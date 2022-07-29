K-9 team find two cars with illegal drugs in Imperial County

kyma.com
sandiegocountynews.com
Two K-9 alerts lead to 138 pounds of meth seized
Imperial, CA–El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen and two undocumented individuals, in two separate events, accused of smuggling narcotics for further travel into the United States on Thursday. The first incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m., when a 2018 Nissan Rouge approached the Highway...
kyma.com
Over $8M worth of illegal drugs found in Calexico within five days
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - US Customs and Border Protection says over $8 million worth of illegal drugs were found within five days at the Calexico Port of Entry. Calexico officers found illegal drugs inside vehicles and luggage between July 13 and July 17, most of which were fentanyl and meth.
108 pounds of meth seized by Border Patrol agents during stop
Agents with the United States Border Patrol seized 108 pounds of methamphetamines during a recent traffic stop, authorities said Friday.
GoFundMe created for man found dead inside a burned truck in Thermal
A GoFundMe page was created for the man who was found dead inside a burned pick-up truck a few weeks ago in Thermal. Investigators said the death was a homicide. The man was identified by authorities as Jesus M. Hernandez, 35, of Coachella. Hernandez was known by his friends and family as Jesse. His sister, The post GoFundMe created for man found dead inside a burned truck in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
calexicochronicle.com
Calexico Police Officers Warn Against Possible Chief Hiring
CALEXICO — Members of the Calexico Police Officers Association made it clear that they did not want the city’s currently vacant police chief position to be filled by the El Centro Police Department’s recently retired chief, Brian Johnson, during the public comment period of the City Council’s special meeting on Thursday, July 28.
kyma.com
Woman found by Border Patrol agents now facing 18 years in prison
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says a woman was arrested and will be facing time in prison for a previous conviction. Clara Ines Garavito Medina, 62, was arrested in February by Border Patrol agents and was convicted on Thursday. She had a...
Death of man found in burning truck ruled a homicide; Victim identified
Investigators have determined that the death of a man found inside a burning pick-up truck a few weeks ago in Thermal was a homicide. The man was identified by authorities as Jesus M. Hernandez, 35, of Coachella. The man's body was found on July 14 on the 83000 block of Avenue 60. Deputies said at The post Death of man found in burning truck ruled a homicide; Victim identified appeared first on KESQ.
Court waits for results of a mental evaluation for the Yuma woman who stabbed her son
The woman accused of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing her 15-year-old son appeared back in Yuma Superior Court where the hearing was continued until next month. The post Court waits for results of a mental evaluation for the Yuma woman who stabbed her son appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Migrant deaths on the rise due to extreme heat
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The number of migrant deaths are on the rise due to the combination of heat and humidity. Rest, access to shade and fresh water are not the reality for many Mexican migrants crossing to the United States. Unfortunately, The desert sun is too much for...
ourbigescape.com
15 Yuma Free Boondocking Locations for Snowbirds (Updated 2022)
Known as the “Sunniest City on Earth,” Yuma promises sunshine and warm weather at least 91% of the year. So, we’re looking into Yuma free boondocking. “What is your next destination?” It’s a question we hear frequently. Every time, we reply, “Wherever we want, weather permitting.”
calexicochronicle.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: July 20-25
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 20 through July 25. 5:30 p.m.: Deputies received a report of vandalism in Niland on West Main Street, where a woman was told the neighbor across the street had been throwing rocks at her residence and even broke a windshield while she was out of town over the weekend.
holtvilletribune.com
El Centro Police Investigating Man’s Shooting
EL CENTRO — Police are seeking information from the public regarding a shooting that left a man injured about 2 a.m. Wednesday, July 27 in the 200 block of West State Street in El Centro. Officers responding to a report of an altercation and shooting at the location recovered...
One California county deemed ‘most vulnerable’ to extreme heat on federal map
Of the 10 counties deemed "most vulnerable," all are in the South or Texas except one.
YCSO: 54-year-old fathers child with minor
A Yuma man is behind bars after a wellness check was performed on his home. According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), a caller requested the wellness check after noticing a newborn child around the home. The post YCSO: 54-year-old fathers child with minor appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Calexico East Port Reaches Milestone on Bridge Expansion
CALEXICO — The U.S. General Services Administration and the Imperial County Transportation Commission announced reaching a critical construction milestone for the bridge expansion project at the Calexico East Land Port of Entry. The $32.5 million project, largely funded through state and federal grants, will expand the existing northbound bridge, over the All-American Canal.
Arizona man arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing brother and sister-in-law
YUMA, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 63-year-old man was arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing his younger brother and his sister-in-law at the home they all shared. According to the Yuma Police Department, on Sunday, July 24, at around 5:13 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of 9th Avenue to a report of a domestic disturbance. At the scene, authorities reportedly found two deceased individuals in the backyard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
UPDATE: Suspect extradited, two adults found fatally stabbed in backyard
kyma.com
New Mountain Church kids raise money for new building
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - New Mountain Church kids had a lemonade stand Saturday morning to help raise money for the cost of the flooring in the kids area of the new building. New Mountain Church calls it "laying the foundation." About 20 kids participated in the fundraiser helping pour...
Homeless family of 8 staying in RV seeking donations
Two years after the Covid-19 pandemic, families are still facing housing insecurities. The post Homeless family of 8 staying in RV seeking donations appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Christmas in July Brings Cheer to Local Merchants
EL CENTRO — Early in the pandemic, like many businesses, it was a tough time for Angela Nelson, owner of Made with Nanas Love baby boutique in Imperial. She made deliveries, had her online sales, even took part in drive-by baby showers. She even ran out of business cards during those events.
