Protest held in Moreau over proposed fertilizer plant

Prices on electricity bills expected to rise
If you’ve been spending more on your electricity bill, it’s not just because you’ve been cranking up the air conditioner to combat this summer heat. The price of electricity is skyrocketing nationwide, and unfortunately more price hikes are expected – starting as soon as Monday. We’re...
Hochul: state will pick up extra costs for 40 hour farm week
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - If New York decides to force farmers to pay overtime to workers after 40 hours, Governor Hochul continues to say the state will pick up the extra costs. Hochul’s comment came during a visit to Mapleview Dairy in Madrid Friday. “If this happens over...
Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State
Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
Gov. Hochul announced electric and gas bill credit for low-income families
Each newly qualifying low-income customer who enrolls before December 31, 2022, in EAP will be eligible for the bill credit program.
States reach deal over marketing, safety of generic opioids
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former opioid manufacturer has agreed in principle to pay up to $2.4 billion in a deal with a dozen states over its marketing and product safety practices, state attorneys general announced Friday. The company, Allergan, is now part of AbbVie but sold its generics...
NY state buildings fly flags at half-staff in honor of Officer Mazurkiewicz
Flags will continue to be flown at half-staff during Officer Mazurkiewicz's funeral service on Monday.
New York providing credits to help pay utility bills
Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Thursday and says the first roll-outs for the $567 million in funding will start in August.
Florida to schools: Don’t follow federal LGBTQ protections
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida advised school districts to ignore protections for LGBTQ students that President Joe Biden’s administration is trying to implement, saying the anti-discrimination language is not binding law and following the guidance could result in breaking state law. Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz wrote to...
Get a COVID Booster Now, or Wait for the Fall? What a NY Doctor Recommends
With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising, the Biden administration is looking ahead to fall and apparently changing a plan to let more younger adults get their second boosters this summer, in order to speed up availability of the next generation of boosters. Now the question becomes: Should you wait for...
Should New York State delay school start times?
Middle and high school students in California are starting their school days a little later this year. Beginning July 1, middle school classes began no earlier than 8 a.m. and high school classes started no earlier than 8:30 a.m. The changes were put into an effect by a state law passed in 2019, making California the first state in the nation to have legislation delaying school start times.
AP PHOTOS: Kentucky counts the dead, braces for more floods
Amid a climbing death toll, frantic searches for the missing and the daunting cleanup of mud-soaked homes and businesses, Kentucky authorities braced for the possibility of more storms and flash floods Sunday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death toll had risen by one...
FBI: Massachusetts man threatened Arizona election official
PHOENIX (AP) — The FBI on Friday arrested a Massachusetts man for threatening to blow up Arizona’s top election official following the 2020 election that saw former President Donald Trump lose in the state. James W. Clark, 38, of Falmouth made an initial court appearance in Boston to...
NY business owners "shocked" slapped with surcharge to help state pay back federal loans
New York State (WRGB) — CBS 6 Investigates is hearing from business owners who just learned they're being slapped with a surcharge by New York State. Some business owners tell CBS 6 they just received a notice informing them they're being charged an annual fee to help the state pay back a federal loan it took out to help pay out unemployment benefits during the pandemic.
State Liquor Authority goes undercover
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The results are in from a sting operation done by The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) on July 22. Two of the eight establishments tested for underage sales failed by selling alcohol to an underage agent. Around the region, last Friday, SLA investigators...
3rd of 4 men arraigned in Vermont murder-for-hire case
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Las Vegas man pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges of helping arrange the 2018 kidnapping and murder of a Vermont man that grew out of a financial dispute. Berk Eratay, 35, is the third of four men to be arraigned in the crime.
Upstate NY Gas Station Fight! Why Did One Man Pull A Knife On Another?
Tensions are high here in New York State. Housing costs are through the roof, a trip to the grocery store is double what it cost a few months ago and even though gas prices are slowly coming down they haven't returned to a comfortable level for any of us. If...
Albany Woman Working For NY State Accused Of Stealing Checks Totaling Nearly $20K
An employee with the New York Department of State is facing charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the agency. Albany resident Naelle Marius, age 30, was arrested Tuesday, July 26, following an investigation by New York State Police. The Department of State first reached out to police in...
Delay raises questions about Alabama lethal injection
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s prison commissioner did not explain what caused a lethal injection to be delayed for hours beyond saying staff members were being careful, but others said the time lapse was troubling and raises questions about what happened. Joe Nathan James Jr. was put to...
3rd Wisconsin Dem US Senate candidate bows out, backs Barnes
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski dropped out of the state’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary Friday, the third candidate to bow out this week, making Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes the clear frontrunner to face Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. The race in battleground Wisconsin, which Donald Trump...
Burn Bans Are Back! Here’s What You Need to Know
Each year in March, New York State puts burn bans in place to protect areas like the Hudson Valley from wildfires and air pollution. Generally, they end on May 14th, but high temperatures and dry conditions are leading some towns to re-instate the bans. Burn Bans in New York State.
