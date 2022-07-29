South Carolina kicking great Elliott Fry lands on new NFL roster

Former South Carolina kicker Elliott Fry is back on an NFL roster.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Fry’s signing on Friday afternoon. The team waived kicker Andrew Mevis in conjunction with the move.

Fry is on his ninth NFL team since 2019 and is expected to compete with Ryan Santoso for the starting kicking job. Santoso played in five games for the Jaguars last season, making four of his five field-goal attempts.

A Texas native, Fry left South Carolina as the school’s all-time leading scorer until his record was broken by Parker White this fall. Fry made 66 of his 88 kicks between 2013 and 2016 and 161 of his 162 extra points. He never made less than 71.4% of his field goal attempts in a season during his time in Columbia.

Fry has appeared in three games in his NFL career, hitting five of his six field-goal attempts. His only miss came in 2021 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Jaguars are in their first season under head coach Doug Pederson after firing Urban Meyer in the middle of last season. Jacksonville and ex-Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence finished the 2021 season 3-14, including a 1-5 mark in the AFC South.