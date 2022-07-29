ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Lydia Ko cruises into lead at Women’s Scottish Open

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zNxSF_0gy289Lf00

Lydia Ko of New Zealand stayed bogey-free through 36 holes and shot her second 7-under-par 65 in a row to take over the lead at the Women’s Scottish Open on Friday in Ayrshire, Scotland.

At 14 under for the tournament, Ko is two shots ahead of Lila Vu, who shot a 67 Friday, and three shots clear of South Korea’s Eun-Hee Ji, whose 64 was the low round of the day at Dundonald Links.

Ko, the world No. 4, started her round on the back nine and stayed patient while making just one birdie. After the turn, she sank birdies at the par-4 first, the par-5 third and the par-3 second holes before an eagle at the par-5 fifth vaulted her into the lead.

“Overall I just gave myself good opportunities, and I felt like I did that really well the last couple days. And when I was out of position, I think I played smart and not get too aggressive and take my medicine.”

Ko closed out her round with one last birdie at No. 9. Now the attention will turn to the weekend’s weather forecast, when clear and balmy is projected to dissolve into wet and windy.

“Especially in conditions like this, where the wind is pretty calm and the sun is out, you have to take advantage of it because we all know that over on this side of the world, it can change pretty quick,” Ko said.

Ko tied for second at the Women’s Scottish Open last year. Like most of her peers, the 25-year-old is also preparing for next week’s Women’s British Open, the fifth and final major of the women’s golf season. Though a two-time major champ, Ko hasn’t won a major title since 2016.

Vu followed a first-round 65 with Friday’s 67. She posted six birdies against one bogey.

“I just put myself in a good position off the tee. I think that’s really important,” said Vu, 24. “You really make your birdies from hitting the fairways here, and each hole is different from the other hole. There’s not a lot of similar holes.”

Ji began her round on the back nine with four birdies. After recording her only bogey of the day at the par-4 second, she caught fire, holing four straight birdies and adding one more at the par-4 eighth.

“Honestly, I could have saved par there, but just missed the putt,” Ji said of her bogey. “But my caddie was telling me ‘Let’s bounce back,’ and cheered me on, so I played with more confidence and got a lot of birdies after that hole and finished with a good result.”

Thailand’s Wichanee Meechai fired a 65 Friday to move into a tie for fourth at 10 under with France’s Celine Boutier (69). Hye-Jin Choi of South Korea, the leader after one round, managed just a 71 Friday and was tied for sixth at 9 under with Alison Lee, Germany’s Leonie Harm and South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim, all of whom carded 68s.

Defending champion Ryann O’Toole (71) and world No. 2 Minjee Lee of Australia (72) were among a group tied for 25th at 5 under. World No. 1 Jin Young Ko of South Korea shot 71 and was tied for 40th at 3 under.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open

Japan’s Ayaka Furue came into the 2022 LPGA season with some lofty expectations. The 22-year-old had won seven times previously on the pro circuit in her home country and finished seventh in LPGA Q Series to earn qualify for her rookie season in the U.S. While finishing second at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, and making 13 cuts in 14 stroke-play starts, her best showing to date, however, was only a T-17.
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Success of LIV Golf reportedly hinges on 1 thing

LIV Golf is throwing around big money and attracting many big-name players. So far, they seem to be off to a good start. But the future of the upstart league apparently hinges on whether the team aspect takes off. Golf Digest’s Dan Rapaport is at the LIV Invitational Series event...
GOLF
FanSided

Rocket Mortgage Classic purse: Payout by player, finishing position

Breaking down the Rocket Mortgage Classic payout to see what prize money each finishing position will take home from the $8.4 million purse in Detroit. No golf fan is circling their calendar for the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club but it’s an important stop on the PGA Tour as the next-to-last tournament before the FedExCup Playoffs begin. That created a bit of drama heading into the week and the results had been a highly entertaining tournament with two big-hitters leading the charge into Sunday’s final round.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Bubba Watson
Robb Report

New Zealand Dominates SailGP to Take Home a Surprise Victory

Click here to read the full article. New Zealand, which has won two successive America’s Cups, finally cracked the SailGP code for a decisive victory in Plymouth, UK. The Kiwis dominated racing all weekend after lackluster showings in the first two seasons that followed them into this season’s first races in Bermuda and Chicago. Peter Burling, the winning helmsman of the last two America’s Cups, and his team had a number of impressive starts and match-racing maneuvers during two days of racing. Home favorite Great Britain narrowly missed gaining a place in the final race, largely because of a penalty which...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#British Open#Women#Dundonald Links
The Independent

Tony Finau claims second straight PGA Tour victory

Tony Finau on Sunday clinched back-to-back tour titles with a five-stroke win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.The American, who won the 3M Open the previous week, was barely troubled through his final round in Detroit as he split six birdies with a single bogey to finish 26 under for the tournament.His score was well-clear of runners-up Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young and Taylor Pendrith, who were all tied on -21.Another week, another win 🏆 @TonyFinauGolf wins the @RocketClassic by 5 shots for back-to-back victories. pic.twitter.com/nboOqPmmYw— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 31, 2022Speaking to reporters after his victory, Finau said: “What a wonderful...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Country
France
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to England’s extra time Euro championship win over Germany, Chloe Kelly’s shirt-removing celebration

There is a long history of national soccer teams representing England and Germany colliding in key stages of major international tournaments, and it’s usually been a fraught history for England. The 2022 UEFA Women’s Championship final at England’s Wembley Stadium Sunday went the other way, though. Ella Toone scored for the Three Lions in the 62nd minute, but Lina Magull equalized for Germany in the 79th. That set up extra time, and sent the match ticking towards penalties, a particular phase that’s seen a lot of English losses to Germany.
UEFA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy