Oswego, NY

Oswego County Today

Sharon Ann Belson – Barnes

May 26,1956 – July 23,2022. Sharon Ann Belson – Barnes born to Wallace Charles Belson Sr. and Violet Ruth Belson on May 26,1956 in Fulton, New York, she resided in Fulton and Oswego before moving to Jacksonville then Green Cove Springs, Florida. Sharon is survived by her Sons...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Sylvia Frawley

FULTON – Sylvia Frawley, 96; of Fulton, NY passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 peacefully at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Mrs. Frawley was born December 1, 1925 in Duton Hill, UK. She was the eldest daughter of the late Albert and Mary Ellen (Vale) Jarvis. At the age...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton Jazz Festival Brings Award-Winning Lineup Aug. 10-13

Four nights of great jazz, food and fun return with the Fulton Jazz Festival, Aug. 10-13 at Fulton’s beautiful Lock 3 Canal Park, said festival President Joe Cortini. Headliners Ronnie Leigh on Friday and Nancy Kelly on Saturday will deliver world-class performances, but there’s a great lineup of diverse performers and tunes to be heard.
FULTON, NY
Oswego, NY
Oswego County Today

Kenneth C. Loveall

OSWEGO – Kenneth C. Loveall, 59, of Oswego, formerly of Fulton passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022. He was born April 28, 1963 in Fulton to William C. Loveall and Sharon L. Urbach and was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School. Ken was employed for several years...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Donna M. Jenson

DISPUTANTA, VA – Donna M. Jenson, age 89, formerly of Oswego, New York, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Disputanta, Virginia. Donna was born on July 14, 1933 in Oswego to the late Dorr and Irma Harrington. She graduated from Union Springs Academy in 1952. Donna then went on to attend Atlantic Union College and later graduated her nurses training with her RN from New England Sanitarium in 1955.
DISPUTANTA, VA
Oswego County Today

Frederick Joseph Collins Jr.

RED CREEK, NY – Frederick Joseph Collins Jr., 62, of Red Creek, New York, passed Saturday, July 16 at Clifton Springs Hospital after a short illness. Fred was born in Messina, New York, to the late Frederick J. Collins Sr. and Margaret (Radell) Collins. He has been resident of Red Creek for eight years.
RED CREEK, NY
Oswego County Today

Sterling Nature Center To Host Series Of Outdoor Activities

STERLING – Sterling Nature Center is hosting several outdoor and nighttime activities which include the following:. Friday August 12, 8:00 p.m. Start off watching the sunset over Lake Ontario from the Lakeview Observation Deck. We will then make our way along the Heron Trail in search of beaver, wood thrush, and other wildlife. We will arrive at the Beaver Wetland Observation Area in time to watch the moon rise above the tree line. As it shines over the wetland we will look and listen for frog, owls and other evening wildlife.
STERLING, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: July 24 – July 30

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On Sunday, July 24, at about 6:20 p.m., members of the Fulton Police Department responded to the intersection of W. Broadway (St. Rt. 3) and W. Second St. S. for a reported car crash involving a pedestrian. Full story here.
Oswego County Today

Locals Help River Hawks In Inaugural Season

OSWEGO – Today they’ll be playing against one another, but tomorrow they’ll wear the same uniform as the Oswego LC Rover Hawks host the Salt City Eels at 1 PM at the Crisafulli Rink at Fort Ontario. Evan Kistner graduated from G Ray Bodley HS in Fulton...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Frankie D. Bickford

HANNIBAL – Frankie D. Bickford, age 51, of Hannibal, NY passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his parents, Dean and Carol Bickford; and a brother, Dean Fields. Frankie is survived by his sister, Sandy (Michael Reagan)...
HANNIBAL, NY
Oswego County Today

Port Of Oswego Authority Marina Hosts ‘On The Canals’ Event Recognizing Oswego Expeditions

Located in the Key Bank Building, Fulton, Chirello Advertising offers full service advertising, public relations, and marketing expertise to a variety of industrial, professional, institutional and retail clients throughout Central New York. Established in 1996, the agency specializes in public relations planning, graphic design, web design and streaming web video, video production, market research, radio, television, online, and print advertising. Steve Chirello can be contacted at (315) 592-9778, [email protected] and www.chirello.com. Profiles of the agency are also on Facebook® and LinkedIn®.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Heidi Jo Crego

FULTON – Heidi Jo Crego, age 57 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022. She was predeceased by her parents, Earl and SueAnne Simoneau; and brother, George Simoneau. Heidi is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Arthur Crego; brother, Richard Simoneau; sister, Kellie...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Larry Wight Out Runs Tim Sears Jr. For Exciting Brewerton Speedway Modified Win

BREWERTON – In the words of Yogi Berra, “It ain’t over until it’s over,” rang true Friday night at the Brewerton Speedway in the Modified feature. Larry Wight took the lead on lap fifteen of the 35 lap Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modified feature and was in control of the race until the late going when lapped traffic slowed Wight’s quick pace, allowing Tim Sears Jr. to make a late charge. The race was decided exiting turn four coming down to the checkers, with Wight picking up the win by a narrow 0.286 of a second.
BREWERTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County BOH Meeting Scheduled For August 5

OSWEGO – Following is a notice for the next scheduled Ontario County Board of Health meeing:. Friday 08/05/2022 9:00 a.m. Board of Health Training – 1st Floor Health Department. AGENDA. (Tentative) Approval of Meeting Minutes from July 1, 2022. 2.Environmental Updates. 3. Health Department Updates. 4. Adjournment.
Oswego County Today

Joyce I. McDougall

PHOENIX, NY – Joyce I. McDougall, 87, of Phoenix, New York, passed away at Crouse Hospital on Friday July 22, 2022. Born to her late parents, Charles and Hazel Van OrdenVan Orden in Patterson, New Jersey, on July 3, 1935. She was a graduate of Phoenix High School class of 1953. Joyce was a bookkeeper/Secretary for McDougall Trucking Co., in Phoenix for many years. She had previously worked for the Phoenix Gage Co., and Georgia Pacific paper mill.
PHOENIX, NY
Oswego County Today

New Pastor For Minetto United Methodist Church

MINETTO, NY – On August 7 the Minetto United Methodist Church will do something it has done only 36 times in its 174-year history — welcome a new pastor into its midst to lead worship and guide individual and congregational faith journeys. The new pastor’s name is Maureen...
MINETTO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
