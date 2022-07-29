ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

Floyd County, Ky. residents begin cleanup following devastating flood

By GIL McCLANAHAN
wchstv.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wchstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

Wolfe Co. residents working to help neighbors affected by flooding Breathitt Co.

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities around Eastern Kentucky are picking up the pieces after those devastating floods and others are looking to help. Wolfe County High School is just one of three shelters set up in Campton. That shelter is for individuals and families. Wolfe County Middle School is for patients from Jackson Nursing Home and Campton Elementary is for people and their pets.
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Floyd County, KY
Floyd County, KY
Government
City
Garrett, KY
City
Pine Mountain, KY
City
Buckhorn, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WKYT 27

Gas vouchers a welcome surprise for Breathitt Co. flood victims

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Recovery and relief efforts continue in hard-hit Breathitt County. Nearly 1,500 people are without power and hundreds are without their homes. The community has come together quickly. Salvation Army volunteers are starting to feed hot lunches in Jackson. They’ve served thousands of hot meals and handed out water and snacks.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Pike and Floyd counties can now apply for individual FEMA disaster relief

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WCHS) — President Joe Biden signed documents Tuesday morning making Pike and Floyd counties eligible for individual FEMA disaster assistance. The move brings the total to seven counties in the region that can apply for the assistance. The federal assistance means that money will be available to...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wchstv.com

Governor: Kentucky dodges more rain, but warns of rising temperatures

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky’s governor said the eastern part of the state luckily dodged more heavy rain Monday, but warned of incoming heat as residents work to recover from devastating floods. Gov. Andy Beshear said that while the region didn’t receive the heavy rain that was...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
wymt.com

Families trapped due to washed out bridges after flooding

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Families in the Virgie area of Pike County are trapped Monday after bridges were washed out. At least seven private bridges along Longfork Road were swept away during the flood. Several rescues also took place to get residents to higher, dryer and safer ground. One...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Here are the flood relief services in Floyd County, Kentucky

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – As part of the relief efforts following the devastating flooding that hit Eastern Kentucky last week, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has shared a list of resources for residents in need and for those who are able to offer help. The list includes locations to drop off water, cleaning supplies, […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com

Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. His ‘Outlaw State of Kind Fund’ is donating to the Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis fund through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. Knott County Schools posted a picture of...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

AP PHOTOS: Kentucky counts the dead, braces for more floods

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Amid a climbing death toll, frantic searches for the missing and the daunting cleanup of mud-soaked homes and businesses, Kentucky authorities brace for the possibility of more storms and flash floods. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death...
KENTUCKY STATE
wchstv.com

Golden Alert canceled in Boyd County after man reported missing found safe

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 9:55 a.m. 8/03/22. A Golden Alert in Boyd County was canceled after a 90-year-old man was located, emergency officials said. Harold Sexton was found safe, he Ashland/Boyd County/Catlettsburg Office of Emergency Management reported. ORIGINAL STORY. Emergency officials said a Golden Alert has been...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
wymt.com

WKCB staff remain optimistic following station flooding

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - For those at the WKCB Radio Station in Knott County, flooding outside of their studio was relatively common. “The closest it had ever gotten was to the first step, but it had never gotten past the first step and we were several steps off the ground, so I wasn’t really concerned,” said Randy Thompson, General Manager of WKCB.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Search for Lawrence County, KY man with dementia continues

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The search for Don Gussler, a man with dementia who has been missing since Thursday, continues. According to Lawrence County Emergency Management, Don Gussler is 82 years old and from Adams, Kentucky. They say Gussler was last wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. A search team made […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy