Floyd County, Ky. residents begin cleanup following devastating flood

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - For those at the WKCB Radio Station in Knott County, flooding outside of their studio was relatively common. “The closest it had ever gotten was to the first step, but it had never gotten past the first step and we were several steps off the ground, so I wasn’t really concerned,” said Randy Thompson, General Manager of WKCB.

KNOTT COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO