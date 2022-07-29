The Meade County Local page: it’s plagiarism, not news

www.meadecountyky.com
Plan to erect Union soldier statue continues
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — That Confederate statue in Daviess County was taken down earlier this year. All the while, another effort to build a Union soldier statue next to one in Hopkins County is still in the works. The plans were approved less than two years ago. They call for building a Union soldier statue […]
Wave 3
Why did Facebook delete JCPS posts congratulating new black principals?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Questions about racial bias persist after Facebook deleted JCPS posts honoring new black principals. In recent weeks, the school district congratulated 11 new principals. Five of the principals are black and all five saw their posts deleted by Facebook. Posts for the white principals were allowed...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's largest school district presses for answers after Facebook removed celebratory posts for Black principals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials at the largest school district in Kentucky are pushing the social media giant Facebook for answers after the platform’s automated system removed posts that congratulated the district’s new Black principals, while almost identical posts congratulating the district’s white principals remained on the site.
wdrb.com
Mayor proclaims Elizabethtown is 'on fire' as massive developments flock to Hardin County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two massive developments are set to call Elizabethtown home as companies are increasingly drawn to Hardin County, Kentucky. With work well underway on Ford's battery plant in Glendale, the investment is attracting other businesses to this area, particularly Elizabethtown. "This place is on fire!" said Elizabethtown...
Where in Louisville can I donate supplies for eastern Kentucky?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky folks are devastated by the recent flooding in the area, and are asking for help. Jefferson County Public Schools teacher April Back-Stevens said her mom expressed it best. "We don't care who or where the help comes from, we just need help," she said.
wdrb.com
Greater Clark County Schools mourning death of student
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is mourning the loss of a student. The principal of Wilson Elementary, April Holder, released a statement saying the district was notified about the death of Jayden Frank. "It's very difficult for a school community to face the death of a young...
Wave 3
Jury rules SWAT team members fully compensated by Louisville Metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday a Louisville jury unanimously found that the SWAT team members were fully and fairly compensated for their work following a lawsuit filed in court in 2016. The suit states that the Bomb Squad members of the River City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #614 were...
wdrb.com
Employee strike ends at FireKing International in New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 12-week long strike between teamsters and FireKing International in New Albany has come to end. Teamsters Local 89 posted to its social media that after three months, the group voted unanimously to ratify to new five-year agreement with Fire King. The contract will include a...
Wave 3
Louisville businesses dealing with recent break-ins
Voices of Black Mothers United come to Louisville; hosts family fun day at Central Park. The goal of the event was reduce violence by engaging, providing resources, and promoting healing for families who have fallen victim. WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Saturday, July 30, 2022. Updated: 10 hours ago. Trust...
Wave 3
Clarksville Starbucks workers win 14-1 in historic union victory
CLARKSVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Starbucks workers from the Veterans Parkway location in Clarksville had the National Labor Relations Board count their ballots in a union representation election Friday. The workers petitioned the board for a representation election back in May and Friday they won in a landslide victory of 14...
wpsdlocal6.com
Four Charged During Methamphetamine Investigation
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. The investigation began when detectives obtained a search warrant for a Paducah apartment located at 624 N 34th Street in Paducah. On Friday evening detectives executed the search warrant. During the search warrant service detectives located Brittany Villa inside the apartment. During a search of the apartment detectives located and seized over 400 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, scales, smoking pipes, more than $3,000 in suspected drug monies and approximately $50,000 in fake money.
wdrb.com
Late night safety resolution passes Metro Council without opposition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A resolution asking Metro Government to produce an outline of best safety practices at late night businesses has passed the full Metro Council. Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong, D-8, said the focus on late-night safety came after a string of incidents last summer on Bardstown Road.
WLKY.com
Scott County sheriffs bust drug dealer
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana sheriff says it was an anonymous tip that led to the arrest of a local drug dealer. A Scott County sheriff's deputy arrested Christopher Helton during a traffic stop in Austin, Indiana, after they found meth inside the vehicle. On Thursday, they...
Several hurt in Owensboro apartment fire
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Firefighters said several people were hurt after a large apartment fire in Owensboro on Saturday night. Firefighters were sent to the 2300 block of Carter Road around 9 p.m. and found flames shooting from the building. The Owensboro Fire Department said at least four people were hurt and taken to the […]
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Humane Society takes in over 100 animals from eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a hundred animals from shelters in eastern Kentucky were transported on Saturday to the Kentucky Humane Society. The displaced or injured animals came from the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard and Floyd County Animal Shelter (FCAS) in Prestonsburg. Prior to the flooding, the animals were up for adoption in the shelters.
3 arrested in connection to Hart County murder
Police said the men were reportedly seen leaving in a Uhaul truck traveling north on KY Highway 357.
WLKY.com
Kentucky suspends foster care placements at Louisville facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The state of Kentucky has stopped putting children in foster care at a Louisville treatment center after the death of a 7-year-old boy. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services tells WLKY it has suspended all programs and placements at Uspiritus, which operates Bellewood & Brooklawn Child and Family Services.
COVID continues to spread in Kentucky, no counties in the green
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — COVID-19 continues to spread across Kentucky and the transmission of the disease is running rampant again. As of July 29, all of Kentucky's counties are now reporting medium to high community spread of the virus. No area in the state has low transmission levels. University of...
WLKY.com
Woman shot in Shelby Park identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has released the name of a woman found shot inside a car on East Kentucky Street in Shelby Park. She was one of two people shot in a car. The Jefferson County Coroner's office identified the one as 48-year-old Torie Myers. The other person...
