Florida enters 3rd month of elevated COVID cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's community chart on Friday shows many Florida counties are at "high" risk of COVID-19. Those are the ones colored orange. The "medium" risk counties are colored yellow and "low" risk counties are green. [ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ]

COVID-19 cases in Florida averaged 10,478 per day during the 7-day period from July 22-28. It’s the ninth consecutive week that average daily cases exceeded 10,000. Florida hospitals had more than 4,000 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of Friday.

Federal health officials reported Thursday that all but three Florida counties are at “high” risk of COVID-19, accounting for more than 98% of Florida residents. That includes the entire Tampa Bay area, which has been at “high” risk for more than two months. The CDC suggests that all residents in “high” level counties wear well-fitting masks in public indoor spaces. Symptomatic residents should get tested immediately.

The sustained surge is likely due to the BA.5 omicron variant, which now accounts for four out of five infections in the southeast, according to an analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In response, federal health officials are trying to speed up the availability of variant-specific booster doses, which can better combat the highly mutated variant, NPR reported. Federal health officials announced Friday that 66 million doses of the new booster will be available as soon as September.

Overall numbers

73,346: Number of cases reported in Florida over the most recent seven-day period from July 22-28.

10,478: Average cases a day during that time period last week, down 4% from the prior week.

6,789,497: Total number of cases recorded in Florida.

467: Number of deaths reported in the past week.

77,565: Total pandemic deaths in Florida.

Vaccinations

37,183: Vaccinations (first or second doses) administered in the past week, down 2% compared to the previous week.

80%: Total Florida population that is at least partially vaccinated.

67%: Total Florida population that is fully vaccinated.

78%: Total U.S. population that is at least partially vaccinated.

67%: Total U.S. population that is fully vaccinated.

23,142: Booster doses administered in Florida in the last week, down 1% compared to the previous week.

27%: Total Florida population that is boosted.

31%: Total U.S. population that is boosted.

Positivity rates

23.2%: Florida, compared to 23.8% the previous week.

29.4%: Citrus

26.3%: Hernando

25%: Manatee

22.8%: Polk

21.1%: Pasco

20.5%: Hillsborough

19.1%: Pinellas

Hospitalizations

4,157: Florida hospitalizations, down 1% compared to the prior week.

1,347: Tampa Bay admissions, up 6% compared to the prior week.

Local cases

15,166: Cases in Tampa Bay.

1,236,849: Total cases in Tampa Bay to date.

92: Deaths in Tampa Bay.

16,237: Total deaths in Tampa Bay to date.

How to get tested

Florida: The Department of Health has a list of test sites.

The nation: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services can help you find a testing site.

How to get vaccinated

The COVID-19 vaccine is being administered at clinics, doctors’ offices, public health offices and retail pharmacies. Here’s how to find a site near you:

Find a site: Visit vaccines.gov to find vaccination sites in your ZIP code.

Call the National COVID-19 Vaccination Assistance Hotline.

Phone: 800-232-0233. Help is available in English, Spanish and other languages.

TTY: 888-720-7489

Disability Information and Access Line: Call 888-677-1199 or email DIAL@n4a.org.

SYMPTOMS: Think you might have COVID-19? Here’s a guide to symptoms and treatments.

CHILDREN: Babies and toddlers can now get vaccinated. Here are the answers to your questions.

