STERLING – Sterling Nature Center is hosting several outdoor and nighttime activities which include the following:. Friday August 12, 8:00 p.m. Start off watching the sunset over Lake Ontario from the Lakeview Observation Deck. We will then make our way along the Heron Trail in search of beaver, wood thrush, and other wildlife. We will arrive at the Beaver Wetland Observation Area in time to watch the moon rise above the tree line. As it shines over the wetland we will look and listen for frog, owls and other evening wildlife.

