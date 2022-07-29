Pac-12′s George Kliavkoff takes big shot at Big 12 Conference

www.al.com
Five-Star RB Richard Young Commits to Alabama
The Crimson Tide added another elite running back to its 2023 class on Friday.
4-star recruit’s unique reason for choosing Florida football over Alabama, Georgia
Billy Napier and Florida football are on a roll. After reeling in four-star defensive back Jordan Castell, the Gators landed four-star wide receiver Andy Jean, as reported by G. Allan Taylor of The Athletic. Jean chose the Gators over the likes of Alabama and Georgia’s top-tier football programs, a surprising choice. The top recruit revealed the unique reason why he made such a decision, per Corey Bender of On3.com.
Florida State remains in top 3 for Blake Nichelson with decision forthcoming
The Seminoles are battling for one of the top linebackers in the 2023 class.
Big Ten Daily: Penn State Football Opens Training Camp
Big Ten Daily, Aug. 1: Penn State is set to begin training camp on Monday, gearing up for its season-opener on the road against Purdue. In other news around the conference, Michigan State earns the commitment of a four-star receiver while a four-star recruit decommits from Nebraska.
The CaneSport On3: An argument why the Miami Hurricanes will win 10 games this season
A year ago, nine of the ACC's 14 teams either finished at .500 overall (6-6) or worse. The elite were the elite, with 3 winning 10 or more games. So why can't the Miami Hurricanes join the realm of elite this year?
Jerrick Gibson, nation's No. 1 RB in 2024, visiting Miami Hurricanes instead of Florida Gators this weekend
IMG Academy (Florida) has been a factory for bluechip college football talent in recent years and that won't slow down any time soon. Lately, however, the national powerhouse program has a been a pipeline for the Miami Hurricanes, having secured five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, elite ...
Chris Doering has critical take of Florida Gators fans
It’s hard to find someone that bleeds Orange and Blue quite like Chris Doering does. That’s what makes his recent comments about Gators fans hit hard. Speaking with Jake Crain of the Crain and Co. Show, Doering was asked about Florida fans and their perception of new head coach Billy Napier.
Big Cat produces big commitment: Class of 2024 4-star CB A'Mon Lane commits to Auburn
Four-star cornerback A’Mon Lane, one of the top overall recruits in the 2024 class, has committed to Auburn. Lane, from Moody, Ala., announced his commitment after attending Auburn’s Big Cat event on Saturday. For Lane, it was an easy decision, a family decision. “Auburn is family, and I’m...
POD: Elite Florida running back is UA's second five-star commit of the week
Alabama's 2023 recruiting class picked up a Friday night five-star when running back Richard Young committed to the Crimson Tide. Young, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound standout from Lehigh (Fla.) High School, chose UA over Oregon, Georgia, Oklahoma and Notre Dame. What does the addition of the nation's No. 2 running back...
247Sports
Auburn gets big commitment from 2024 4-star QB Adrian Posse
Adrian Posse grew up in the Miami area and was being recruited by Miami, but Auburn was his school growing up and now it's where he'll play college football. The 4-star quarterback in the Class of 2024 announced his commitment to Auburn on Saturday during Auburn's Big Cat recruiting event, choosing the Tigers over offers from Miami, Florida, LSU, Georgia Ohio State, Notre Dame and a collection of other schools.
10 key storylines for the 2022 high school football season
It’s officially football season. High school football teams in Alabama can start fall camp today with an eye on opening weekend Aug. 18-19. (Teams that did not go through an official spring practice could actually start fall camp July 25). Here is a look at 10 storylines as the...
Coveted in-state blue-chip wide receiver commits to Florida
We reported earlier that four-star wide receiver Andy Jean earned a trio of crystal ball predictions from 247Sports in favor of Florida football and the waiting — which is the hardest part, according to Tom Petty — is over. The 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound pass catcher announced his commitment to the University of Florida on Saturday in yet another major coup for Billy Napier and his army of staffers.
College Football News
Florida State Seminoles Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
Florida State Seminoles Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Florida State season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Head Coach: Mike Norvell, 3rd year at Florida State, 8-13 7th overall, 46-28, 2021 Preview. 2021 Record: Overall: 5-7 Conference: 4-4 Keys To The...
Report: Former Florida Star Keyonate Johnson Visiting KSU
The 23-year-old hasn’t played in a game since collapsing on the court in December of 2020.
This 2024 4-star legacy LB has Florida on top, considers committing early
Several of Florida’s top targets in the class of 2023 were in town this weekend the Friday Night Lights, but there were also members of the class of 2024 in town as well. Linebacker Myles Graham might be UF’s top target at linebacker in the upcoming cycle and he was one of the many rising juniors in Gainesville this weekend.
Florida QB commit Marcus Stokes put in some recruiting work over the weekend
Florida football pulled in a nice group of commitments over the weekend, and quarterback commit Marcus Stokes may have helped get a few of the names on campus, according to Gators Online. Stokes was expected to miss the Friday Night Lights even coming into the weekend, but he ended up...
Kugel set to join Florida basketball in August
Florida's top-ranked high school signee in the 2022 class, Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips High School shooting guard Riley Kugel, is expected to arrive on campus in mid-August, a source familiar with the development told Swamp247. A four-star prospect ranked No. 53 in the 2022 cycle and No. 4 among shooting...
