Spanx’s Famous Non-Transparent White Pants Now Come in a Shorts Version & They’re Going to Sell Out Fast

Image: Spanx. Courtesy of Spanx.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s be honest. A summer wardrobe isn’t truly complete without a pair of white pants. More than likely, you already own a few on hand or have a go-to pair. But there’s one version that you need to add to your closet ASAP. Spanx has the best pair of white pants that you’ve ever worn. After seven years of testing, the shapewear brand debuted the style that features a patent-pending Silver Lining technology that keeps everything under wraps. They’ve literally got your butt covered. Spanx’s popular bottoms provide 100% opacity, so you no longer have to worry if someone can see your underwear. Spanx’s white pants first debuted back in May and sold out in under two weeks after their release. And finally, these famous white pants are back in stock and better. Spanx’s non-transparent white pants now come as shorts just in time for the summer.

On-the-Go 4” Shorts with Silver Lining Technology

Image: Spanx. Courtesy of Spanx.

On-the-Go 4” Shorts with Silver Lining Technology $98 Buy now Sign Up

On-the-Go 6” Shorts with Silver Lining Technology

Image: Spanx. Courtesy of Spanx.

Spanx claims that its one-of-a-kind technology offers ultimate opacity. Currently, the brand only has two different types of shorts with this groundbreaking feature. The On-the-Go 4” Shorts range from extra small to extra large, whereas the On-the-Go 6” Shorts extend to a 3X large. Other than this, both options share the same aspects. The shorts include a pull-on design, an all-day comfortable stretch, large back pockets, and are machine washable.

Spanx’s white shorts feel like a dream, as they’re comfortable and flattering in all the right places. Plus, they’re from an Oprah-approved brand, so you know these Spanx shorts are bound to be good. So, you get one, your friend gets one, and everyone gets these Spanx white shorts before they sell out.

But still interested in Spanx’s top-selling white pants? Take a look below at the ones back in stock, but hurry because they’re selling out quickly.

On-the-Go Kick Flare Pant with Silver Lining Technology

Image: Spanx. Courtesy of Spanx.

The On-the-Go Kick Flare Pant brings a stylish touch to a typical pair of white pants, thanks to its flared design. The snug pair comes in a regular, petite, and tall frame along with various inclusive sizes.

On-the-Go Kick Flare Pant with Silver Lining Technology $148 Buy now Sign Up

On-the-Go Ankle Slim Straight Pant with Silver Lining Technology

Image: Spanx. Courtesy of Spanx.

Whether it’s to the office or the next outing, the Spanx’s On-the-Go Ankle Slim Straight Pant is the perfect fit. These non-see-through pants offer a smooth and refined look wherever you go.

On-the-Go Ankle Slim Straight Pant with Silver Lining Technology $148 Buy now Sign Up