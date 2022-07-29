ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Swimmers dominant as Australia get off to golden start at Commonwealth Games

By Courtney Walsh in Birmingham
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JsyR0_0gy27kC200

Superb in the swimming pool and tremendous on the track, Australia is in a dominant position on the medal table after a superb opening day at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. From the return of swimming star Ariarne Titmus to another milestone moment for champion wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy, it was a largely successful day for the green and gold.

Australia head the gold medal tally after winning eight of the 16 awarded on Friday, all of those claimed in either the swimming pool or the velodrome in London, and sit five ahead of New Zealand. Host nation England won the medal tally when the Commonwealth Games were last held in the United Kingdom in Glasgow in 2014, but already trail Australia by six gold medals.

Related: Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia win eight gold medals on day one

Fresh from an outstanding performance in the World Championships in Budapest last month, Australia’s swimmers won five of the seven finals conducted. The nation also filled 11 of the 21 podium spots in a dominant display, though Canadian teenage sensation Summer McIntosh was the standout swimmer when producing an incredible display to win the 400m individual medley by nearly eight seconds.

Titmus, a dual-gold medallist in Tokyo, drew on all her star power to hold off compatriot Mollie O’Callaghan in the 200m freestyle. The 18-year-old swam on the shoulder of the champion when falling 0.13 seconds short of upsetting Titmus, who swam 1:53.89 to set a new Commonwealth Games record. Madi Wilson completed an Australian trifecta when third.

“I knew there was a bit of hype around the world record, but I really don’t think about that much. I just go out there and try and race the best I can,” Titmus said.

Tokyo gold medallist Zac Stubblety-Cook also has a Commonwealth Games gold medal to add to his trophy cabinet after winning the 200m breaststroke in Friday’s penultimate final. In recording a time of 2:08.07, the 23-year-old was pushed to the wall by England’s James Wilby, with Scotland’s Ross Murdoch taking the bronze medal.

Earlier, Elijah Winnington started the party when leading home another Australian hat-trick in the 400m freestyle, with Sam Short and Mack Horton also finishing on the podium. Tim Hodge was an easy victor in the 100m backstroke S9, while Emma McKeon anchored Australia to a success in the mixed 100m freestyle relay to close out the night.

At the Lee Valley VeloPark, Jess Gallagher and her pilot Caitlin Ward combined to win the nation’s first gold medal in Birmingham in the women’s tandem B Para-track event. Gallagher, who owns winter and summer Paralympic medals, has also represented Australia in skiing and athletics and is also determined to make a mark in rowing.

“I just keep getting better with age. It’s a real privilege to be a Paralympian and hopefully to inspire anyone with a disability out there, but particularly kids,” Gallagher said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SJffZ_0gy27kC200
Jess Gallagher and Caitlin Ward celebrate winning track cycling gold. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

In the velodrome, Georgia Baker, Maeve Plouffe, Sophie Edwards and Chloe Moran smashed the Commonwealth Games record in the women’s 4000m team pursuit. The quartet initially set a Games record of 4:14.605 when qualifying fastest and lowered the time to 4:12.234 when far too good for New Zealand in the final.

The sprint team of Leigh Hoffman, Matthew Glaetzer and Matthew Richardson made it a third track gold medal when setting another Games record.

The men’s 4000m pursuit team had harboured gold medal aspirations but ultimately had to settle for bronze after failing to qualify for the final.

Australia’s world-beating cricketers were stretched to the brink by India in the first ever women’s match held at a Commonwealth Games but ultimately prevailed by three wickets. On a historic day at Edgbaston, Healy set a new mark for excellence as the 22nd edition of the Games began under a brilliant blue sky.

Smriti Mandhana had scored 24 runs from 17 balls when, in the fourth over of the T20 clash, Healy reached low to her left to take a splendid catch off the bowling of Darcie Brown. It was the 32-year-old’s 100th dismissal in the short-form of the game, making her the first man or woman in Twenty20 history to reach the mark.

Australian captain Meg Lanning praised Healy, though her good fortune did not extend to batting, with the opener dismissed for a duck on the second ball of the innings. “Alyssa is an amazing player and has been for a long period of time and to achieve that is incredible and just shows how good she is,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mcob8_0gy27kC200
Ash Gardner celebrates with Alana King after Australia’s opening win over India at Edgbaston. Photograph: Darren England/AAP

Australia were in significant trouble chasing India’s total of 154 when slumping to 49-5 before Grace Harris, who scored 37 from 20 balls, and Ashleigh Gardner, who was unbeaten on 52, seized control.

In another Commonwealth Games first, Australia’s 3x3 women’s basketball team won their first match in the newly included sport 21-9 over Scotland, while the Diamonds started their campaign to reclaim gold in the netball after their disappointment on the Gold Coast with a dominant 95-18 defeat of Barbados.

The women’s rugby sevens team were dominant in their two outings on Friday when scoring a combined 88-0 in wins over South Africa and Scotland, but the men’s side suffered a setback when, after thrashing Jamaica, they drew with Uganda when left with just five men on the park in the final minutes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wilby
Person
Meg Lanning
Person
Alyssa Healy
Person
Matthew Glaetzer
Person
Ashleigh Gardner
Person
Maeve Plouffe
The Guardian

‘It was one of the most miserable days of my life – and I didn’t get laid’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

The first Pride I ever went to, Brighton in 2012, was one of the best days of my life. My best friend was living in the city; I met and fell in love with the man who became my first boyfriend; and I was overwhelmed by a sense of communal warmth, in the cheesiest, most cliched way possible. It was like a heartwarming Netflix drama set across the course of a single day that changes everything for ever. Two years later, I returned to Brighton for Pride. And it was one of the most miserable days of my life.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commonwealth Games#Track Cycling#Canadian
The Guardian

Video appears to show Russian soldier castrating Ukrainian prisoner

Horrific video has emerged that appears to show a Russian soldier castrating a Ukrainian prisoner who other reports suggest was subsequently murdered. The footage, reviewed by the Guardian, was originally posted on pro-Russian Telegram channels. A Russian soldier, wearing a distinctive black wide-brimmed hat, is seen approaching another figure who...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
Country
Scotland
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Country
Australia
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

382K+
Followers
89K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy