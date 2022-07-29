ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

New-look Dortmund starts season with 3-0 win at 1860 Munich

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DOClh_0gy25rCJ00

With a strengthened defense and new-look attack, Borussia Dortmund started the new season with a 3-0 win at third-division team 1860 Munich in the first round of the German Cup on Friday.

Donyell Malen, Jude Bellingham and new signing Karim Adeyemi all scored in the first half for dominant Dortmund, which showed no ill effect following top goal-scorer Erling Haaland’s switch to Manchester City in the offseason.

Adeyemi, who joined from Salzburg, Malen and the 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko all started up front for the visitors, while coach Edin Terzić also began with new signings Niklas Süle and Nico Schlotterbeck in central defense.

Terzić was unable to play Sébastien Haller, who was signed as a replacement for Haaland, as the Ivory Coast forward is recovering after an operation on a testicular tumor .

American Gio Reyna did not feature in the squad but there was no immediate word from the club on any potential injury.

Dortmund also controlled the second half and failed to add to its tally despite finishing the game with 25 shots at goal compared to the home side’s one. The 1860 goalkeeper Marco Hiller made several saves.

Stuttgart edged past third-division club Dynamo Dresden 1-0 thanks to Darko Churlinov’s first-half strike. Stuttgart had defender Waldemar Anton sent off in the 67th for a second yellow card.

Karlsruher SC routed fifth-tier team Neustrelitz 8-0 and second-tier Nuremberg beat fourth-tier Kaan-Marienborn 2-0.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Bayern survive Leipzig comeback to win 5-3 and lift German Supercup

German champions Bayern Munich survived a late comeback from RB Leipzig to claim a 5-3 victory in the DFL German Supercup on Saturday with an impressive first half attacking display and new signing Sadio Mane scoring on his debut. Bayern, aiming for an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title this season, were...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Darko Churlinov
Person
Sébastien Haller
Person
Nico Schlotterbeck
Person
Karim Adeyemi
Person
Waldemar Anton
Person
Donyell Malen
ESPN

Barcelona to register new signings for upcoming season after €100m injection

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said the club have sold 25% of Barca Studios to Socios.com for €100 million to help register new signings. Barca have spent over €150m on Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde this summer, while Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie have both arrived on free transfers.
LFCTransferRoom

Match Report: Youthful Liverpool Side Lose 3-0 To RC Strasbourg In Anfield Friendly

Liverpool hosted RC Strasbourg for their first pre-season friendly at Anfield this campaign, as Jurgen Klopp's reds looked to get in the final preparations before their Premier League opener against Fulham this Saturday. The Reds were beaten after a combination of defensive errors and clinical finishing allowed Adrien Thomasson to score a brace and Habib Diallo to grab a goal himself as a triplet of first-half goals was enough to secure a 3-0 for the French side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia Dortmund#Munich#Ivory Coast#Manchester City#American
Daily Mail

RB Leipzig 3-5 Bayern Munich: Ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane scores on his competitive debut as the German champions hold off a late second-half comeback from Leipzig

German champions Bayern Munich survived a late comeback from RB Leipzig to claim a 5-3 victory in the German Supercup on Saturday with an impressive first half attacking display and new signing Sadio Mane scoring on his debut. Bayern, aiming for an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title this season, were eager...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
SB Nation

Liverpool vs. Strasbourg Live Updates: Lineups, Preview, and How to Watch

Liverpool Football Club won the FA Community Shield trophy last night against Manchester City. The curtain raiser event to the new season saw goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez. The squad now face Strasbourg for a club friendly before the season officially kicks off next weekend. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Women's attendances have dominated European football in 2022

England's women made history on several fronts on Sunday evening as they beat Germany 2-1 in extra time to be crowned European champions for the first time. - Ogden: England won the Euro, but the real win went to the game itself. - Hamilton: England success a platform for the...
Yardbarker

Chelsea considering a swap deal involving Bundesliga star

Chelsea are reportedly considering a swap deal with RB Leipzig involving young defender Josko Gvardiol. Gvardiol is a young Croatian defender, who has become a regular in the Leipzig side despite his age. The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer, and they’re now exploring the possibility of a swap deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Steffen, Horvath debut for clubs in English 2nd tier

American goalkeepers Zack Steffen and Ethan Horvath made debuts Saturday for teams on the opening day of the second tier English League Championship. Steffen, on loan from Manchester City where he was a backup to Ederson, was in goal for Middlesbrough's 1-1 draw against visiting West Bromwich Albion. American forward...
SOCCER
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
36K+
Followers
77K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy