I want to live up to that standard," he said. Slabinski and other volunteers with Water...
Peninsula Health District seeks owners of dog who bit person in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that first aired in April 2021. The Virginia Department of Health's Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts are trying to identify a dog who bit someone on July 20 in Williamsburg. According to a statement,...
Suffolk Fire and Rescue responds to overturned excavator
NORFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to the 5900 Block of Indian Trail Saturday just before 10 a.m. for a technical rescue, the department said. When first responders arrived, they found a man pinned under an excavator half a mile off the roadway, the department said. SFR...
New ALDI set to open in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — There's a new ALDI opening in Norfolk in just a week. The grocery store is located at 1600 East Little Creek Road and will open on Aug. 4, marking the third location in Norfolk. The new location is one of 100 new stores the grocery store...
The Great Resignation | Hampton Roads municipalities are shifting workplace practices to hire and retain employees
HAMPTON, Va. — People quit their jobs in record numbers during the pandemic, and employers are feeling the impact as they struggle to fill positions and retain workers. The effects of the worker shortage reach beyond the private sector. For years, Rose Scott swam four to five days a...
Missing 11-year-old boy found safe in Norfolk
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach police said 11-year-old Angel Maldonado Contreas was found safe in Norfolk Friday night. Virginia Beach police are searching for a missing 11-year-old Friday. According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, Angel Maldonado Contreas was last seen by his mother Thursday at the...
