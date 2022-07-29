ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Recap Of Friday's Biotech Catalysts - End of The Day Summary

By Ragothaman Srinivasan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Stocks We Think Could Beat the Market in the Second Half of 2022

AbbVie's solid product lineup, juicy dividend, and reasonable valuation should help keep its momentum going. AstraZeneca offers several reasons for investors to be bullish over the near term and long term. Johnson & Johnson should benefit as investors look for safe havens. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Biotechnology#Pharmaceuticals#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Arcutis Biotherapeutics#Arqt New Drug Application#The European Commission#Ec#Abbvie#Omeros Corporation#Bristol Myers Squibb Bmy
Benzinga

Daily Biotech Pulse: Celyad Resumes Colorectal Cancer Trial, Setback For Otonomy, AstraZeneca Halts Phase 3 Head, Neck Cancer Trial

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. The FDA approved Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc's ARQT Zoryve (roflumilast) cream 0.3% for plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous areas, in patients 12 years of age or older. It is the first and only topical phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitor approved...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Entrepreneur

The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy

The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Presents Key Phase 2b Data at AAIC 2022 Showing that Varoglutamstat is Well Tolerated at Doses with High Target Inhibition, Highlighting Unique Opportunity in AD

Safety data from 181 patients show no on-target toxicity and no clinical signs of ARIA. Therapeutic dose of 600 mg varoglutamstat given twice daily selected by the Data Safety Monitoring Board is known to result in a target occupancy of nearly 90%. Data validate clinical development strategy designed to overcome...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Biology
Benzinga

Chevron, Amazon And Some Other Big Gainers From Friday

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones jumping more than 300 points. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY shares climbed 149.1% to close at $26.15 on Friday following its merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CC Neuberger Principal Holdings (CCNB).
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amazon To $175? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday

Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $155 to $175. However, Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz maintained the stock with a Buy. Amazon shares rose 10.3% to $134.91 in pre-market trading. Citigroup boosted Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $175 to $185. However, Citigroup analyst Jim...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Eledon Secures FDA Clearance For Kidney Transplant Rejection Study

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ ELDN Investigational New Drug (IND) application to evaluate Tegoprubart for the prevention of organ rejection in patients receiving a kidney transplant. The IND-opening phase 2 study will evaluate safety, pharmacokinetic, and efficacy of Tegoprubart in approximately 120...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

AstraZeneca Cuts Innate-Partnered Phase 3 Trial In Head & Neck Cancer

Innate Pharma SA's IPHA futility interim analysis of the INTERLINK-1 Phase 3 study sponsored by AstraZeneca Plc AZN did not meet a pre-defined threshold for efficacy. Based on this result and the recommendation of an Independent Data Monitoring Committee, AstraZeneca has informed Innate that the study will be discontinued. There...
CANCER
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Celyad Oncology CYAD stock increased by 45.0% to $2.48 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 million. Aethlon Medical AEMD shares moved upwards by 33.0% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million. Gracell Biotechnologies GRCL shares moved upwards by 23.51% to $4.36. The...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

AbbVie Stock Declined 4.2% on Friday Despite Upbeat Q2 Performance

Setting aside a significant portion of funds for litigation may have hurt investors’ confidence, which also impacted ABBV stock on Friday. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has reported encouraging results for the second quarter of 2022. However, following the results, shares of the company declined 4.2% on Friday. This could be due to weakness in the company’s hematologic oncology and aesthetics portfolios, and its decision to set aside $2.20 billion for litigation.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Boeing, Nio, Check Point Software and more

Boeing (BA) – Boeing defense workers will vote on a new proposed labor agreement on Wednesday, averting – for now – a strike that could have begun today. Separately, sources tell CNBC the Federal Aviation Administration has approved inspection protocol revisions that should allow the jet maker to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner. Boeing shares jumped 5.4% in the premarket.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Lindblad Expeditions Shares Drop Post Mixed Q2 Results

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc LIND reported second-quarter FY22 sales of $90.90 million versus $15.3 million last year, beating the analyst consensus of $81.27 million. The increase was driven by a $57.3 million increase in the Lindblad segment and an $18.3 million increase in the Land Experiences segment, primarily due to the ramp in expeditions and trips compared with the second quarter a year ago.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
65K+
Followers
152K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy