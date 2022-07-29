SeDoMoCha students keep busy over the summer

observer-me.com
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Weekend events for July 23rd and 24thThe Maine Writer
MaineCF grants available to support transportation programs
Grant funding for organizations and projects that provide community-based transportation, usually through volunteer drivers, is available from the Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Charity Foundation Fund. Eligible organizations and projects must provide transportation and/or delivery services to people with limited or no access to transportation. “Lack of access to transportation,...
Nine organizations awarded $80,000 for housing needs across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Association of Realtors Foundation has awarded $80,000 to nine organizations to address various housing needs across Maine. The Foundation has been around for over 30 years and has invested almost three million dollars to support nonprofits helping with housing solutions. The current grant covers...
Maine woman to swim in lakes or ponds every day for a month to benefit LifeFlight
OLD TOWN, Maine — For 20 years, LifeFlight has offered the state of Maine's only emergency air services. To help cover equipment costs, supplies, and training, the nonprofit runs a month-long fundraiser every year to raise money to support its efforts. “We’re a flying ICU. Any piece of equipment...
Is Common Law Marriage Recognized in Maine?
There are plenty of people all around us that have been in a long term relationship but have never taken the step of getting married. Friends and family have likely joked that while that couple may not "officially" be married, they've been together so long, it's a common law marriage now. But does common law marriage even exist? Is common law marriage recognized under Maine law?
Maine religious leaders hope to stem drop in attendance
Anita M. Madore shifted in her wooden pew at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Lewiston. It was 7 a.m. on a Thursday and the seats around her were mostly empty. The 84-year-old has attended mass six days a week since she was a small child, and for decades has watched attendance slowly thin.
They’re gone :(
My sister and her husband are half-way through a three-day drive back to Illinois. The rest of the brood is home in Chicagoland and St. Paul and already on to more travel, summer camp, and fun, after a few days here in Maine. Which they loved!!!. And we loved spending...
Increase in Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise once again in Maine. The Maine CDC says 136 people are in the hospital with the virus. Twelve people are in critical care. Two people are on ventilators.
Maine biologists need helping monitoring turkeys
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State biologists are asking citizen scientists to “flock” together to monitor wild turkeys this month. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife needs help tracking turkeys during the month of August. They ask when you see turkeys to please make note of the number...
Two Maine Towns Tied The Knot 100 Years Ago at A Gentlemen’s Club
According to Central Maine, two Maine towns got hitched, a century ago. Isn't that lovely? This was really a wedding with two towns that tied the knot. The towns that were promised to each other were Piscataquis County Communities. The towns of Dover and Foxcroft, sound familiar? Well, this is...
4 beautiful but underrated places in Maine
Without a doubt, Maine is one of the popular states in the country. And that's because it has a lot to offer. Amazing beaches, stunning views, friendly and welcoming people, delicious food, and affordable prices - what more could you ask for? If you have never been to Maine, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. And if you happen to live in Maine, then you have probably already visited the top-rated places. But what about the rest of them?
Wedding bells are still ringing
“I do love nothing as much as you.” ~William Shakespeare. Two years ago as COVID-19 was moving through our beautiful part of the world, it also brought on numerous cases of “wedding bell blues,” for couples who wanted to marry in 2020. Some postponed their nuptials, rescheduled for 2021 or 2022, or chose to elope instead.
Maine’s most famous lobsterwoman is now the subject of a book for kids
PORTLAND, Maine — Virginia Oliver, who at the age of 102 still goes out on Penobscot Bay to help her son catch lobsters, has had a memorable year. She was featured in a congressional proclamation sponsored by U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, honoring her as, “perhaps the world’s oldest lobster harvester.” (If there’s anyone out there who’s older, please raise your hand and speak up.)
Maine Medical Center ranked best hospital in state
The list compared more than 4,500 hospitals in the country. Fewer than half received any "high performing" marks for procedures -- Maine Med received 14.
The Most Unique Ways Outsiders Can Tell You Grew Up in Maine
Growing up in Maine is not for the faint of heart. We're strong, creative, innovative, one-with-nature, adventurous, have great taste in rare foods, and give zero Fs. Excuse my language, but as I said we are a strong people kind of like Vikings but with Moxie in our blood. Their...
Did You Know Maine Amazingly Used to Be the Toothpick Capital of the World?
You think you know everything about where you live, and then the internet happened. I have lived in Maine for 38 of my 42 years (not counting five years of college out of state). I assume I have a great grasp on what makes this state what it is. However, sometimes you run into a fact that just absolutely floors you. Well, that happened to me recently.
Milk with Dignity campaign for migrant farm workers targets Hannaford
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Migrant farm workers and their supporters picketed outside the headquarters of Hannaford on Friday afternoon to press the supermarket chain to sign onto theMilk with Dignity Program. Hannaford has 180 stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, and sells its own brand of milk.
Bangor musician travels the world, next stop Dover-Foxcroft
DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft has announced that Bangor musician and songwriter Larry John McNally will be performing on Friday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. The concert by McNally is a return to performing in the local area after years spent traveling the world. Most recently he has performed in Argentina, Japan, the UK, Portugal, and Holland both as a solo artist and as one half of the duo McNally Waters, with keyboardist Harry Waters.
Maine Towns Named After Other Places in the World
How cool is it that in Maine we can travel all over the world and still stay in our state! The famous "World Traveler" signpost in Lynchville shows you the way. Here's a handy list of ALL the places in Maine named after other places in the world, according to DeLorme's Maine Geographic Book of Lists:
North Woods Throwdown Charity Softball Game brings together game wardens
Portland (WGME) -- Two teams hitting the diamond at Hadlock Field to raise money for a great cause. The Maine State Game Wardens taking on the New Hampshire State Game Wardens in the 3rd annual Northwoods Throwdown. First pitch is at 7 p.m. Saturday. All proceeds from ticket sales and...
National Travel Website Ranks Maine’s Top 25 Vacations & Destinations
This is typically the time of year that the state of Maine finds itself on many lists. It should be no surprise, considering the state is such a tourist destination. Maine is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These articles can be great reference guides to future Maine vacationers or even future residents.
