ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Pac-12′s George Kliavkoff takes big shot at Big 12 Conference

By Mark Heim
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.al.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

4-star recruit’s unique reason for choosing Florida football over Alabama, Georgia

Billy Napier and Florida football are on a roll. After reeling in four-star defensive back Jordan Castell, the Gators landed four-star wide receiver Andy Jean, as reported by G. Allan Taylor of The Athletic. Jean chose the Gators over the likes of Alabama and Georgia’s top-tier football programs, a surprising choice. The top recruit revealed the unique reason why he made such a decision, per Corey Bender of On3.com.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
On3.com

Chris Doering has critical take of Florida Gators fans

It’s hard to find someone that bleeds Orange and Blue quite like Chris Doering does. That’s what makes his recent comments about Gators fans hit hard. Speaking with Jake Crain of the Crain and Co. Show, Doering was asked about Florida fans and their perception of new head coach Billy Napier.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Conference#Big 12 Conference#American Football#College Football#Usc
247Sports

Auburn gets big commitment from 2024 4-star QB Adrian Posse

Adrian Posse grew up in the Miami area and was being recruited by Miami, but Auburn was his school growing up and now it's where he'll play college football. The 4-star quarterback in the Class of 2024 announced his commitment to Auburn on Saturday during Auburn's Big Cat recruiting event, choosing the Tigers over offers from Miami, Florida, LSU, Georgia Ohio State, Notre Dame and a collection of other schools.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

10 key storylines for the 2022 high school football season

It’s officially football season. High school football teams in Alabama can start fall camp today with an eye on opening weekend Aug. 18-19. (Teams that did not go through an official spring practice could actually start fall camp July 25). Here is a look at 10 storylines as the...
HIGH SCHOOL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Coveted in-state blue-chip wide receiver commits to Florida

We reported earlier that four-star wide receiver Andy Jean earned a trio of crystal ball predictions from 247Sports in favor of Florida football and the waiting — which is the hardest part, according to Tom Petty — is over. The 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound pass catcher announced his commitment to the University of Florida on Saturday in yet another major coup for Billy Napier and his army of staffers.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Kugel set to join Florida basketball in August

Florida's top-ranked high school signee in the 2022 class, Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips High School shooting guard Riley Kugel, is expected to arrive on campus in mid-August, a source familiar with the development told Swamp247. A four-star prospect ranked No. 53 in the 2022 cycle and No. 4 among shooting...
GAINESVILLE, FL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy