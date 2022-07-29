oswegocountytoday.com
Sharon Ann Belson – Barnes
May 26,1956 – July 23,2022. Sharon Ann Belson – Barnes born to Wallace Charles Belson Sr. and Violet Ruth Belson on May 26,1956 in Fulton, New York, she resided in Fulton and Oswego before moving to Jacksonville then Green Cove Springs, Florida. Sharon is survived by her Sons...
Sylvia Frawley
FULTON – Sylvia Frawley, 96; of Fulton, NY passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 peacefully at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Mrs. Frawley was born December 1, 1925 in Duton Hill, UK. She was the eldest daughter of the late Albert and Mary Ellen (Vale) Jarvis. At the age...
Richard Murtaugh And Tony Finch II Win Exciting Fulton Speedway Sportsman Features
FULTON, NY – The Fulton Speedway ended the month of July with feature races not decided until the final lap coming under the checkers, with the night capped off with a huge H2No Boat Race that left the fans wanting more. Feature winners on Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux...
Fulton Jazz Festival Brings Award-Winning Lineup Aug. 10-13
Four nights of great jazz, food and fun return with the Fulton Jazz Festival, Aug. 10-13 at Fulton’s beautiful Lock 3 Canal Park, said festival President Joe Cortini. Headliners Ronnie Leigh on Friday and Nancy Kelly on Saturday will deliver world-class performances, but there’s a great lineup of diverse performers and tunes to be heard.
Kenneth C. Loveall
OSWEGO – Kenneth C. Loveall, 59, of Oswego, formerly of Fulton passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022. He was born April 28, 1963 in Fulton to William C. Loveall and Sharon L. Urbach and was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School. Ken was employed for several years...
Donna M. Jenson
DISPUTANTA, VA – Donna M. Jenson, age 89, formerly of Oswego, New York, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Disputanta, Virginia. Donna was born on July 14, 1933 in Oswego to the late Dorr and Irma Harrington. She graduated from Union Springs Academy in 1952. Donna then went on to attend Atlantic Union College and later graduated her nurses training with her RN from New England Sanitarium in 1955.
Frederick Joseph Collins Jr.
RED CREEK, NY – Frederick Joseph Collins Jr., 62, of Red Creek, New York, passed Saturday, July 16 at Clifton Springs Hospital after a short illness. Fred was born in Messina, New York, to the late Frederick J. Collins Sr. and Margaret (Radell) Collins. He has been resident of Red Creek for eight years.
Sterling Nature Center To Host Series Of Outdoor Activities
STERLING – Sterling Nature Center is hosting several outdoor and nighttime activities which include the following:. Friday August 12, 8:00 p.m. Start off watching the sunset over Lake Ontario from the Lakeview Observation Deck. We will then make our way along the Heron Trail in search of beaver, wood thrush, and other wildlife. We will arrive at the Beaver Wetland Observation Area in time to watch the moon rise above the tree line. As it shines over the wetland we will look and listen for frog, owls and other evening wildlife.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: July 24 – July 30
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On Sunday, July 24, at about 6:20 p.m., members of the Fulton Police Department responded to the intersection of W. Broadway (St. Rt. 3) and W. Second St. S. for a reported car crash involving a pedestrian. Full story here.
Locals Help River Hawks In Inaugural Season
OSWEGO – Today they’ll be playing against one another, but tomorrow they’ll wear the same uniform as the Oswego LC Rover Hawks host the Salt City Eels at 1 PM at the Crisafulli Rink at Fort Ontario. Evan Kistner graduated from G Ray Bodley HS in Fulton...
SUNY Oswego’s Mary Tone Rodgers Earns Chancellor’s Award For Excellence In Teaching
OSWEGO – For Mary Tone Rodgers, winning the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching culminates an impactful and successful time inside and outside SUNY Oswego’s classrooms. Rodgers came to SUNY Oswego in 2012 as the college’s first-ever endowed faculty member, the Marcia Belmar Willock Endowed Professor...
OCSD Canceling Certain August 1 Day Programs Due To Power-Related Concerns
OSWEGO – OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin issued the following cancellation notice about tomorrow’s summer day programs due to power issues. More information can be found below:. -Dear Oswego City School District Parents and Guardians,. I am writing to share that due to a power-related concern, all summer...
Frankie D. Bickford
HANNIBAL – Frankie D. Bickford, age 51, of Hannibal, NY passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his parents, Dean and Carol Bickford; and a brother, Dean Fields. Frankie is survived by his sister, Sandy (Michael Reagan)...
Port Of Oswego Authority Marina Hosts ‘On The Canals’ Event Recognizing Oswego Expeditions
Heidi Jo Crego
FULTON – Heidi Jo Crego, age 57 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022. She was predeceased by her parents, Earl and SueAnne Simoneau; and brother, George Simoneau. Heidi is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Arthur Crego; brother, Richard Simoneau; sister, Kellie...
Larry Wight Out Runs Tim Sears Jr. For Exciting Brewerton Speedway Modified Win
BREWERTON – In the words of Yogi Berra, “It ain’t over until it’s over,” rang true Friday night at the Brewerton Speedway in the Modified feature. Larry Wight took the lead on lap fifteen of the 35 lap Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modified feature and was in control of the race until the late going when lapped traffic slowed Wight’s quick pace, allowing Tim Sears Jr. to make a late charge. The race was decided exiting turn four coming down to the checkers, with Wight picking up the win by a narrow 0.286 of a second.
Oswego County BOH Meeting Scheduled For August 5
OSWEGO – Following is a notice for the next scheduled Ontario County Board of Health meeing:. Friday 08/05/2022 9:00 a.m. Board of Health Training – 1st Floor Health Department. AGENDA. (Tentative) Approval of Meeting Minutes from July 1, 2022. 2.Environmental Updates. 3. Health Department Updates. 4. Adjournment.
Joyce I. McDougall
PHOENIX, NY – Joyce I. McDougall, 87, of Phoenix, New York, passed away at Crouse Hospital on Friday July 22, 2022. Born to her late parents, Charles and Hazel Van OrdenVan Orden in Patterson, New Jersey, on July 3, 1935. She was a graduate of Phoenix High School class of 1953. Joyce was a bookkeeper/Secretary for McDougall Trucking Co., in Phoenix for many years. She had previously worked for the Phoenix Gage Co., and Georgia Pacific paper mill.
New Pastor For Minetto United Methodist Church
MINETTO, NY – On August 7 the Minetto United Methodist Church will do something it has done only 36 times in its 174-year history — welcome a new pastor into its midst to lead worship and guide individual and congregational faith journeys. The new pastor’s name is Maureen...
Update From Central Square Central School District Regarding Staff Changes
CENTRAL SQUARE – The following is an update from the Central Square Central School District regarding administrative staffing changes and the hiring of Dr. Heidi Sweeney as incoming High School Principal of CSCSD:. Dear Parents/Guardians,. We wanted to provide an update regarding administrative staffing changes at our High School...
