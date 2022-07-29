More Pickleball Courts Popping Up In Kosciusko County

www.inkfreenews.com
Another Successful Dixie Day In The Books
NORTH WEBSTER — The 2022 Dixie Day Festival was, by every appearance, a gratifying success. On Saturday, July 30, throughout the event’s six hours of operation, the town swarmed with revelers browsing and patronizing the myriad food and arts and crafts booths that lined both sides of West Washington Street from Main Street to the fairgrounds.
Pine Valley wins 60th annual City Swim Meet title
Pine Valley Country Club took home the team title with a total score of 2,380 points on Sunday.
Ervin Mullet
Ervin J. Mullet, 92, Goshen, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen. He was born May 30, 1930. He married Bonnie Lou Pederson on Dec. 22, 1953; she survives. He is also survived by two children, Ronald H. (Anne) Mullet, Milford and Vicki L. (Lisa Kelly) Mullet, Seattle, Wash.; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Metzler, Goshen.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 6:08 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 315 N. Detroit St., Warsaw. Drivers: Sherita M. Roper, 43, Biscayne Avenue, Warsaw; and Marco A. Valencia Garcia, 30, North Union Street, Warsaw. Roper was backing her vehicle from a parking space when she hit Valencia Garcia’s vehicle. Damage up to $2,500.
Friends Of The Syracuse Public Library Holding Luncheon
SYRACUSE — Tickets are available now for the Friends of the Syracuse Public Library’s salad bar luncheon, featuring author Darci Hannah. The luncheon will occur at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 801 S. Huntington St. Hannah is a Midwest native and is best...
Gregory ‘Greg’ Grossman
Gregory Dean “Greg” Grossman, 38, Argos, died at 6:28 p.m. July 29, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth. He was born July 25, 1984. Greg is survived by his mother, Patricia Grossman, Argos; his father, Ronald (Lori) Grossman, Rochester; son, Kolyn; daughter, Emmalie; sister, Crystal Grossman, Akron; brother, Kyle (McKenna) Grossman, Akron; maternal grandparents, Don and Sharron Walls, Argos; and paternal grandmother, Dorothy Grossman, Argos.
Hundreds attend 34th annual Weigand Construction Duck Race to benefit SCAN
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A flock of people filled Promenade Park Saturday for the 34th annual Wigand Construction Duck Race. Proceeds from the event will benefit Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN). Food trucks, inflatables, and a live DJ brought joy throughout the Park. The main attraction is...
Hometown Days celebrates all things New Carlisle
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual Hometown Days festival in New Carlisle kicked off on Friday afternoon. The festival features local musicians, works of art and goods from local vendors, a wide variety of fair food, and one of the nation’s largest Wiffle Ball tournaments. Hometown Days President...
Bowler's Country Club hosts annual Corn and Sausage roast
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Annual Corn and Sausage roast at the Bowler's Country Club from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event features vendors, bake sales and music performed by The End Is Up. Admission for children under 10 is free, everyone else is $15 at the gate. Organizers at...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 9:21 a.m. Friday, July 29, 1400 block North CR 175E, Warsaw. Representatives for Eagle Outdoor Signs reported the theft of money. Value: $519.27. 2:36 a.m. Friday, July 29, 200 block North Jefferson Street, Silver Lake. Officers investigated a...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. McArthur Counseling Center v. Ranger Materials Corporation v. Shane F. Dawson, $2,963.45. Hollar Dental Group v. Matt A. Everly, $510.75. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Kristin Hackworth, $775. DNF Associates LLC v. Michael...
State Road 10 closed for construction
LA PORTE, Ind. -- State road 10 will be closed between U.S. 35 and State Road 23 for seal coating starting around August, 8th. The project is expected to last for five days, and is subject to change for weather. A recommended detour follows U.S. 35, State Road 8 and...
Explore the Bell Mansion in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An iconic Fort Wayne mansion is holding a family-friendly event for the weekend. The Bell Fun Fest has entertainment for all ages, with carnival games, a dunk tank, face painting, a cornhole tournament, food trucks and DJ Kenny Redd. There are also tarot card readings, hourly door prizes, and vendors selling everything from candles to metaphysical items.
21st annual Niles Burn Run kicks off
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The 2-day charity event started with a car, truck, and motorcycle show, and it continues Saturday night with a free concert and beer garden. Twenty-five different vendors and seven food vendors are on hand. There will be a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. Sunday morning and...
Devin Marsh
Devin Phillip Marsh, 32, Converse, died at 9 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 18, 1989. He is survived by his parents, Greg and Joyce Marsh, Converse; two children, Carmen Marsh, Swayzee and, Ivin Marsh, Converse; brother, Nathan Marsh, Kokomo; and his grandpa, Philip Marsh, Wabash.
Record store celebrates 40th anniversary in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local record shop is celebrating its 40th anniversary Saturday. Wooden Nickel Records says it’s one of the oldest surviving multistore locally-owned record store in the country. The first store opened on North Clinton Street back in 1982. Since then, Wooden Nickel has...
Fort Wayne sunflower passes U.S. record
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Alex Babich can’t believe it. He just likes growing giant sunflowers. He never imagined he’d get his name in the record books. “Every morning I make my coffee and look at it. I feed it every couple of days and here we are,” Babich said.
Fort Wayne sunflower takes state title
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s now official. A bloom grown in Fort Wayne took the title for tallest sunflower at the Indiana State Fair. Alex Babich said he got the final ruling from state fair officials. His 7-year-old son Keenai’s flower was officially measured at 19 feet,...
Open Streets returns to downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s the one day a year you can take to Fort Wayne’s streets and enjoy the outdoors, without having to worry about traffic. Open Streets is right around the corner. The annual event is set for Sunday, August 7th. Pontiac Street to...
Large Crowd Turns Out For Warsaw Family Carnival
WARSAW — Many people got to enjoy games, play in bounce houses and mingle with clowns in Warsaw on Friday, July 29. The Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department put on its Family Carnival on Friday night at Central Park. There was also face painting, a dunk tank and a juggler among other things.
