Kosciusko County, IN

More Pickleball Courts Popping Up In Kosciusko County

By Leah Sander
inkfreenews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.inkfreenews.com

inkfreenews.com

Another Successful Dixie Day In The Books

NORTH WEBSTER — The 2022 Dixie Day Festival was, by every appearance, a gratifying success. On Saturday, July 30, throughout the event’s six hours of operation, the town swarmed with revelers browsing and patronizing the myriad food and arts and crafts booths that lined both sides of West Washington Street from Main Street to the fairgrounds.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ervin Mullet

Ervin J. Mullet, 92, Goshen, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen. He was born May 30, 1930. He married Bonnie Lou Pederson on Dec. 22, 1953; she survives. He is also survived by two children, Ronald H. (Anne) Mullet, Milford and Vicki L. (Lisa Kelly) Mullet, Seattle, Wash.; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Metzler, Goshen.
GOSHEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 6:08 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 315 N. Detroit St., Warsaw. Drivers: Sherita M. Roper, 43, Biscayne Avenue, Warsaw; and Marco A. Valencia Garcia, 30, North Union Street, Warsaw. Roper was backing her vehicle from a parking space when she hit Valencia Garcia’s vehicle. Damage up to $2,500.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Friends Of The Syracuse Public Library Holding Luncheon

SYRACUSE — Tickets are available now for the Friends of the Syracuse Public Library’s salad bar luncheon, featuring author Darci Hannah. The luncheon will occur at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 801 S. Huntington St. Hannah is a Midwest native and is best...
inkfreenews.com

Gregory ‘Greg’ Grossman

Gregory Dean “Greg” Grossman, 38, Argos, died at 6:28 p.m. July 29, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth. He was born July 25, 1984. Greg is survived by his mother, Patricia Grossman, Argos; his father, Ronald (Lori) Grossman, Rochester; son, Kolyn; daughter, Emmalie; sister, Crystal Grossman, Akron; brother, Kyle (McKenna) Grossman, Akron; maternal grandparents, Don and Sharron Walls, Argos; and paternal grandmother, Dorothy Grossman, Argos.
ARGOS, IN
wfft.com

Hundreds attend 34th annual Weigand Construction Duck Race to benefit SCAN

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A flock of people filled Promenade Park Saturday for the 34th annual Wigand Construction Duck Race. Proceeds from the event will benefit Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN). Food trucks, inflatables, and a live DJ brought joy throughout the Park. The main attraction is...
WNDU

Hometown Days celebrates all things New Carlisle

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual Hometown Days festival in New Carlisle kicked off on Friday afternoon. The festival features local musicians, works of art and goods from local vendors, a wide variety of fair food, and one of the nation’s largest Wiffle Ball tournaments. Hometown Days President...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
abc57.com

Bowler's Country Club hosts annual Corn and Sausage roast

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Annual Corn and Sausage roast at the Bowler's Country Club from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event features vendors, bake sales and music performed by The End Is Up. Admission for children under 10 is free, everyone else is $15 at the gate. Organizers at...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 9:21 a.m. Friday, July 29, 1400 block North CR 175E, Warsaw. Representatives for Eagle Outdoor Signs reported the theft of money. Value: $519.27. 2:36 a.m. Friday, July 29, 200 block North Jefferson Street, Silver Lake. Officers investigated a...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. McArthur Counseling Center v. Ranger Materials Corporation v. Shane F. Dawson, $2,963.45. Hollar Dental Group v. Matt A. Everly, $510.75. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Kristin Hackworth, $775. DNF Associates LLC v. Michael...
abc57.com

State Road 10 closed for construction

LA PORTE, Ind. -- State road 10 will be closed between U.S. 35 and State Road 23 for seal coating starting around August, 8th. The project is expected to last for five days, and is subject to change for weather. A recommended detour follows U.S. 35, State Road 8 and...
LA PORTE, IN
WANE-TV

Explore the Bell Mansion in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An iconic Fort Wayne mansion is holding a family-friendly event for the weekend. The Bell Fun Fest has entertainment for all ages, with carnival games, a dunk tank, face painting, a cornhole tournament, food trucks and DJ Kenny Redd. There are also tarot card readings, hourly door prizes, and vendors selling everything from candles to metaphysical items.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

21st annual Niles Burn Run kicks off

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The 2-day charity event started with a car, truck, and motorcycle show, and it continues Saturday night with a free concert and beer garden. Twenty-five different vendors and seven food vendors are on hand. There will be a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. Sunday morning and...
NILES, MI
inkfreenews.com

Devin Marsh

Devin Phillip Marsh, 32, Converse, died at 9 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 18, 1989. He is survived by his parents, Greg and Joyce Marsh, Converse; two children, Carmen Marsh, Swayzee and, Ivin Marsh, Converse; brother, Nathan Marsh, Kokomo; and his grandpa, Philip Marsh, Wabash.
CONVERSE, IN
WANE-TV

Record store celebrates 40th anniversary in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local record shop is celebrating its 40th anniversary Saturday. Wooden Nickel Records says it’s one of the oldest surviving multistore locally-owned record store in the country. The first store opened on North Clinton Street back in 1982. Since then, Wooden Nickel has...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne sunflower passes U.S. record

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Alex Babich can’t believe it. He just likes growing giant sunflowers. He never imagined he’d get his name in the record books. “Every morning I make my coffee and look at it. I feed it every couple of days and here we are,” Babich said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne sunflower takes state title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s now official. A bloom grown in Fort Wayne took the title for tallest sunflower at the Indiana State Fair. Alex Babich said he got the final ruling from state fair officials. His 7-year-old son Keenai’s flower was officially measured at 19 feet,...
WANE-TV

Open Streets returns to downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s the one day a year you can take to Fort Wayne’s streets and enjoy the outdoors, without having to worry about traffic. Open Streets is right around the corner. The annual event is set for Sunday, August 7th. Pontiac Street to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Large Crowd Turns Out For Warsaw Family Carnival

WARSAW — Many people got to enjoy games, play in bounce houses and mingle with clowns in Warsaw on Friday, July 29. The Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department put on its Family Carnival on Friday night at Central Park. There was also face painting, a dunk tank and a juggler among other things.

