RIDOH and DEM place no-contact advisory on pond in Coventry

Reed and Whitehosue to celebrate $300K towards PACE-RI
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse will celebrate a $300,000 earmark Monday that will go towards PACE Rhode Island. The two will visit the non-profit’s flagship center in East Providence at 11:30 a.m. The earmark will go towards renovating PACE RI’s health and...
Governor McKee celebrates 33rd annual Bay Day, free parking at state beaches
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Governor Dan McKee rode from Providence to Narragansett on an electric RIPTA bus in celebration of the 33rd annual Governor’s Bay Day on Sunday. Earlier this week, the Governor signed an executive order to continue the tradition of Governor’s Bay Day. The order offers Rhode Islanders a free day of the beach and parking at all state beaches.
Pandemic Revealed Importance of Keeping Everyone’s Lights and Heat On, Water Running
Thousands of people in Rhode Island annually have their natural gas or electricity service turned off. Advocates say this practice is unjust. (George Wiley Center) Long before the coronavirus pandemic shed light on the chronic injustices embedded in the U.S. energy system, the George Wiley Center in Rhode Island was focused on utility justice.
Block Island to vote on hiring of new police chief
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The New Shoreham Town Council will vote on the hiring of a new police chief on Monday. In June, former Chief Matthew Moynihan left his post after the town council voted against funding state troopers on Block Island for the summer. He took over as chief in South Kingstown.
Political Profile: David Tikoian, Candidate for State Senate District 22
David P. Tikoian is a Democratic candidate for State Senate in District 22. Here is what he has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. The Economy. A thriving economy lays the foundation to address a myriad of issues....
Warren Town Manager speaks on Marijuana public smoking ordinance
WARREN, R.I. (WLNE)- While Rhode Island became the 19th state to legalize marijuana in late May, Warren may become the first town in Rhode Island to ban smoking marijuana in public. The state’s marijuana law gives town and cities to regulate the use of cannabis in their own communities.
Narragansett seeks to add restrictions to public use of pot
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Laws saying where legalized marijuana can’t be smoked in public, such as playgrounds, athletic fields, town beaches and other town-owned property would mirror existing restrictions on smoking tobacco, officials in Narragansett have decided. “Legalization is imminent, so it probably makes sense,” was how Town Solicitor...
New England Tech to open resource center in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The New England Institute of Technology will open a new resource center in Pawtucket Monday. The new location on Bayley Street will offer a dedicated shuttle service to NEIT campuses in Warwick and East Greenwich. Students at the resource center will also be able to...
DEM to Aquapalooza attendees: Don’t be ‘knuckleheads’
Hundreds of boaters are expected to dock in Potter's Cove Saturday for a summer tradition.
Governor’s Bay Day weekend – FREE beach parking, saltwater fishing, beach bus
Governor Dan McKee signed an Executive Order today at Rocky Point Fishing Pier in Warwick establishing Sunday, July 31, as Rhode Island’s 33rd annual Governor’s Bay Day. There will be free parking at all Rhode Island state surf beaches on Sunday, July 31st and recreational saltwater fishing without having to purchase a saltwater fishing license on Friday, July 29, through Sunday, July 31.
Top 10 dog-friendly beaches in Rhode Island
Veterinarians.org publish a list of the most dog-friendly beaches – Although it’s the smallest state in the US, Rhode Island is known for big fun in the conversations of traveling pet owners. It’s a pet-friendly destination in New England with everything from pet-friendly accommodations to dog parks. But the best part is taking advantage of the 400+ mile-long coastline with your pet.
How Long Will NH Stay ‘an Island in New England' Without Legal Marijuana?
It may be the "live free or die" state, but when it comes to getting marijuana, people in New Hampshire are certainly less free than elsewhere in New England. When cannabis was allowed for recreational use in Rhode Island this May, New Hampshire was left as the only state in the region that has yet to legalize the drug. That's despite the fact that about three quarters of state residents support legalization, according to a recent poll.
City Council Ward 9 candidate April Brown on the issues most important to Providence
April Brown officially kicked off her bid the Ward 9 Providence City Council seat on July 7 in Miguel Luna Memorial Park on Sackett Street. Uprise RI spoke to the candidate by phone on Tuesday morning. April Brown is the Interim Director of the Racial & Environmental Justice Committee in...
Johnson’s Pond Dispute Heads to Federal Court
Once a popular summer destination for water activities, the water level in Johnson’s Pond is the center of a longstanding tug-of-war between homeowners and the company that manages the water level behind the dam. (Rob Smith/ecoRI News) The long-running quarrel between a private company and Coventry, R.I., residents over...
Westbrook officials warn folks of walking out to Salt Island
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – Just a few hundred yards off the shore in Westbrook is Salt Island. During low tide, people can easily walk out to the island, and town officials are trying to stop that from happening. When it’s low tide, it’s very easy to get to the island, but during high tide, the […]
Warren looks to ban smoking recreational marijuana in public ahead of legalization in state
WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — With the legalization of recreational marijuana going into effect in Rhode Island soon, the town of Warren is looking to ban smoking pot in public streets. Gov. Dan McKee signed a bill two months ago making the state the 19th in the country to legalize...
McKee asks for public input on new heat pump incentive program
Gov. Dan McKee continued his statewide push toward clean energy Thursday by unveiling a new high-efficiency heat pump incentive program.
Communities get tough on water use as Massachusetts drought worsens
BURLINGTON, Mass. — Nearly half of Massachusetts is experiencing a severe drought and several communities have implemented or enhanced water restrictions in response to the dry conditions. That includes Burlington, which enacted a full outdoor watering restriction on June 21. Mill Pond, which is serving as the primary source...
Police Chiefs: “Slow Down New England”
Photo: Sgt. Gary Marquis, of the South Kingstown Police Department in Rhode Island, speaks in Hampton Beach, N.H. Tuesday at the kickoff off a months-long campaign Slow Down New England, which will include law enforcement agencies from around New England. (Photo courtesy Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association) HAMPTON BEACH,...
