Next Hy-Vee CEO Originally Comes From Just Down The Road

desmoinesparent.com
Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa
Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa. A lesson that should be taught in all new parent classes is the amount of clothing your children will go through. The newborn clothes, growth spurts, stains, and the list goes on. I have been slowly learning all these lessons as a mom of two. So I knew I needed to find kids consignment stores to continue to clothe my children. Read on to find out about consignment stores and events for children in Des Moines, Iowa.
KCCI.com
Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
KCRG.com
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
kjan.com
Character Counts awards presented Friday night: Schuler Elem. & SWIPCO were winners
(Altoona, Iowa) – Recipients of the 2022 Iowa Character Counts Awards were announced and presented with their respective awards during an event held Friday, July 29, 2022, at Prairie Meadows Event Center in Altoona. The event was sponsored by the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University in Des Moines. Among the recipients, was Schuler Elementary School in Atlantic, for “School of Character,” and the Southwest Iowa Planning Council, for “Business/Organization of Character.” LuAnn Kustra, of Carroll, won the “Adult Citizen of Character” award.
kicdam.com
Clay County Health Update: Spencer Hospital Discusses Opening of Hartley Clinic
Hartley, IA (KICD)– Residents of Hartley and surrounding areas will soon have a new clinic to help serve their medical needs as Spencer Hospital expands its family of services. President and CEO Bill Bumgarner tells us family medicine is nothing new to Hartley with Spencer Hospital caring for many...
qctoday.com
BIZ BYTES: Newland announced as next president and CEO of UnityPoint Clinic
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — UnityPoint Clinic announce Thursday that Patricia Newland, M.D., had been named president and chief executive officer (CEO) of. UnityPoint Clinic, effective Aug. 14, 2022. Newland was selected by a committee of leaders and physicians based on her expertise in advancing quality and safety outcomes, as well as her trusted leadership and dedication to elevating the clinician experience, according to a news release.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux County attorney sees case numbers rise
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux County’s population was 35,872 as of the 2020 census. Seventeen of Iowa’s 99 counties have a higher population, including Polk County, with Des Moines, at a population of 478,204; Woodbury County, with Sioux City, at 104,883 and Story County, with Ames, at 98,125. “I often...
KCCI.com
Iowa pool will limit capacity next week due to staff shortage
ANKENY, Iowa — You may have trouble getting into an Ankeny pool to beat next week's heat. The city of Ankeny says it's limiting capacity at the Prairie Ridge Aquatic Center to 450 people starting Monday because of staffing shortages. The pool will close for the season on Aug....
How the housing market in Siouxland has changed
The housing market in Siouxland does not look the same compared to a year ago and recent action by the Federal Reserve could impact buyers and sellers in Siouxland.
Sioux City Journal
How a Spirit Lake, Iowa native became a world class athlete
A soon-to-be music education sophomore, Max Bower looks no different than any other 19-year-old at the University of Nebraska. But the Spirit Lake, Iowa, native has a special talent that makes him an elite, world-class athlete. Current, Bower is ranked 52nd in the nation and 190th in the world when...
Iowa manufacturing company shows why economy isn’t growing
In Pella, IA, Vermeer manufactures agricultural and industrial equipment. The company with 4,000 employees says demand is high – so high that it needs to hire hundreds more workers to meet it. But finding them is a challenge – as is navigating ongoing supply chain roadblocks. Vermeer says it could be contributing more to the GDP which has now fallen two quarters in a row.July 28, 2022.
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County mulls land near Douma Park
PRIMGHAR—Douma Park southwest of Sanborn could get bigger in the future if a proposed land purchase goes through. The question county conservation director Travis Scott pondered with the O’Brien County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 26, was how much land would be part of that purchase. The...
Iowans can get $500 monthly in basic income pilot project
The Mid-Iowa Health Foundation's new basic income pilot program, coming to the Des Moines, Iowa, area this fall, could give Iowans up to $500 monthly.
kiwaradio.com
Four Injured In Mid-Day Friday Crash Near Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — Four people were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center early Friday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap occurred shortly after 1:00 Friday afternoon, five miles southwest of Sioux Center, when a 2018 Ford delivery van, driven by 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City, was westbound on 430th Street, and a 2014 Chevrolet van, driven by 35-year-old Roman Nunez of Le Mars, was northbound on Garfield Avenue. Deputies say the two collided in the intersection.
theperrynews.com
Fires burn on U.S. Interstate 80 between De Soto, West Des Moines
Area firefighters are battling a line of grass fires at this hour that ignited along U.S. Interstate 80 Saturday evening between De Soto and West Des Moines, according to public service radio traffic. The Dallas County Sheriff’s office 911 dispatch center began receiving a flood of calls about 6 p.m....
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Farmers Market Available Every Monday Now Through September 5th
Sheldon, Iowa — Farm-fresh produce and much more, all from people who live nearby. That’s what the Sheldon Farmers Market is about. It’s at the old Union Depot, southeast of Dairy Dandy, just off Old Highway 60. Sheldon Chamber Director Ashley Nordahl tells us about it. She...
wizmnews.com
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
John Schnoor, 55, of Perry
Funeral services for John Schnoor, age 55 of Perry, will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 10:30 AM at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery. Memorials will be given to the Perry Public Library and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
How gas prices have changed in Sioux City in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Sioux City using data from AAA.
KCCI.com
'It's just hard to take': Another Iowa long-term care facility will soon close
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Another long-term care facility will soon close its doors. The facility inside the Greene County Medical Center will close by Sept. 28. It is among 12 facilities in the state the have closed or are on the verge of closing. It was a difficult decision, but...
