ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Parks District, city didn't allow any input about next year's NASCAR race in Grant Park, Chicago Parks watchdog group says

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BGUXU_0gy27fmP00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A Chicago parks watchdog group says what the public has been told about plans for a NASCAR race downtown next summer is another example of how the city and Park District don’t keep people “in the loop” or give them any input.

Chicago Park District spokeswoman Michele Lemons said in a statement that including prep and tear-down, the NASCAR event next summer will impact Grant Park for two weeks between Roosevelt Road and Randolph Street and Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The Park District claims people who want to use Grant Park will be minimally impacted.

Juanita Irizarry, executive director of Friends of the Parks, said it’s another revenue-generating event in which people don’t get a say.

“Grant Park is Chicago’s front yard and we’ve been using it like a festival ground but, honestly, it affects all of us and we have not been invited to be part of the conversation about how we all envision Grant Park and our lakefront.”

Irizarry said, “What’s even more frustrating than normal is that …this mayor talked about transparency as one of her core values for her administration and we have found that that’s just absolutely not how she functions.”

The Park District said Grant Park will be impacted for two weeks from June 22-July 5. Race events will be held July 1 and July 2.

Lemons said that since the NASCAR event is a revenue generator, it does not need the approval of the Park District Board. She said, however, “The Board is kept apprised of all important matters that impact the park district such as large scale events.”

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Weekend Break: Illinois Lake County Fair

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — The Illinois lake County Fair is happening in Grayslake this weekend. Attractions and events include everything from livestock and pavilion competitions to art exhibitions and just about every type of fair food imaginable. If you’re looking for more than 4H and funnel cake, you can also have plenty of fun on an […]
WGN TV

Could Chicago ever get more than a foot of rain?

The St. Louis area was just hit by more than a foot of rain. Could Chicago ever get that much?. Absolutely and it’s already happened. More rain than fell in St. Louis, hit the Chicago area on July 17-18,1996 affecting the entire region. Waves of thunderstorms repeatedly developed along a corridor from near Rockford to just north of Kankakee, bringing incredible amounts of precipitation, along with major flooding. Aurora was at the epicenter of the heaviest precipitation, logging 16.91 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, an Illinois record. Much of the metro area received more than 8 inches of rain. Brandon Dam near Joliet measured 13.60 inches, while nearly 11 inches fell on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Eight people died in the flood, and damage totaled more than a half-billion dollars.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grant Park, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

What’s up with the massive field of Divvy bikes sitting in a West Town vacant lot?

Recently, a Streetsblog reader, who said they previously worked for the Divvy bike-share system as a seasonal employee, emailed us about “the absurd amount of 1st [black] and 2nd generation [gray] Divvy ebikes sitting in a vacant lot” across the alley from the bike-share system’s service warehouse on Hubbard Street in West Town. “I assume they’re waiting for parts or there’s a backlog of repairs and/or a shortage of staff.”
spotonillinois.com

Illinois ticket sole winner of $1.28 MegaMillions jackpot

Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
vfpress.news

New Report Details Inequities Across West Suburbs, West Side

A vulnerability map that’s shown inside of the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation’s “Community Voices” report. The map is based “15 factors of vulnerability,” including educational attainment, income and wealth levels, and homeownership. | Screenshot. Saturday, July 30, 2022 || By Community Editor ||...
travelawaits.com

10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago

At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
NEW GLARUS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Park District#Michigan Avenue#Friends Of The Parks#The Park District Board
CBS Chicago

City of Gary to host second annual Block Party on the Lot

GARY, Ill. (CBS) -- The city of Gary is hosting its second annual Block Party on the Lot.Families of all ages are invited to come out and enjoy games, giveaways, food trucks, treats, and more. The summer party runs today from noon to 6 p.m. and will happen on the front lawn of City Hall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside Indiana Business

Mayor Prince on changing perception of Gary

Moving the needle in a city like Gary, Indiana is no easy task. But since taking office in 2020, Mayor Jerome Prince has found uncommon success. Around IN Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
abc57.com

Country Night continues in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Country Night Series continues tonight in Michigan City featuring music from Steel Country and Diego Fresh. The event is free and open to anyone. Country Night begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time, 7 p.m. Central at The Lost Lagoon RV Resort.
point2homes.com

2812 Henley Lane, Naperville, DuPage County, IL, 60540

POND VIEW, North-facing Townhome in Naperville's ideally located Mayfair subdivision! This home is not just in a great location (close to the Metra Train Station plus literally walking distance to shopping & dining) and attends a great school district (SD204) but it truly is a great home inside. Turn-key, move-in ready. On-trend wall colors and lighting fixtures, wood vinyl plank flooring, 42" Kitchen cabinets, Stainless steel appliances, granite counters & 9' Ceilings throughout open floor plan on the main level. Wow! Relax on the raised deck with a private view of the pond or take the deck stairs down to enjoy the backyard & walk the pond trail. Yep, the Master Bedroom has a private luxury Master Bath and a Walk-In Closet. Oh, did I mention the Laundry Room is on the 2nd floor? Sweet! Need more storage? No problemo! The Kitchen has a Walk-In Pantry and the Lookout Basement is wide open with wood vinyl plank flooring to make it a super comfortable storage opportunity - or use the space for your own unique personal needs (movie room, gym, crafts, play area?). This home really does check off all the boxes. Call for rental information before this home is gone, Gone, G-O-N-E. Credit must be 700+, gross monthly household income must be minimum $9900 and TOTAL monthly expenses (including rent) no higher than $4950. NO Bankruptcy history, no smokers & no pets (except IL registered service animals & Licensed Therapist approved emotional support animals). Owner will not accept other credit reports. NO EXCEPTIONS. PLEASE DO NOT INQUIRE IF YOU DO NOT MEET THESE QUALIFICATIONS. Thank you.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Calumet City mayor looks to transform former Sears at River Oaks Mall into indoor water park

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) – Plans are in the works to turn a struggling mall into a crown jewel of the community.An ambitious suburban mayor wants to build a massive water park on the former site of a Sears store, and the city council in Calumet City approved funding for the plan Thursday night.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported, wooden boards mark the spot where Sears closed its location at the River Oaks Center mall nine years ago.Now, the mayor of Calumet City wants to replace the wood with water -- a whole lot of it. River Oaks Roaring Rivers...
CALUMET CITY, IL
WGN News

The winning $1.34B Mega Millions ticket was sold in suburban Chicago

CHICAGO — Someone in suburban Chicago beat the odds and won the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Des Plaines. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The Illinois Lottery website said the winning ticket was purchased at […]
DES PLAINES, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy