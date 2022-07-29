UNCP professor Tamara Savage serves as CHER Institute Fellow

www.uncp.edu
Related
cbs17
NC Central University professor accepts new role in the Biden administration
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As a kid, Dr. Henry McKoy had big dreams while he grew up in a rural area of Fayetteville. “I grew up on a dirt road in a house that didn’t have any indoor plumbing,” he said. McKoy said that young kid then...
columbuscountynews.com
Local Doctor Raising Funds for Treatment Device
A local physician is raising money for the purchase of medical equipment to take to Honduras for a good cause. Dr. Susan Aycock is setting up a program in the country for others to learn how to screen and treat cervical pre-cancers. Having a thermal ablation device to leave with the community would complete their training program.
wpde.com
Back to School: The vaccines your child needs in SC before classes start
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Classes will soon be starting on the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee, and South Carolina DHEC is advising students get vaccinated. On Monday, students in Florence, Darlington and Marion counties will go back to class. The first day for kids in Horry County is August 15.
WRAL
Employees walk out at Fayetteville Goodyear plant, protesting stressful conditions
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Employees walk out at Fayetteville Goodyear plant, protesting stressful conditions. Several employees at the Goodyear plant in Fayetteville are participating in a walkout over what...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nrcolumbus.com
Contests, pageant, parade and duck race keep traditions alive in Fair Bluff at the N.C. Watermelon Festival
The 2022 N.C. Watermelon Festival returned to Fair Bluff Saturday. Robert Worley won the largest watermelon contest with his 193-pound entry. Sawyer Strickland won the sweetest watermelon contest. The 12:30 parade proceeded through downtown, where local royalty, town officials, officials running for election and first responders waved to the audience. Crowns were earned on stage during the festival’s pageant. Fair Bluff Rotary Club raised over $5,000, when 500 rubber ducks flowed down stream in the Lumber River.
heraldadvocate.com
Edward Crosland House to begin a new chapter
Dan McNiel has always had a love for history. When he heard that the owner of the Edward Crosland house was thinking about demolishing it or moving it, McNiel had an idea—he would move the house to the grounds of Shiness and restore it. The Edward Crosland House is...
Goodyear reaches an agreement on labor contracts after employees walkout Friday
An agreement between Goodyear and United Steelworkers has been reached after workers in Fayetteville threatened to go on strike.
Robeson County deputies investigating apparent homicide near Lumberton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating an apparent homicide near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Deputies were called Monday morning to the 2900 block of Old Whiteville Road, Wilkins confirmed. No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
Robeson County man wanted for arson in Fayetteville hotel fire
Fayetteville, N.C. — A Robeson County man is wanted for arson after a hotel room was set on fire in Fayetteville. On Saturday morning at 4:35, Cumberland County deputies responded to a fire at Royal Inn on Gillespie Street. The fire started in room 112 and spread to the second floor, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Pearce’s Mill Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.
1 dead, 4 injured in North Carolina shooting
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and four others are injured following a Saturday morning shooting in Moore County, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. At 3:28 a.m. on Saturday, deputies came to a large gathering in the Pinebluff area after getting reports of...
Goodyear factory workers in Fayetteville walk out, strike after no deal reached by Friday's deadline
Union workers at the Goodyear tire factory in Fayetteville went on strike Friday after failing to come to an agreement with the employer over wage increases.
Pair accused of trafficking meth from East Rockingham home
ROCKINGHAM — Two men are facing multiple charges following a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigation of drug activity in East Rockingham. According to a press release, investigators had received multiple complaints about drug activity at Hickory Street home. On Friday, the RCSO Community Impact Team — with help...
wpde.com
3 Florence men sentenced to years in prison on federal firearms violations
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Shakeam Marquise Backus, 27, Joey Qurrieven York, 23, and Jyqwon Antonio Woods, 34, all of Florence, were sentenced this week to multiple years in federal prison based on their convictions for federal firearms violations. These cases were jointly investigated by the Florence Police Department (FPD)...
WRAL
Fayetteville mall making comeback
Many large department stores and malls struggle to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, consumers were already signaling that they preferred online shopping. Now, as the pandemic changing shopping behaviors, many people stopped shopping at malls all together. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer: Michael Joyner.
sandhillssentinel.com
Fire devours West End home
A two-alarm house fire left a West End woman without a home on Saturday. The fire was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. down a private road named Thomas Place, which is off Carthage Road. Seven Lakes Fire was first on scene and reported the house was already fully engulfed with...
NC sheriff’s office: Boy, 2, found in unlocked car dies
LAURINBURG, N.C. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy has died a week after he went missing and was found in an unlocked car, according to a North Carolina sheriff’s office. The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on Graham Road on the afternoon of July 21 to look for a boy […]
Laurinburg police investigate two separate shootings
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Friday night, according to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Police were called to the 1300 block of Tara Drive for a shooting. A 28-year-old man was flown to a hospital in critical condition, Young said. A 22-year-old man was […]
cbs17
Plane from which co-pilot fell or jumped lost wheel at Raeford airport before RDU emergency landing
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Following an emergency landing Friday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and a mid-flight exit from a co-pilot who died, new details have come out about the hours leading up to the landing. CBS 17 reported that a cargo plane initially carrying two co-pilots made an emergency...
cbs17
Fayetteville police offering ‘get out of jail free’ cards
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is always hoping criminals turn themselves in, and this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday it may get its wish. The department said if people with active arrest warrants for non-violent crimes turn themselves in voluntarily, they will be released on a written promise to appear in court or on an unsecured bond with a new court date.
NC deputies arrest man after shooting, hours-long standoff
Robeson County deputies arrested a man Wednesday after a shooting and a three-hour standoff.
Comments / 0