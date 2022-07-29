ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews stop forward progress of 6.3-acre brush fire in Paso Robles

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJSpR_0gy27xQF00

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews were able to stop the forward progress of a 6.3-acre brush fire that sparked in Paso Robles on Friday afternoon.

Incident response pages show that the fire broke out just after 1:30 p.m. on Friday on Windwood Way and Linne Road in Paso Robles.

Crews stopped the progress of the fire at four acres and were able to save three homes, according to Cal Fire.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Crews will remain on scene until roughly 4:30 p.m. for mop-up.

The post Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews stop forward progress of 6.3-acre brush fire in Paso Robles appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
calcoastnews.com

One person killed in crash in San Luis Obispo

One person died following a collision between a black pickup truck and a white sedan on Tank Farm Road in San Luis Obispo on Saturday morning, according to the CHP. At about 8:14 a.m., the truck and the sedan collided on Tank Farm Road between Broad and Higuera streets, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. The crash spread debris on the roadway.
kclu.org

Woman struck, fatally injured by car on Central Coast: Driver arrested

A Central Coast woman is dead, and the driver of a car is accused of hitting and fatally injuring her while under the influence. It happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday, in Lompoc. Police were called to the 600 block of Ocean Avenue by reports someone was hit by a car. They discovered a badly injured woman on the street. The 42-year-old woman later died at a hospital.
LOMPOC, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Luis#Brush Fire#Acre#Mop
calcoastnews.com

Police detail arrest, chase in lead-up to Santa Margarita manhunt

Police officers arrested one of two Atascadero burglary suspects Tuesday evening in the lead-up to an unsuccessful manhunt in Santa Margarita. As previously reported by CalCoastNews, what began as a North County burglary morphed into numerous sheriff’s deputies and officers searching Santa Margarita and stationed at entrances and exits to the small community. The suspect who led officers on a chase into Santa Margarita evaded capture and remains on the loose.
SANTA MARGARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 07/18 – 07/24/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. July 18, 2022. 08:06— Jeremiah...
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Bakersfield woman arrested after vehicle break-in, use of stolen cards in Atascadero

A Bakersfield woman was arrested on Tuesday evening for reportedly breaking into a car and later attempting to use the credit cards found inside the car, according to the Atascadero Police Department. Following her arrest, a chase between law enforcement and a male suspect driving the get-away car pursued as the second suspect got away. The post Bakersfield woman arrested after vehicle break-in, use of stolen cards in Atascadero appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Grand theft reported at North Coast business

– Last Friday at around 4 p.m., deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of grand theft which had occurred at business in Cambria which has requested to remain anonymous. The victim reported a man entered the business with two women. While the man distracted the victim, the two women took a 14k yellow gold bracelet with sapphires and rubies.
CAMBRIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

CHP identifies firefighter involved in fatal Grover Beach crash

The CHP has identified the firefighter involved in a fatal crash with a bicyclist in Grover Beach on Wednesday night as 39-year-old Joe Farnsworth. At approximately 10:19 p.m., Farnsworth was driving a firetruck northbound on 13th Street when he pulled into the Trouville Avenue intersection, in a lane without a stop sign. At the same time, a 29-year-old Arroyo Grande man was headed northbound on Trouville Avenue, where there is a stop sign.
GROVER BEACH, CA
Noozhawk

Is Lompoc Too Green When It Comes to Cannabis?

Lompoc will consider how much cannabis is too much for the city boasting more than 10 retail shops as well as applications for more. When agreeing to allow cannabis businesses to operate in Lompoc several years ago, the City Council chose not to limit the number of permits issued and let the free market reign.
LOMPOC, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy