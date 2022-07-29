Floyd County, Ky. residents begin cleanup following devastating flood

wchstv.com
Lack of transportation impacts Perry Co. family after floods
A Perry County family who lost their car in last week's flooding says the lack of transportation is directly impacting their ability to recover.
Volunteers in Floyd County getting flood recovery supplies to those who need them
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — As the threat of rain looms over Eastern Kentucky, many are still recovering from last week's devastating flooding. Across the region it's all hands on deck, and as cleanup continues there are several examples of neighbors helping neighbors. Eddie Papanikolaou and Isaiah Hall load water...
Perry County Sheriff talks challenges of rescue efforts after Eastern Ky. floods
HAZARD, Ky. — It’s been a disaster on a scale Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle has never seen before. “The Ohio River is about how big the Troublesome Creek got up to that night and it just don’t fit,” Sheriff Engle said. What You Need To...
Wolfe Co. residents working to help neighbors affected by flooding Breathitt Co.
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities around Eastern Kentucky are picking up the pieces after those devastating floods and others are looking to help. Wolfe County High School is just one of three shelters set up in Campton. That shelter is for individuals and families. Wolfe County Middle School is for patients from Jackson Nursing Home and Campton Elementary is for people and their pets.
Riding along with Floyd County Judge-Executive to assess flood damage
First, a shooting left three police officers and one K9 officer dead in Prestonsburg. Now, historic flooding. Despite these roadblocks, however, county officials said the community will bounce back once again.
Gas vouchers a welcome surprise for Breathitt Co. flood victims
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Recovery and relief efforts continue in hard-hit Breathitt County. Nearly 1,500 people are without power and hundreds are without their homes. The community has come together quickly. Salvation Army volunteers are starting to feed hot lunches in Jackson. They’ve served thousands of hot meals and handed out water and snacks.
Pike and Floyd counties can now apply for individual FEMA disaster relief
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WCHS) — President Joe Biden signed documents Tuesday morning making Pike and Floyd counties eligible for individual FEMA disaster assistance. The move brings the total to seven counties in the region that can apply for the assistance. The federal assistance means that money will be available to...
Governor: Kentucky dodges more rain, but warns of rising temperatures
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky’s governor said the eastern part of the state luckily dodged more heavy rain Monday, but warned of incoming heat as residents work to recover from devastating floods. Gov. Andy Beshear said that while the region didn’t receive the heavy rain that was...
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one...
Families trapped due to washed out bridges after flooding
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Families in the Virgie area of Pike County are trapped Monday after bridges were washed out. At least seven private bridges along Longfork Road were swept away during the flood. Several rescues also took place to get residents to higher, dryer and safer ground. One...
Here are the flood relief services in Floyd County, Kentucky
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – As part of the relief efforts following the devastating flooding that hit Eastern Kentucky last week, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has shared a list of resources for residents in need and for those who are able to offer help. The list includes locations to drop off water, cleaning supplies, […]
Floyd County restaurant working hard to rebuild, reopen, and help community
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, folks in the Garrett community, just like many other small communities across the region, saw swift and historic flooding that damaged many homes and businesses. Now, cleanup has begun in an effort to pick up the pieces. One business, The Garrett Fountain, has...
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. His ‘Outlaw State of Kind Fund’ is donating to the Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis fund through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. Knott County Schools posted a picture of...
AP PHOTOS: Kentucky counts the dead, braces for more floods
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Amid a climbing death toll, frantic searches for the missing and the daunting cleanup of mud-soaked homes and businesses, Kentucky authorities brace for the possibility of more storms and flash floods. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death...
Golden Alert canceled in Boyd County after man reported missing found safe
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 9:55 a.m. 8/03/22. A Golden Alert in Boyd County was canceled after a 90-year-old man was located, emergency officials said. Harold Sexton was found safe, he Ashland/Boyd County/Catlettsburg Office of Emergency Management reported. ORIGINAL STORY. Emergency officials said a Golden Alert has been...
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear said 28 people have died in Eastern Kentucky’s historic flooding. Beshear said more bodies were recovered but the state cannot confirm those deaths right now. The Governor added two deaths were in Clay County, 15 deaths were in Knott County,...
WKCB staff remain optimistic following station flooding
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - For those at the WKCB Radio Station in Knott County, flooding outside of their studio was relatively common. “The closest it had ever gotten was to the first step, but it had never gotten past the first step and we were several steps off the ground, so I wasn’t really concerned,” said Randy Thompson, General Manager of WKCB.
Search for Lawrence County, KY man with dementia continues
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The search for Don Gussler, a man with dementia who has been missing since Thursday, continues. According to Lawrence County Emergency Management, Don Gussler is 82 years old and from Adams, Kentucky. They say Gussler was last wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. A search team made […]
Breathitt Co. couple loses home to flooding for second time
Families across Eastern Kentucky woke up Thursday morning, if they even went to sleep, to panic and scrambling.
PHOTOS: Heavy rains cause mudslide into house in Man
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A home in Man, West Virginia has sustained damage after a mudslide hit a home. Logan County Emergency Management said that the affected home is on Vine St. They say that multiple people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
