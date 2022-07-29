ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers at the 30th annual Fairview Park Summerfest are bringing the fun

By Nadeen Abusada
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
Festivals are more than just the funnel cakes and rides what really makes it great is the hands behind the scenes that help put it together.

As the hustle and bustle is underway ahead of the 30th annual Fairview Park Summerfest, Mary Manos Mitchem hasn't stopped.

“Well, I’ve been here since yesterday at 8 a.m. and I will leave Sunday at about 8 p.m.,” said Mitchem, who is a volunteer for the festival.

Mitchem has been one of many helping hands putting the big event together for more than 15 years.

At the festival, there are more than 100 vendors, all kinds of food, music, rides and fun.

But those that really make it worthwhile are volunteers like Mary who don’t just put in the work but also the passion.

“My favorite part is just seeing the kids when they walk in or the parents with their eyes are just so big,” said Manos.

And she truly enjoys every moment of it.

“It's the reason why we do it, it brings our community together. And the little kids are just so full of joy that this is in their town,” said Manos.

So, she'll keep helping put smiles on faces for at least a couple more years.

Summerfest started Thursday and ends Sunday.

