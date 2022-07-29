First Northwestern College Physician Assistant Students To Graduate Next Month

kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Journal
How a Spirit Lake, Iowa native became a world class athlete
A soon-to-be music education sophomore, Max Bower looks no different than any other 19-year-old at the University of Nebraska. But the Spirit Lake, Iowa, native has a special talent that makes him an elite, world-class athlete. Current, Bower is ranked 52nd in the nation and 190th in the world when...
KELOLAND TV
Northwest Iowa native named new Hy-Vee CEO
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee, Iowa, has been named the new CEO of Hy-Vee. The Chairman and CEO of Hy-Vee Randy Edeker named Aaron Wiese as Hy-Vee’s next CEO. The change will go into effect on October 1. Wiese...
Sioux City Journal
With universial free school lunch program ending, Sioux City officials worry about effects on program
SIOUX CITY — Thousands of students who qualified for free school lunches during the pandemic will have to start paying for their meals again, starting this fall. In March 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it would reimburse public schools for free breakfast and lunches for all students, regardless of income. The federal waivers allowed districts to temporarily forgo eligibility requirements for the longstanding free and reduced-price meals. The move was aimed at ensuring that all students had enough to eat amid school closings in response to the national outbreak of COVID-19.
Sioux City Journal
Dordt University nursing student sues school after being denied a COVID-19 vaccination exemption
SIOUX CENTER, IOWA — A former nursing student is suing Dordt University over its insistence that he be vaccinated against COVID-19 before taking part in clinical work at Iowa hospitals. Court records indicate that Andrew Perry of Kansas, an undergraduate student at Dordt, was a junior during the 2021-22...
kyoutv.com
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
kiwaradio.com
Sophia Zomer
Sophia Zomer, 86, of Sioux Center, Iowa died Thursday, July 28, 2022 at her residence. Family visitation will be held from 5-7PM on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center, Iowa. The funeral service will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at...
KLEM
Thursday News, July 28
A Le Mars business is using their display at the Plymouth County Fair to raise awareness, and funds, for a program which benefits children in need. Mitch Christoffel at Total Motors said their effort, called Help Smash Out Hunger, began as an idea from one of their employees, Evan Kunkel.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux County attorney sees case numbers rise
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux County’s population was 35,872 as of the 2020 census. Seventeen of Iowa’s 99 counties have a higher population, including Polk County, with Des Moines, at a population of 478,204; Woodbury County, with Sioux City, at 104,883 and Story County, with Ames, at 98,125. “I often...
nwestiowa.com
Discovering Hymans’ Pit by Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Two miles south of Sioux Center sits one of Sioux County’s biggest bodies of water along Highway 75 that few may know much about. Six houses sit on the banks of Hymans’ Pit, finding the abandoned gravel mine the perfect space to call home. “We love...
kiwaradio.com
Lyon County Health Department: Case Numbers Remain Low, Guidance Issued As Reminder
Rock Rapids, Iowa — According to stats from the State of Iowa, we could be in a slow rise in number of positive COVID tests. But actual numbers remain low. Health Services of Lyon County has recently sent out updated illness and exposure guidelines for COVID. We asked Health Services of Lyon County Public Health Administrator Melissa Stillson if we are in a COVID spike. She says we are not.
nwestiowa.com
Hello my name is Matthew West
Matthew West is coming to West Okoboji. This year’s Okoboji Bible Conference will take place from July 30-Aug. 5. The seven-day event will feature a number of concerts, small group sessions, kids and youth activities and main stage speakers. The first weekend will kick off with a slate of...
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County mulls land near Douma Park
PRIMGHAR—Douma Park southwest of Sanborn could get bigger in the future if a proposed land purchase goes through. The question county conservation director Travis Scott pondered with the O’Brien County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 26, was how much land would be part of that purchase. The...
kiwaradio.com
Four Injured In Mid-Day Friday Crash Near Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — Four people were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center early Friday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap occurred shortly after 1:00 Friday afternoon, five miles southwest of Sioux Center, when a 2018 Ford delivery van, driven by 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City, was westbound on 430th Street, and a 2014 Chevrolet van, driven by 35-year-old Roman Nunez of Le Mars, was northbound on Garfield Avenue. Deputies say the two collided in the intersection.
KELOLAND TV
Charging system is coming for SD interstates
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Department of Transportation is working on a network of charging stations for electric vehicles across South Dakota’s two interstate highways. DOT’s director of planning and engineering Mike Behm said Thursday that state government doesn’t intend to put any money into it....
How gas prices have changed in Sioux City in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Sioux City using data from AAA.
Court documents: Man uses fake check to ‘buy’ car from Spirit Lake
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -- A Missouri man was arrested after attempting to fraudulently purchase a vehicle.
KLEM
Quilt Auction Raises 31-thousand Dollars
The 25th Annual Quilt Auction for Life Skills netted more than 31-thousand dollars. Shelly Thomson of Life Skills reports that the event, which was held Saturday afternoon at the Plymouth County Fair, raised $31,110. Thomson says the Pork Producer quilt was the top seller for $2,300. It was made by first time donor Sterling Meyer.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Woman Charged With Felony OWI
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony OWI charge after she was allegedly found driving drunk on Tuesday, July 26th. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court, Sioux Center Health staff reported that 32-year-old Elizabeth Schenk of Sioux Center had left their care without their recommendation and was intoxicated. The police officer’s statement says that Schenk left while operating a motor vehicle. It says law enforcement located Schenk, and she was driving. Initially, she did not obey their commands to stop while they activated their top lights on marked patrol vehicles and gave hand signals to stop.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City CPA found not guilty of filing false tax returns
SIOUX CITY — A federal jury on Thursday found a partner at Sioux City's oldest accounting firm not guilty of filing false personal income tax returns and providing fraudulent information to IRS auditors. David Schmit, of Sioux City, was tried in U.S. District Court in Sioux City on two...
siouxcountyradio.com
Request to Conserve Water Due to Water Tower Leak
Some customers in Plymouth County are asked to conserve water Friday. Southern Sioux County Rural Water is asking customers south of C38 to conserve water until further notice. This is because they had a leak earlier Thursday that affected one of their water towers. The leak has been repaired, but...
