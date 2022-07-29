Organizers highlight healthy habits, lifestyle with wellness fair for community in the Bronx

NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx held a Girls Health and Wellness Resource Fair in the Bronx on Friday to highlight healthier living and encourage the youth to embrace good habits.

A variety of organizations participated in the event that also included music, food, yoga and meditation for the community to enjoy.

"I want every young girl to take away from this that within their own hands and their heart and their head they can do a lot for their mental health,' said Jillian Mckiernan, assistant director of wellness at Ronald McDonald House of New York.

Organizers tell News 12 this is the very first event, but they are hoping for more in the years to come.