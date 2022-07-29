Patrick Mahomes on 'weird' criticisms he and other Black quarterbacks have faced this week

Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks to the field before a morning workout at the team's NFL football training camp facility at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo., Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Patrick Mahomes has taken notice of the “weird” criticisms that he and other Black quarterbacks in the NFL have received lately.

Though he didn't want to say that Black quarterbacks are evaluated differently than their white counterparts, Mahomes thinks the comments that he, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray have gotten this week are strange.

"Obviously, the Black quarterback has had to battle to be in this position that we are to have this many guys in the league playing," Mahomes said Friday, KSHB's Aaron Ladd. "I think every day, we're proving that we should have been playing the whole time. We've got guys that can think just as well as they can use their athleticism. "It's always weird when you see guys like me, Lamar [Jackson], Kyler [Murray] kind of get that on them when other guys don't. But at the same time we're going out there to prove ourselves every day to show we can be some of the best quarterbacks in the league."

Both Mahomes and Jackson were subject to criticism from anonymous NFL coaches in a story from The Athletic this week. One veteran defensive playcaller thought that Mahomes "plays streetball" when he scrambles.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid thought that was ridiculous.

"A lot of coaches have to teach guys how to roll out and call plays to do that. He just does it," Reid said Friday. "No, he's tremendous … See how many times he hits the second receiver."

In that same article, one defensive coordinator said he didn't think Jackson, a former league MVP, will ever be a true top quarterback. Kyler Murray just had a strange clause in his to watch a certain amount of game film each week, too. Murray called the clause "disrespectful and almost a joke" just hours before the Cardinals pulled it.

Though Mahomes’ record should speak for itself at this point — the 26-year-old has led the Chiefs to a pair of Super Bowls, one championship where he was named the game’s MVP and led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship game in his four seasons leading the team — he said he still feels like he has something to prove.