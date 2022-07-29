K-9 team find two cars with illegal drugs in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 20 through July 25. 5:30 p.m.: Deputies received a report of vandalism in Niland on West Main Street, where a woman was told the neighbor across the street had been throwing rocks at her residence and even broke a windshield while she was out of town over the weekend.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO