J.Lo Wore a Shockingly Casual Pair of Flip-Flops on Her Honeymoon & These Lookalikes Start at Just $4

By Taylor Jeffries
 2 days ago
Image: KCS Presse/MEGA. Courtesy of KCS Presse/MEGA.

We can’t get enough of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romantic time in Paris as they celebrate their recent nuptials. And one thing’s for sure, J. Lo’s latest honeymoon looks have stolen our hearts. It’s no secret we’re in love with all of the floral dresses she has worn so far. But the multi-talented star surprises us once again with her latest fashion statement. Lopez switches up her designer ensembles with more affordable sandals. Last week, the star was spotted wearing a casual chic pair of white flip-flops as she strolled around the City of Love. She matched the $55 Tkees flip-flops with an Oscar de la Renta floral dress with a price tag of over $2,000, proving she’s still Jenny from the Block.

But like any celeb-loved item, fans don’t wait long to nab the exact pair for themselves, especially when it’s cost-effective. The Tkees Pigment: Light sandals in white are completely sold out online, but there are plenty of other colors still available. Don’t worry, though, because we’ve found alternatives that look as good for less. Love shouldn’t cost a thing, as the singer says, so the same should be said for your new warm-weather essential approved by J. Lo. These white lookalike flip-flops have prices starting as low as $4, and their comfort style makes for the perfect summer fit.

Havaianas Slim Flip Flop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FYOgf_0gy27ttL00
Image: Havaianas. Courtesy of Havaianas.

Whether you prefer them or not, we can all agree that flip-flops offer all-day comfort. And these beachy flip-flops guarantee that as they feature a cushy footbed and soft rubber material for $26. There are also other white Havaiana sandals for slightly less at Amazon.

Slim Flip Flop $26 Buy now Sign Up

Shoe Land Falema Women’s Flip Flops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UR3Q5_0gy27ttL00
Image: Shoe Land. Courtesy of Shoe Land.

While Jennifer Lopez may have sold out the Tkees Flip-Flops, snag this twin pair while it’s still in stock on Amazon. Shoe Land’s Falema Flip Flop’s slim straps give more of a throng sandal appeal like the ones worn by the singer.

Shoe Land Falema Women's Flip Flops $15.99 Buy now Sign Up

Shade & Shore Brynn Flip Flop Sandals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n46CI_0gy27ttL00
Image: Shade & Shore at Target. Courtesy of Shade & Shore at Target.

Swap your other summer sandals with this simple, yet stylish flip flop. They only cost $4, so it’s already a winner in your pocketbook.

Women's Brynn Flip Flop Sandals - Shade & Shore™ $4 Buy now Sign Up

Stuart Weitzman Embossed Flip Flop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjCoz_0gy27ttL00
Image: Stuart Weitzman. Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman.

If J. Lo can trade in her pumps for flip-flops, then it’s only right we try it too. These Stuart Weitzman flip-flops offer an elevated version that still has a laidback allure that you’ll want to wear every day.

Embossed Flip Flop $34.80, originally $58 Buy now Sign Up

Old Navy Casual Flip Flop Sandals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BmVs6_0gy27ttL00
Image: Old Navy. Courtesy of Old Navy.

Slip on these breezy flip-flops that will easily compliment any outfit. With prices starting at $9.99, these Old Navy shoes are a cheaper alternative to achieve Lopez’s latest look.

Old Navy Casual Flip Flop Sandals $9.99+ Buy now Sign Up

Comments / 0

