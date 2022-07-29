ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

Federal COVID dollars go to Alabama tourism

An Associated Press analysis shows Alabama lawmakers are using federal COVID relief dollars to bolster fishing tourism in the state. The plan is to spend almost $3 million dollars to build three boat piers at reservoirs along the Coosa River. The state said regional fishing tournaments can lure $200,000 into an economy, while national tournaments up to $1 million. The AP looked into where COVID relief money is going, and a lot of it is being used for tourism.
Superior Grill closes after 27 years

NORTH SHELBY – A popular Tex-Mex restaurant on U.S. 280 in Shelby County has closed its doors after nearly three decades in business. Superior Grill closed on Sunday, July 31, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “Our first words must be thank you,” the post...
Some Alabama Businesses Using Inmates to Fill Job Openings

Some businesses, cities and non-profits in North Alabama are turning to trusted jail inmates to fill job openings in this tight labor market. Supporters say this has helped the employers, provided money for fine or restitution payments, and benefited county jail budgets, but the inmates have to follow strict rules to remain eligible for work-release programs.
Alabaster holds groundbreaking at new Patriots Park

ALABASTER – An official groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday, July 29 for the new Patriots Park off Industrial Road in Alabaster. A project approved last year, it’s one Alabaster Mayor Scott Brakefield said residents have been excited about as a way to make the city one of the top places to live in the state.
Alabama Man Killed By Car While Riding Lawnmower On Roadway

We received terrible news out of Clanton Alabama this morning. Clanton is located between Birmingham and Montgomery in central Alabama. But today they are in the news because of a horrific accident. A man on a riding lawnmower was killed while riding on a roadway. Saturday at around 1:54 PM...
Business Happenings - August 2022

Paradise Grills, 5413 U.S. 280, Suite 104, Hoover, is now open. The outdoor kitchen company has more than 12 years of experience in the market and manufactures robust grills with high-quality products for your outdoor kitchen. Paradise Grills is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. 205-885-8161. Just Liv Uniforms,...
Lamar Benefield: Visionary with a taste for Birmingham

This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. When he first walked onto the Miles College campus, Lamar Benefield said didn’t know what to expect. He grew up in Druid Hills, a small neighborhood in north Birmingham and acknowledged while younger he didn’t see a future.
32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday. A video from the DeKalb County Daily News shows the rescue efforts that occurred Saturday. The video shows a helicopter working to get the man out of the area.
Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Cherry Coconut Pecan Bars

The only thing that’s better than just how delicious these Cherry Coconut Pecan Bars are is how easy it is to make them. The most difficult part of this recipe is making the crust and getting it pressed into the pan. But here are a few tips for making it a little easier.
Explainer: What’s the role of personhood in abortion debate?

ATLANTA — The concept of “personhood” has come up in debates since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion. Some states have passed laws or constitutional amendments to introduce the standard, and anti-abortion advocates have pushed for similar changes elsewhere. But the differences between...
