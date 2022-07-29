www.uppermichiganssource.com
WLUC
‘Pay the Day’ starting at YMCA
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The David and Thu Brule YMCA of Marquette County is waiving the $75 signing fee in a unique way. All month of August, the YMCA is offering new members to “Pay the Date” as a replacement for their $75 signing fee. Meaning that people pursuing a YMCA membership on Aug. 1 would only have to pay $1.
