Jefferson County Department of Health shares stance on mask recommendations in schools
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the CDC, 57 of Alabama’s 67 counties are considered high risk for community spread of COVID-19. With COVID cases rising, the CDC recommends that everyone wear masks indoors and on public transportation. The Jefferson County Department of Health says there will not be a mask mandate put into action, but […]
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
apr.org
Federal COVID dollars go to Alabama tourism
An Associated Press analysis shows Alabama lawmakers are using federal COVID relief dollars to bolster fishing tourism in the state. The plan is to spend almost $3 million dollars to build three boat piers at reservoirs along the Coosa River. The state said regional fishing tournaments can lure $200,000 into an economy, while national tournaments up to $1 million. The AP looked into where COVID relief money is going, and a lot of it is being used for tourism.
Breaking: Alabama Wildlife Gives Shocking Black Bear Warning
This is nothing any of us wanna see when we get home from work. But Apparently, it's in our future. Alabama residents have been capturing videos and pictures of these Black Bears from all over the great state of Alabama. It's one thing to capture footage on a trail camera.
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
Shelby Reporter
Superior Grill closes after 27 years
NORTH SHELBY – A popular Tex-Mex restaurant on U.S. 280 in Shelby County has closed its doors after nearly three decades in business. Superior Grill closed on Sunday, July 31, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “Our first words must be thank you,” the post...
alabamanews.net
Some Alabama Businesses Using Inmates to Fill Job Openings
Some businesses, cities and non-profits in North Alabama are turning to trusted jail inmates to fill job openings in this tight labor market. Supporters say this has helped the employers, provided money for fine or restitution payments, and benefited county jail budgets, but the inmates have to follow strict rules to remain eligible for work-release programs.
CDC: All but 4 North Alabama counties should wear masks again
The CDC recommends those living in counties with a high COVID-19 transmission rate wear masks while inside, get tested when symptoms present themselves and stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccine information.
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster holds groundbreaking at new Patriots Park
ALABASTER – An official groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday, July 29 for the new Patriots Park off Industrial Road in Alabaster. A project approved last year, it’s one Alabaster Mayor Scott Brakefield said residents have been excited about as a way to make the city one of the top places to live in the state.
Alabama Man Killed By Car While Riding Lawnmower On Roadway
We received terrible news out of Clanton Alabama this morning. Clanton is located between Birmingham and Montgomery in central Alabama. But today they are in the news because of a horrific accident. A man on a riding lawnmower was killed while riding on a roadway. Saturday at around 1:54 PM...
280living.com
Business Happenings - August 2022
Paradise Grills, 5413 U.S. 280, Suite 104, Hoover, is now open. The outdoor kitchen company has more than 12 years of experience in the market and manufactures robust grills with high-quality products for your outdoor kitchen. Paradise Grills is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. 205-885-8161. Just Liv Uniforms,...
Shelby Reporter
Cajun Boys closes Chelsea, Valleydale locations; upgrades coming to Pelham location
A local Cajun restaurant chain has closed two of its locations and is revamping its third location in Shelby County. In a July 30 Facebook post, Cajun Boys & Our Poboys announced its Chelsea and Valleydale locations would close Sunday, July 31. “Thank you friends and customers that enjoyed our...
Lamar Benefield: Visionary with a taste for Birmingham
This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. When he first walked onto the Miles College campus, Lamar Benefield said didn’t know what to expect. He grew up in Druid Hills, a small neighborhood in north Birmingham and acknowledged while younger he didn’t see a future.
police1.com
Ala. chief: 'Community has to be a stakeholder' after 22% spike in homicides
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham’s homicide rate is up nearly 22 percent, fueled in part by a violent July in the Magic City. Thirteen people have been killed in the first 26 days of the month, up from eight in July of last year. Of those 13 slayings, six...
Birmingham Police Department hosts backpack giveaway for Birmingham community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — School is just around the corner and the Birmingham Police Department is helping to prepare students for the new school year. The faces of children from all over Birmingham lit up after receiving brand new backpacks full of school supplies. The BPD’s community outreach and public education division hosted their backpack […]
WAFF
32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday. A video from the DeKalb County Daily News shows the rescue efforts that occurred Saturday. The video shows a helicopter working to get the man out of the area.
WSFA
Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Cherry Coconut Pecan Bars
The only thing that’s better than just how delicious these Cherry Coconut Pecan Bars are is how easy it is to make them. The most difficult part of this recipe is making the crust and getting it pressed into the pan. But here are a few tips for making it a little easier.
Explainer: What’s the role of personhood in abortion debate?
ATLANTA — The concept of “personhood” has come up in debates since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion. Some states have passed laws or constitutional amendments to introduce the standard, and anti-abortion advocates have pushed for similar changes elsewhere. But the differences between...
wvtm13.com
Shelby County man faced with photophobia after COVID-19 battle
PELHAM, Ala. — One Central Alabama man has been off the job for months now dealing with life-altering impacts from COVID-19. Learn more in the video above about a rare lingering symptom that has Byron De'Vinner seeing double.
