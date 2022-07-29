Chatham Co. commission appoints interim county manager

www.wtoc.com
Back to School: Counties heading to class for first day of school
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Several counties are heading back to school on Monday. Long, Appling, Bacon, Montgomery, Tattnall, Bulloch and Screven counties return to the classroom Monday. Bulloch County. Bulloch County is welcoming back more than 10,000 students. If the superintendent’s enthusiasm is an indication, they’re very ready to...
Should Chatham County implement new sales tax? Issue to appear on ballot in November
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Chatham County commissioners voted in favor of TSPLOST on Friday, otherwise known as the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. This means the issue will appear on voters' ballots in November. According to county leaders, TSPLOST would help fund a variety of transportation-related projects...
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections July 25 – 31, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. EAGLE CREEK BREWING COMPANY. 106 SAVANNAH AVE STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number:. Permit Type: FS. Last Inspection Score:...
Jasper County Schools superintendent addresses issues after community protests first week of school
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Just one day after parents and community members stood outside the Jasper County School District office to protest the district, the superintendent faced parents. Saturday, Jasper County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rechel Anderson held a public forum as part of her Jasper Chronicles initiative. The forum...
Preschool plans to bring 'new concept' to Beaufort, Jasper counties
Another preschool option will soon be available for parents in Beaufort and Jasper counties. Jubilee Cooperative Preschool plans to begin the school year Sept. 6, director Amy Dungan said. The school will be at Red Dam Baptist Church in Hardeeville and start by offering the program to children ages 3-5, Dungan said.
Partial lane closure may impact Beaufort Co. drivers
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Drivers in Beaufort County are warned of some partial lane closures happening on Highway 170 on Monday. From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the left turn lane on Highway 170, to Highway 21, will be partially closed. JS Construction will be performing utility improvements along Highway 170.
Savannah Police under new leadership as chief steps down
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is now under new leadership. Friday was Chief Roy Minter’s final day serving as the head of SPD, a position he’s held since 2018. Minter’s last year was overshadowed by controversy. He was blamed in part for low morale in the department and an increase in […]
Silent protest draws crowd at Jasper County schools office
More than 50 parents, students and other community members stood in line in front of the Jasper County School District office for a silent protest Friday morning. Participants held signs as vehicle horns honked and people shouted and waved to the group to show support. The silent protest was organized...
SEDA, Chatham Co. approve infrastructure costs for the Hyundai Motors facility
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Economic Development Authority, or SEDA, approved a joint effort with Chatham County to pay millions in infrastructure costs today. This comes after the Savannah Harbor I-16 Corridor Joint Development Authority approved a tax break for Hyundai to bring the electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility to Bryan County.
First responders in Beaufort Co. receive active shooter training
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. – Law enforcement agencies in Beaufort County participated in an active shooter training course. According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort first responders participated in ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) over several weeks in July. The course provides research-based active shooter response training and pushes for communication between law enforcement, […]
Savannah-Chatham Public School System welcomes back staff
SAVANNAH, Ga. — While there are still another six days before Savannah-Chatham County Public School students return to the classroom, Thursday is the first day of school for teachers. They got quite the welcome back. You can just call it one giant pep rally Thursday morning at the Enmarket...
Several Back To School Events this weekend in Savannah and surrounding areas
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WTGS) — There are a number of Back-to-School events this weekend, including Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools Expo, that will be giving away free school supplies for students. The district's Back to School Expo will be held at the Savannah Mall on Saturday, July 30th from 9...
SCAM ALERT: Deputies warn of calls regarding arrest warrants
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about reports of scam calls to residents in the area. According to BSCO, a Beaufort County resident reported that she and a coworker received a phone call from a “Captain with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office” who discussed, at length, a […]
Activists demand state, federal investigations into Savannah Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Members of the Racial Justice Network (RJN) demanded that Gov. Brian Kemp and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division open independent investigations into the Savannah Police Department (SPD), and its five officer-involved shootings in 2022. “These numbers alone certainly place the Savannah Police Department on the radar as a […]
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office warns of new law enforcement impersonation scam
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Beaufort County authorities have issued a warning after a new scam appears to be targeting some residents. On Wednesday, authorities said a woman reported that she and her coworker received a phone call. She said the caller claimed to be a “captain with the...
'We are very frustrated': Parents protest Jasper Co. Schools saying new school year starting rough
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — School problems protested, with only four days into the new school year and Jasper County parents are fed up. Which led to a protest Friday outside the district's building. “We want to show that we’re frustrated with the district, basically. We are very frustrated," said...
Three local hospitals awarded $900,000 from Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant program
The Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) announced, on Tuesday, grant awards totaling $9 million to 10 rural hospitals in Georgia as part of its annual Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant program. The program is currently in its seventh phase. Each hospital will receive $900,000 to support initiatives and services that...
Nine rescued from water near Daufuskie Island
DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. — The Coast Guard and other local agencies rescued seven adults and two children from the water after their boat hit an oyster bed near Daufuskie Island. Coast Guard officials told WJCL the initial call came in shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. The 20-foot vessel hit...
$50,000 reward offered after mail carrier robbed in Chatham County
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Federal authorities are offering a $50,000 reward to find the persons responsible for robbing a postal carrier in Garden City. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the postal carrier was robbed July 18 around 3 p.m. at Chatham County...
Georgia man called bomb threat to avoid work, ordered to pay nearly $40,000 in restitution
SAVANNAH, Ga — A Georgia man has been ordered to repay the enormous cost of shutting down his job with a fake bomb threat. Elliott Sherman, “Amir Turner,” 23, of Vidalia, was fired, arrested and now owes nearly $40,000 after he called in a workplace bomb threat to get out of work on Sept. 11, 2021.
