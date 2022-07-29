Rich Hill expected to rejoin Boston Red Sox starting rotation in Houston vs. Astros

www.masslive.com
Boston Red Sox: Chaim Bloom Can’t Run the Team Like He Did the Tampa Bay Rays
Are Boston Red Sox stars Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers going to leave town like Mookie Betts did? The post Boston Red Sox: Chaim Bloom Can’t Run the Team Like He Did the Tampa Bay Rays appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Boston Red Sox Sign Former Texas Rangers Star
Red Sox Stats: "July 28, 2022 Boston Red Sox signed free agent Danny Santana to a minor league contract." Santana most recently played in the MLB for the Red Sox last season, and he batted just .181 in 127 at bats. In addition to the Red Sox, the 31-year-old has...
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox bring back infielder on minor league deal
The Boston Red Sox reportedly made another move to fill out the Triple-A Worcester roster on Friday. Infielder Jose Peraza was signed to a minor league contract, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo. The 28-year-old played in 34 games for the Red Sox during the 2020 season. Peraza joins outfielders Abraham...
NBC Sports
MLB Rumors: Sox once discussed this Vazquez trade with Mets
Plenty of teams likely have Christian Vazquez on their radar ahead of next week's MLB trade deadline, but one club may already have the framework for a potential deal. The Boston Red Sox "seriously discussed" a trade involving the veteran catcher with the New York Mets "in a previous season," according to Andy Martino of SNY. The deal would have sent No. 5 ranked Mets prospect Mark Vientos and more to Boston.
Red Sox’ most likely MLB trade deadline candidates, revealed
The Boston Red Sox have a decision to make. They currently sit at .500 which places them dead last in the AL East. The Red Sox are not going to win the AL East this season. However, they are just 3.5 games out of the AL Wild Card. But is that enough to entice them to buy ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Many MLB experts expect Boston to sell. Although Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts are off the table, the Red Sox have other trade-worthy pieces. Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently revealed the Red Sox’ 3 most likely trade candidates.
The 2 Red Sox stars Mets are eyeing ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The New York Mets are expected to make some moves at the August 2nd MLB Trade Deadline, with a big need for bullpen help and even another bat. While they’ve been linked to both Willson Contreras and David Robertson of the Chicago Cubs, it appears they have their eyes on two Boston Red Sox players as well.
Report: Red Sox willing to trade top players ahead of deadline
The Boston Red Sox’s season has not gone as well as they hoped, so they seem to be ready to be sellers at the trade deadline. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on Saturday that Boston is now listening to trade calls about some of their players. Heyman says that J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Christian Vazquez are players they are willing to trade.
Meet the kids of Boston Red Sox legends who now play for the same baseball team
The sons of Boston Red Sox legends Manny Ramirez, Pedro Martinez, Keith Foulke and David Ortiz all now play for the same summer league baseball team. Their home field is just 25 miles south of Boston’s Fenway Park. Dana Jacobson speaks to the four players.
Judge recommends six-game suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson recommended a six-game ban for Deshaun Watson on Monday for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy linked to sexual misconduct allegations made against the Cleveland Browns quarterback. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and Yahoo Sports about the ruling. The outlets...
MLB Odds: Brewers vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 7/30/2022
The Milwaukee Brewers will meet the Boston Red Sox as the team teams continue their interleague-series match at Fenway Park on Saturday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Brewers-Red Sox prediction and pick. The Brewers defeated the Red Sox 4-1 on Friday. It was 1-1 when Christian Yelich approached the plate in the seventh inning. Then, he […] The post MLB Odds: Brewers vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 7/30/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
