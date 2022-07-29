ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, IA

Next Hy-Vee CEO Originally Comes From Just Down The Road

By Scott Van Aartsen
kiwaradio.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kiwaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
desmoinesparent.com

Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa

Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa. A lesson that should be taught in all new parent classes is the amount of clothing your children will go through. The newborn clothes, growth spurts, stains, and the list goes on. I have been slowly learning all these lessons as a mom of two. So I knew I needed to find kids consignment stores to continue to clothe my children. Read on to find out about consignment stores and events for children in Des Moines, Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Character Counts awards presented Friday night: Schuler Elem. & SWIPCO were winners

(Altoona, Iowa) – Recipients of the 2022 Iowa Character Counts Awards were announced and presented with their respective awards during an event held Friday, July 29, 2022, at Prairie Meadows Event Center in Altoona. The event was sponsored by the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University in Des Moines. Among the recipients, was Schuler Elementary School in Atlantic, for “School of Character,” and the Southwest Iowa Planning Council, for “Business/Organization of Character.” LuAnn Kustra, of Carroll, won the “Adult Citizen of Character” award.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux Center, IA
City
Sheldon, IA
West Des Moines, IA
Business
State
Washington State
City
Chariton, IA
City
Washington, IA
City
West Des Moines, IA
City
Cherokee, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
qctoday.com

BIZ BYTES: Newland announced as next president and CEO of UnityPoint Clinic

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — UnityPoint Clinic announce Thursday that Patricia Newland, M.D., had been named president and chief executive officer (CEO) of. UnityPoint Clinic, effective Aug. 14, 2022. Newland was selected by a committee of leaders and physicians based on her expertise in advancing quality and safety outcomes, as well as her trusted leadership and dedication to elevating the clinician experience, according to a news release.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux County attorney sees case numbers rise

SIOUX CENTER—Sioux County’s population was 35,872 as of the 2020 census. Seventeen of Iowa’s 99 counties have a higher population, including Polk County, with Des Moines, at a population of 478,204; Woodbury County, with Sioux City, at 104,883 and Story County, with Ames, at 98,125. “I often...
KCCI.com

Iowa pool will limit capacity next week due to staff shortage

ANKENY, Iowa — You may have trouble getting into an Ankeny pool to beat next week's heat. The city of Ankeny says it's limiting capacity at the Prairie Ridge Aquatic Center to 450 people starting Monday because of staffing shortages. The pool will close for the season on Aug....
ANKENY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hy Vee#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Washington High School#The Hy Vee
Sioux City Journal

How a Spirit Lake, Iowa native became a world class athlete

A soon-to-be music education sophomore, Max Bower looks no different than any other 19-year-old at the University of Nebraska. But the Spirit Lake, Iowa, native has a special talent that makes him an elite, world-class athlete. Current, Bower is ranked 52nd in the nation and 190th in the world when...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
NBC News

Iowa manufacturing company shows why economy isn’t growing

In Pella, IA, Vermeer manufactures agricultural and industrial equipment. The company with 4,000 employees says demand is high – so high that it needs to hire hundreds more workers to meet it. But finding them is a challenge – as is navigating ongoing supply chain roadblocks. Vermeer says it could be contributing more to the GDP which has now fallen two quarters in a row.July 28, 2022.
PELLA, IA
nwestiowa.com

O'Brien County mulls land near Douma Park

PRIMGHAR—Douma Park southwest of Sanborn could get bigger in the future if a proposed land purchase goes through. The question county conservation director Travis Scott pondered with the O’Brien County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 26, was how much land would be part of that purchase. The...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
kiwaradio.com

Four Injured In Mid-Day Friday Crash Near Sioux Center

Sioux Center, Iowa — Four people were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center early Friday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap occurred shortly after 1:00 Friday afternoon, five miles southwest of Sioux Center, when a 2018 Ford delivery van, driven by 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City, was westbound on 430th Street, and a 2014 Chevrolet van, driven by 35-year-old Roman Nunez of Le Mars, was northbound on Garfield Avenue. Deputies say the two collided in the intersection.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
theperrynews.com

Fires burn on U.S. Interstate 80 between De Soto, West Des Moines

Area firefighters are battling a line of grass fires at this hour that ignited along U.S. Interstate 80 Saturday evening between De Soto and West Des Moines, according to public service radio traffic. The Dallas County Sheriff’s office 911 dispatch center began receiving a flood of calls about 6 p.m....
DE SOTO, IA
wizmnews.com

Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

John Schnoor, 55, of Perry

Funeral services for John Schnoor, age 55 of Perry, will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 10:30 AM at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery. Memorials will be given to the Perry Public Library and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
PERRY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy