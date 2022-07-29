Recap Of Friday's Biotech Catalysts - End of The Day Summary

www.benzinga.com
This Stock Could Soar by Nearly 300%, Says Wall Street
Are the Street's predictions too optimistic?
3 Stocks We Think Could Beat the Market in the Second Half of 2022
AbbVie's solid product lineup, juicy dividend, and reasonable valuation should help keep its momentum going. AstraZeneca offers several reasons for investors to be bullish over the near term and long term. Johnson & Johnson should benefit as investors look for safe havens. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall
July 28 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) did not raise its 2022 forecast for sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral treatment on Thursday, and its shares fell nearly 5% before recovering.
After FDA Hold, Nuvation Bio Stops NUV-422 Cancer Development Program
Nuvation Bio Inc NUVB will discontinue the clinical development of NUV-422 after an internal risk-benefit analysis factoring in feedback from the FDA in a partial clinical hold letter for monotherapy Phase 1/2 study and clinical hold letters for its combination Phase 1b/2 studies. The FDA verbally placed a partial clinical...
Daily Biotech Pulse: Celyad Resumes Colorectal Cancer Trial, Setback For Otonomy, AstraZeneca Halts Phase 3 Head, Neck Cancer Trial
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. The FDA approved Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc's ARQT Zoryve (roflumilast) cream 0.3% for plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous areas, in patients 12 years of age or older. It is the first and only topical phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitor approved...
Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos Unite To 'Change The Course' Of Neurological Disorder Impacting 6.5 Million Americans
It’s a well-known fact that Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates, through his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is working toward eliminating infectious diseases and eradicating poverty in developing and under-developed countries. Gates took to Twitter this week to share details of another disease he is working to address.
The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy
The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Presents Key Phase 2b Data at AAIC 2022 Showing that Varoglutamstat is Well Tolerated at Doses with High Target Inhibition, Highlighting Unique Opportunity in AD
Safety data from 181 patients show no on-target toxicity and no clinical signs of ARIA. Therapeutic dose of 600 mg varoglutamstat given twice daily selected by the Data Safety Monitoring Board is known to result in a target occupancy of nearly 90%. Data validate clinical development strategy designed to overcome...
Beam Therapeutics Shares Decline Following FDA's Clinical Hold On Leukemia Study
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a clinical hold on Beam Therapeutics’ BEAM Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the candidate BEAM-201 in the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL)/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma (T-LL). The regulatory agency has indicated that they will provide an...
ALX Oncology Shares Gain As FDA Grants Fast Track Status To Head And Neck Cancer Candidate
ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO receives Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its lead asset Evorpacept in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) for the first-line treatment of adult patients with PD-L1 positive advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). The regulatory grant is supported by...
Chevron, Amazon And Some Other Big Gainers From Friday
U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones jumping more than 300 points. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY shares climbed 149.1% to close at $26.15 on Friday following its merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CC Neuberger Principal Holdings (CCNB).
Amazon To $175? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday
Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $155 to $175. However, Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz maintained the stock with a Buy. Amazon shares rose 10.3% to $134.91 in pre-market trading. Citigroup boosted Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $175 to $185. However, Citigroup analyst Jim...
Eledon Secures FDA Clearance For Kidney Transplant Rejection Study
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ ELDN Investigational New Drug (IND) application to evaluate Tegoprubart for the prevention of organ rejection in patients receiving a kidney transplant. The IND-opening phase 2 study will evaluate safety, pharmacokinetic, and efficacy of Tegoprubart in approximately 120...
Why Celyad Oncology Is Trading Higher By Over 31%; Here Are 29 Stocks Moving Premarket
MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. MAIA rose 37.9% to $8.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Friday. The company agreed to initially offer 2.00 million shares to the public at a $5.00 per share. Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD rose 33% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after dropping over 7% on Friday.
AstraZeneca Cuts Innate-Partnered Phase 3 Trial In Head & Neck Cancer
Innate Pharma SA's IPHA futility interim analysis of the INTERLINK-1 Phase 3 study sponsored by AstraZeneca Plc AZN did not meet a pre-defined threshold for efficacy. Based on this result and the recommendation of an Independent Data Monitoring Committee, AstraZeneca has informed Innate that the study will be discontinued. There...
AstraZeneca lifts revenue guidance on COVID treatment
July 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said it expected prescriptions of its COVID therapy to drive sales growth of more than 20% this year, as company reported second-quarter profit that topped analyst estimates.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Celyad Oncology CYAD stock increased by 45.0% to $2.48 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 million. Aethlon Medical AEMD shares moved upwards by 33.0% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million. Gracell Biotechnologies GRCL shares moved upwards by 23.51% to $4.36. The...
AbbVie Stock Declined 4.2% on Friday Despite Upbeat Q2 Performance
Setting aside a significant portion of funds for litigation may have hurt investors’ confidence, which also impacted ABBV stock on Friday. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has reported encouraging results for the second quarter of 2022. However, following the results, shares of the company declined 4.2% on Friday. This could be due to weakness in the company’s hematologic oncology and aesthetics portfolios, and its decision to set aside $2.20 billion for litigation.
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Boeing, Nio, Check Point Software and more
Boeing (BA) – Boeing defense workers will vote on a new proposed labor agreement on Wednesday, averting – for now – a strike that could have begun today. Separately, sources tell CNBC the Federal Aviation Administration has approved inspection protocol revisions that should allow the jet maker to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner. Boeing shares jumped 5.4% in the premarket.
Lindblad Expeditions Shares Drop Post Mixed Q2 Results
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc LIND reported second-quarter FY22 sales of $90.90 million versus $15.3 million last year, beating the analyst consensus of $81.27 million. The increase was driven by a $57.3 million increase in the Lindblad segment and an $18.3 million increase in the Land Experiences segment, primarily due to the ramp in expeditions and trips compared with the second quarter a year ago.
