Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews stop forward progress of 6.3-acre brush fire in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Cal Fire San Luis Obispo crews were able to stop the forward progress of a 6.3-acre brush fire that sparked in Paso Robles on Friday afternoon.

Incident response pages show that the fire broke out just after 1:30 p.m. on Friday on Windwood Way and Linne Road in Paso Robles.

Crews stopped the progress of the fire at four acres and were able to save three homes, according to Cal Fire.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Crews will remain on scene until roughly 4:30 p.m. for mop-up.

